Monday 2.26

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn @ Guthrie Theatre

Partners in music and marriage, banjo virtuosi Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn won a Grammy for their first collaborative album. The second, Echo In The Valley, pares down to just what the duo can perform live: her clawhammer stylings and lovely voice, his fleet fingerpicking, and some percussion. Juggling seven banjos, the pair taps traditional and contemporary iterations of folk, bluegrass and blues, all filtered through Washburn’s Asian influences and Fleck’s genre-defying innovation. 7:30 p.m. $40-$60. 818 2nd St. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Strange Ranger, Double Grave, Sass @ Hexagon

A deep lineup for a Monday night. Moody, tuneful locals Double Grave and Sass arejoined by their Portland counterparts in Strange Ranger, whose latest album,Daymoon,features this fine distillation oftwenty-something indie angst: “I hate your tattoos/ Do you hate them too?/ Fucked up on your roof/ Sleep in your Subaru.” With La Curandera and Like a Manatee21+. 9 p.m. 2600 27th Ave S, Minneapolis.More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 2.27

Accordo @ Icehouse

Accordo has had a brief but successful history at Icehouse so far, with the ace chamber music group, comprised of SPCO and Minnesota Orchestra alumni, getting beyond the velvet drapes into a club where they can play and discuss their repertoire over beers with the audience. The program is vivid and accessible, with 19th and early 20thcentury touchstones by Dvorak, Schumann, and Prokofiev. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $15 advance/$20 door. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Raul Midon @ Dakota

The title of Midon’s latest album, Bad Ass and Blind, conjures notions of southern boogie, but the year-old disc is actually a mélange of sweetened soul vocals and peppy pop-jazz that’s agile and self-assured in its execution, ruffled and skewed enough for Midon’s infectious personality to sneak through. He has been blind since childhood, but those sleek guitar lines and his deft, versatile songcraft are on the Good side of Ass. 7:30 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 2.28

Donny McCaslin Group @ Dakota

A well-regarded jazz saxophonist with an experimental streak, Donny McCaslin has led his own bands for two decades and had stints with the likes of Steps Ahead and Maria Schneider, who re-charged his career by recommending him to David Bowie. By then McCaslin’s Group—keyboardist Jason Lindner, bassist Tim Lefebvre, drummer Mark Guiliana—had fashioned a wiry fusion of progressive jazz, electronica, rock, and funk, and played a key role on Bowie’s final album, Blackstar. McCaslin’s subsequent album, Beyond Now, echoed Blackstar and included two Bowie covers. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 3.1

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra @ Dakota

When any member of the Marsalis clan engages in overtly New Orleans-based jazz, the results are passionate and exacting. Delfeayo (the tromboning Marsalis) may be the best arranger and most underrated instrumentalist among the brothers, and he’s the ideal leader for this blend of Crescent City students and sage vets (including Dirty Dozen Brass Band founder Roger Lewis). It’s a big band with a jaunty second-line style, brimming with spontaneous combustions upon the old-school jazz template. 6:30 and 9 p.m. $30-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Propagandhi @ Fine Line

Though these lefty Winnipeg punks have been fighting the good fight three decades now, last year’s Victory Lap was just their seventh full-length. Frontman Chris Hannah (one of two original members, along with drummer Jord Samolesky, though bassist Todd Kowalski has been around since '97) remains in fine hectoring form, and new guitarist Sulynn Hagorounds out the hardcore attack. With Iron Chic and La Armada.7 p.m. $20-$35. 318 1st Ave N, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

