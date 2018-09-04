The week's 6 best concerts: Sept. 4-7

Tuesday 9.4

Metallica @ Target Center

Metallica last played Minneapolis two years ago while on the cusp of releasing their 10th album, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, only performing one song from the then-unreleased LP. Unlike other 21st-century Metallica records like St. Anger or the Lou Reed collaboration Lulu, the album would be warmly received, an almost all-thrash 77-minute marathon produced by heavy-music veteran Greg Fidelman (Slayer, Black Sabbath). The band is beginning the 12th leg of the WorldWired Tour, during which they’ve been playing roughly half of Hardwired... in addition to ’80s and ’90s classics. 7:30 p.m. $75-$145. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes @ Dakota Jazz Club

Veronica Bennett’s sultry siren of a voice and exotic looks, wired to those of sister Estelle and cousin Nedra Talley, all surfing future ex-husband Phil Spector’s famous Wall of Sound, combined to make the Ronettes highly influential girl group icons. Despite sweeping admiration, Ronnie Spector’s subsequent career has had mixed success. Now she’s back with a new recording of the Sandpebbles’ “Love Power,” and for the first time in decades a version of the Ronettes (reportedly a different cousin and the late Estelle’s daughter), primed to launch into eternal nuggets like “Be My Baby.” Also Wednesday. $50—$80. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 9.5

Car Seat Headrest @ First Avenue

With Will Toledo’s deviated septum inflecting the bare longing of “I would sleep naked/ Next to you naked,” his Feelies-gone-emo rave-ups casually bridging generational divides of suburban ennui, and his heroic-and-then-some refusal to succumb to his own introversion, Twin Fantasy (Mirror to Mirror), a re-recording of CSH’s 2011 lo-fi breakthrough Twin Fantasy, should tickle each and all of your indie/alt sweet spots. This is epic stuff: On “Beach Life-in-Death,” Toledo’s guitar builds from scrawny bedroom strum to brawny arena churn over the course of a four-minute rave-up that climaxes with a frenzied shout of “I. Don’t. Want. To. Go. Insa-a-ne!”—then the song lingers for nine more often-if-not-always effective minutes. Similarly, “Famous Prophets (Stars)” kicks off with a witty ramble about mental health (“I'm not gonna end up a nervous wreck/ Like the people I know who are nervous wrecks/ Though I'm not gonna name names/ (Yours was an exception)”) and keeps on for another 16 minutes. With Naked Giants. 18+. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 9.6

Amanda Shires @ Fine Line

As a country-leaning fiddler (stints with the Texas Playboys, Billy Joe Shaver, now husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit) with several country-folkish singer-songwriter albums, Amanda Shires had a burgeoning Americana rep. But her new album, To The Sunset, pointedly veers toward rock, soul and pop while her impressive songcraft, storytelling and poetic language intensifies. Almost unrecognizable, her effects-altered fiddle conspires with piano, synths and Isbell’s raucous guitar, while her scrappy characters try to assert themselves amid uncertain circumstances on moody rockers like “Take on the Dark.” Leah Blevins opens. $25—$40. 8 p.m. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Dave Alvin @ Dakota Jazz Club

When jointly touring last year, cosmic cowboy Jimmie Dale Gilmore of The Flatlanders and guitar ace Dave Alvin of the punkish Blasters discovered their shared fascination with roots music. Suitably inspired, they recorded Downey To Lubbock (each’s hometown), sporting distinctive covers of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Woody Guthrie, trad folk, conjunto and New Orleans rock’n’roll, plus two new tunes. Gilmore’s wiry whine and Alvin’s blistery baritone weave magic. Here they’ll be backed by Alvin’s Guilty Ones. Not remotely incidentally, opening is Jon Langford, founder of the seminal UK punk / western band The Mekons and Chicago cowpunkers the Waco Brothers. $50—$55. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Neko Case @ Palace Theatre

Hell-On, alt-pretty-much-everything siren Neko Case’s first solo album in five years, is a simmering cauldron of gripes, bad luck, curses, vulnerability, assertiveness and regret. Spurred by personal trials (death, stalker, fire), assorted outrages (assaults on nature, bullies) and the vagaries of love, Case is a seething, mischievous hellion, her often elliptical, enigmatic lyrics periodically erupting with rapier-like focus, vocals pitched for subtly withering effect. That alluring voice rides sly melodies strung among a mercurial, richly detailed amalgam of rock, pop and folk; few remaining country traces, but plenty of testy genius. Thao opens.` $35—$50. 7:30 p.m. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason