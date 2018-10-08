The week's 6 best concerts: Oct. 8-11

We’ll be talking about Hval's 2009 debut novel, Paradise Rot, which has just been translated into English. Full details here. Say hi if you come by. (Unless you’re a creep.)

Monday 10.8

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio @ Dakota Jazz Club

The most likable white bluesman in the history of cultural appropriation has aged wonderfully—like its self-titled 2017 predecessor, his second album with Willy Jordan and Bob Welsh, Something Smells Funky ‘ Round Here, released in July, makes recording 10 tracks of skilled, good-natured medium-impact boogie sound so easy you’ll wonder why so few of Bishop’s contemporaries pull it off. The new album mixes in familiar oldies like “I Wish It Would Rain” and “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” with offhand originals like “Lookin’ Good,” about how unlikely it is that the singer is sober and alive. And as a bonus, Bishop fooled around and wrote himself a protest song—the funky smell the title track references in coming out of D.C., and it stinks of racism and sexism to Elvin. 21+ 9 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 10.9

Supersuckers @ Uptown VFW

Tours where the band plays all of a classic album are nothing special anymore. So these irrepressible Seattle garage-rock ‘n’ rollers are doubling down on the shtick, celebrating their 30th anniversary by playing the entirety of their first two albums, The Smoke of Hell and La Manu Cornuda. And since neither of those early ’90s discs breaks the 30 minute mark, that gives them time for a promised “mini country set” and new stuff from their most recent album,Suck It. With Fret Rattles and DJ Travo Ramo Fa Fa Fa from KFAI.21+. 8:30 p.m. $14/$16. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 10.10

J Balvin @ Armory

J Balvin is a one-man reggaeton revolution, the new face of the relatively young genre as it matures. He was a star in his native Colombia as early as 2009, but his international popularity has soared recently, with last year’s hypnotic “Mi Gente” (and its Beyonce-featuring remix) and his appearance on Cardi B’s summer No. 1 “I Like That.” While Balvin is stylistically adventurous, drawing from North American pop and trap, he’s accomplished everything while singing almost exclusively in Spanish. 18+. 8 p.m. $47-$197. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Russell Malone Quartet @ Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

Jazz guitarist Russell Malone is an elegant stylist, with fluid echoes of Wes Montgomery, a strong affinity for melody, and rich marbling of swing, gospel and blues. On his latest, Time For the Dancers, Malone’s classy quartet (pianist Rick Germanson, bassist Luke Sellick, drummer Willie Jones III) puts distinctive spins on jazz and pop nuggets. Originals express funky urgency or languid Southern blues. José Feliciano’s “Theme From Chico and the Man” adopts a breezy bossa nova lilt, while a pair of ballads, Peggy Lee’s “There’ll Be Another Spring” and Malone’s “Flowers For Emmett Till” juggle fine degrees of tenderness and poignancy. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$35. 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 10.11

Junglepussy @ Loring Bar & Restaurant

Funny, playful, and, yes, sometimes raunchy, New York’s Junglepussy is one of the many female MCs who deserve more recognition as Cardi and Nicki dominate the conversation. On May’s Jp3, she tones down the aggression of earlier work like her breakout single “Bling Bling,” more confident in her singing as she tries funk, neo-soul, and reggae on for size. She’s continuing to develop her lyricism, too, with a lascivious streak reminiscent of Gangsta Boo (who guests on Jp3’s “Long Way Home”) and self-assurance à la Lizzo.18+. 9 p.m. $18-$23. 327 14th Ave. SE., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Joey Alexander Trio @ Dakota Jazz Club

For those who can’t get into the tiny Khyber for the Fat Kid Wednesdays gig, there’s this 15-year old piano prodigy endorsed by Wynton Marsalis and Herbie Hancock. Alexander has already been in town frequently. But each appearance demonstrates how the maturing human is making space inside the formidable technique. 7 p.m. ($40-$50). 9 p.m. ($35-$45). 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.