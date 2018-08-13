The week's 7 best concerts: Aug. 13-16

Monday 8.13

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 8.14



Tinariwen @ Cedar Cultural Center

If Tinariwen’s Western acclaim was ever based on the novelty of their sound and backstory—a hypnotic Malian desert-blues band that's continually faced obstacles political and otherwise, including the 2013 kidnapping of guitarist Abdallah Ag Lamidah—they've clearly outlasted that initial hype. Formed in 1979, the band never really reached American audiences until the 2000s, but they would soon be collaborating with Stateside indie darlings and eventually win a Grammy for 2011's Tassil. Following 2014's Emmar, last year's Elwan featured guests including Philly slack-rocker Kurt Vile. With Astralblak.7:30 p.m. $35/$40. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Lil Uzi Vert @ Myth

Lil Uzi Vert is a rap superstar with eccentric cult-artist tendencies, inspired by the spirit of guys like Marilyn Manson and GG Allin. Arguably the face of so-called “mumble rap,” the 24-year-old Philadelphia native has little to no use for conventional rap technique or ambitious lyricism, favoring playful flows and kinetic energy while working closely with producers Don Cannon and Maaly Raw. Uzi is also a daredevil live performer, regularly going viral on the internet thanks to fearless stage dives and other stunts. 8 p.m. $47.50. 3090 Southlawn Dr., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sam Smith @ Xcel Energy Center

By overemoting for all he’s worth in that quavering falsetto, Smith camouflages his pop smarts, but listen harder than those big ol’ hooks demand and the lyrics carve out a durable persona: A sucker not just for love but for heartbreak whose thoughtful self-awareness doesn’t edge him a sliver closer to romantic satisfaction. In other words, the sort of person who loves to hate himself for crying along to Sam Smith songs. And on his latest, The Thrill of It All, as on his breakthrough, In the Lonely Hour, the quavering, the overemoting—maybe even the camouflage—are all essential to the role. 8 p.m. $27.25-$122.50. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 8.15

Black Tusk @ Skyway Theatre

Dubbing their sound “swamp metal,” Black Tusk combine metal subgenres (sludge, stoner, thrash) with hardcore punk, and even more variation comes from their multi-vocalist approach. Formed in 2005, they broke through half a decade later upon joining Relapse Records. Their long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Set the Dial was 2016’s Pillars of Ash, marking the end of an era; it was their last album with bassist Jonathan Athon, who died following a motorcycle accident. The band’s first LP without him,TCBT, is out Friday. With Whores.18+. 7 p.m. $15. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tanner Taylor Trio @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

This is the latest of many evenings pianist Tanner Taylor has devoted toward paying tribute to his stylistic mentor, Oscar Peterson, since the jazz great passed away in December 2007. Peterson was nothing if not robust—Art Tatum with a helping of bebop added to the swing and stride—and Taylor has the chops to mostly do justice to that protean technique. And the trio format mirrors what was arguably Peterson’s best work alongside Ray Brown and Ed Thigpen in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 8.16

Sleigh Bells @ Fine Line

Listening to Brooklyn duo Sleigh Bells when they first emerged in 2010 came with the thrilling sense that you were hearing something new—a genuinely unique convergence of crushing guitar noise and fizzy pop hooks. Their music since then hasn’t had that same factor, but from the more metallic Reign of Terror in 2012 to last year’s sociopolitically minded Kid Kruschev, singer Alexis Krauss and guitarist Derek Miller have amassed a full arsenal of explosively catchy songs. With Torres. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $25/$35. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Dosh Quintet @ Walker Art Center

Martin Dosh is the kind of sonic scientist you want making soundtracks for silent films, with his ability to veer the context from the mammoth to the intimate and back without snipping the thread off. Now consider his cohorts for this project: Dan Bitney of Tortoise, intrepid Cleveland guitarist Mike Sopko, Sarah Elstran of the Nunnery, and creative hip-hoppers Joey Van Phillips and James Buckley. The films will range from the abstract to documentaries. Dusk. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. More info here —Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.