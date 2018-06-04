The week's 7 best concerts: June 4-7

Ticketfly, the ticket distribution service that many local venues use, has temporarily gone offline after a hacking incident last week. Certain venue websites (including the Cedar) are down as a result, so we've included their phone numbers below.

Monday 6.4

Julian Manzara & Levi Schwartzberg @ Jazz Central

Vibraphonist Levi Schwartzberg is a key figure in two of the best jazz bands in the Twin Cities, Adam Linz’s Le Percheron and Davu Seru’s No Territory Band. He’s also a key cog in guitarist Julian Manzara’s quartet, which gives these duet exchanges added depth and resonance as they dance through standards and the occasional original. 8:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 407 Central Ave. S.E, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 6.5

Eels @ First Avenue

Eels enigmatic auteur E (aka Mark Oliver Everett) returns after a four-year absence with The Deconstruction, an often hesitant ramble about starting over from scratch. E’s customarily morose self-musings hit bottom on the terrific ’60s noir-rock “Bone Dry” (featuring the most dour “shooby dooby”s on record), then peak with uncharacteristic optimism on the giddy pop of “Today Is The Day.” He eventually finds tentative redemption through newfound love but not before wallowing in persistent pain and diffident music. That 1 Guy opens.18+. 7 p.m. $30-$33. 701 1st Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Hockey Dad @ Turf Club

Aussie surf-rockers Hockey Dad don’t let their mere two-piece lineup—singer/guitarist Zach Stephenson and drummer Billy Fleming—limit their attack. They introduced Stephenson’s confident choruses, fuzzy yet jangly riffs, and Fleming’s propulsive drumming with the Dreamin’ EP in 2014 and debut LP Boronia in ’16. They followed up with February’s Blend Inn, which arrived with added oomph thanks, in part, to producer John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney). With Cold Fronts and Mt. Eddy.21+. 7:30 p.m. $13/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

If it’s the first Tuesday of the month, this 17-piece band, with 13 horns, is swinging fiendishly down in the Jazz Central basement space. It’s been that way most every month since June 2012. Trumpeter/leader Bill Simenson unfurled the Orchestra’s Big Alpaca, with a dozen songs that he wrote and arranged, last February, and it remains the next best thing to these Tuesday gigs, a testimonial to versatile innovation. 8:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 407 Central Ave. S.E, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Tuesday music listings here .

Wednesday 6.6

Little Dragon @ First Avenue

Gothenburg electronic four-piece Little Dragon ascended to a new level with Nabuma Rubberband, their 2014 Grammy-nominated fourth album, and their reach grew exponentially, as admirers from De La Soul to Mac Miller to Flume enlisted the band to contribute to their own albums. Last year, Little Dragon released the Nabuma follow-up, Season High, with effortlessly cool singer Yukimi Nagano floating over simmering, sneakily infectious beats. With Lenka Paris. 18+. 7 p.m. $28. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Mokoomba @ Cedar Cultural Center

Zimbabwe’s Mokoomba established a rep as an awards-winning proponent of electric, Western-infected Zimrock. The band’s pan-African influences still swirl on Luyando (which means “mother’s love”), but the orientation is acoustic, the outside influences rootsier (soukous, ska), and the context local (particularly Tonga) traditional culture. Singer Mathias Muzaza is a charismatic leader, equally adept with gritty declarations, flowing melodies, soaring falsetto, and thrilling call-and-response exchanges. Rhythms percolate with irresistible effervescence and guitarist Trustworth Samende punctuates it all with dancing, percussive dexterity. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. 612-338-2674. More info here.—Rick Mason

Teri Roiger @ The Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Vocalist and Minneapolis native Teri Roiger isn’t afraid to expand the canon of her heartfelt influences. On “Ghosts of Yesterday,” she wrote lyrics to two Lester Young saxophone solos, and to Ella Fitzgerald’s vocalese on the tune, “Them There Eyes”—all in the context of a Billie Holiday tribute. Thelonious Monk’s family blessed her lyrics to the composer’s classic, “Misterioso,” which she rechristened “Listen To Your Soul.” That blend of daring and intimacy with the music is evident in her singing too. She’s with a stellar quartet—bassist/husband John Menegon, drummer Phil Hey and pianist Phil Aaron. 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 6.7

Complete Thursday music listings here.