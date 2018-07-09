The week's 7 best concerts: July 9-12

Monday 7.9

Glassjaw & Quicksand @ Varsity TheaterTouring together for 20 shows this summer, post-hardcore rippers Glassjaw and Quicksand have both recently released strong comeback albums. Long Island’s Glassjaw peaked with 2002’s Worship and Tribute before going on hiatus two years later; they surprised fans last December by returning with their most feral and heaviest album yet, Material Control. NYC crew Quicksand went a different route in their reemergence on Interiors, a more contrast-heavy, dynamic execution of their playbook. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $30/$45. 1308 4th St. SE., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Erik Fratzke’s Fake Accent @ Icehouse

I didn’t catch Fake Accent when they played Jazz Central in late January—the only prior appearance I can find on their docket—but Happy Apple bassist Erik Fratzke plays pretty much every but bass in a quartet that also features Nathan Hanson on sax, Cory Healey on multiple instruments, and Cooper Doten on bass. Expect tongue-in-cheek versatility. A strong quintet fronted by pianist Bryan Nichols with a pair of saxophonists and a rhythm section will play the second set. $8. 9:30 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Slum Village @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Slum Village has gone through several major lineup changes since forming in 1990, and the deaths of producer J Dilla in 2006 and rapper Baatin three years later were downright devastating. Still, the Detroit rap group’s funk- and soul-infused sound has endured. Now just the duo of MCs T3 and Young RJ, SV’s latest studio album is Yes!, from 2015, followed by a series of archival releases, most recently including April’s The Lost Scrolls, Vol. 2. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Complete Monday music listings here .

Tuesday 7.10

YOB @ Turf Club

Few, if any, metal bands pull off long-to-looong songs with the mastery of YOB, who mix cosmic ambiance, loudness, quietness, riff repetition, and release. Formed in 1996, they leaped to major metal institution Relapse Records ahead of June’s seven-song, 73-minute Our Raw Heart. It’s a towering emergence to a bigger audience and, following frontman Mike Scheidt’s recovery from life-saving intestinal surgery in early 2017, a triumphant one. With Bell Witch and Former Worlds. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $16/$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Boz Scaggs @ State Theatre

Boz Scaggs climbed the mid-’70s charts with sly, silky, suave soul/R&B/pop hybrids like “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.” After a mid-career hiatus, he returned with a more eclectic mix, including standards, jazz, and rock, while his nicely textured voice, skillful phrasing, and keen interpretive flair acquired yet more character. Scaggs’ new Out of the Blues completes a loose album trilogy ( Memphis, A Fool to Care), all featuring producer/drummer Steve Jordan and all-star studio vets, paying tribute to his many influences. Blues’ focus is just that, covering the likes of Bobby Blue Bland, Jimmy Reed, and Magic Sam. 7:30 p.m. $56.50-$65. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Davell Crawford, Dirty Dozen Brass Band @ Dakota Jazz Club

This classic New Orleans lagniappe (local patois for “a little something extra”) features two Crescent City champs. Known as the Piano Prince of New Orleans, Davell Crawford is a legit heir to the great regional keyboard legacy that runs through Allen Toussaint and Professor Longhair back to Jelly Roll Morton. He’s an accomplished gospel-inflected singer too. Notably clean and fewer than 12, the Dirty Dozen revolutionized New Orleans’ brass band tradition with brash infusions of funk, bop, R&B, and soul; 41 years later their feet haven’t failed them yet. Also Wednesday. 7 and 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 7.11

Panic! at the Disco @ Target Center

Panic! at the Disco emerged in the mid-2000s sounding a lot like pop-punk peers Fall Out Boy, whose Pete Wentz signed the band. Since then, though, Panic! has shapeshifted in both lineup and sound. The new Pray for the Wicked is a relentlessly fun and over-the-top pop album where singer Brendon Urie (now the band’s only official member) deploys tricks he learned performing on Broadway last year. With Arizona and Hayley Kiyoko. 7 p.m. $29.75-$69.75. 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 7.12

Complete Thursday music listings here.