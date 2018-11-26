The week's 6 best concerts: Nov. 26-29

Monday 11.26

Tuesday 11.27

Khruangbin @ First Avenue

There’s as much Texas as you’d expect in the sound of this Houston-based instrumental trio’s second album, Con Todo El Mundo, with Mark Speer’s guitar style more keyed in to tone than improvisation, but with a strong melodic sense to balance off the reverbed Morricone ambience. And the rhythm section of Laura Lee and DJ Johnson kick up a globally informed funk that wouldn’t be out of place on a downtempo DJ mix. Expect to hear their recently released version of Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmastime Is Here,” aka the Charlie Brown Christmas song. With Ginger Root. 18+. 7 p.m. $20/$25. More info here. —Keith Harris

Wednesday 11.28

Horton’s Holiday Hayride @ First Avenue

Rev. Horton Heat’s Holiday Hayride ain’t no horse-drawn saunter through the woods. It’s a turbocharged ’56 Chevy-powered, pedal-to-the-metal hurtle through a rootsy cornucopia of rockabilly, feral country, hard-wired blues, honky-tonk, and punk’n’roll. Heading up the fray is psychobilly parson Jim “Horton” Heat’s own band, which added a pianist for album #12, Whole New Life. Also aboard is a twangin’ dream team: phenomenal guit-steel picker Junior Brown, prickly punkabilly innovators the Blasters, and Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys. 6 p.m. 18+. $25. 701 1 st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Brian Wilson Christmas @ Orpheum Theatre

The pop genius at the heart of the Beach Boys kicks off his holiday tour in Minneapolis, promising a complete run through 1964’s classic The Beach Boys Christmas Album, plus selections from his 2005 solo album, What I Really Want For Christmas and yule standards like “Blue Christmas.” Wilson’s 11-piece band, offering trademark Beach Boys harmonies and surf’s up vibes, includes guitarists Al Jardine (an original BB) and Blondie Chaplin (a longtime member) plus the L.A. power-pop band the Wondermints. 8 p.m. $63-$499. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 11.29

Brandi Carlile @ State Theatre

There’s never been anything subtle about this Americana hero, and rather than foolishly trying to rein her in, producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings repeatedly whip up a frenzy of guitars, strings, and backing vocals that equal her voice in wattage on this February’s By the Way, I Forgive You. When Carlile sings the lyric that gives the album its title, the snare that lands where the comma would be sounds like cannon fire; “The Joke” swells even higher, assuring the bullied and oppressed that they’re entitled to big, bold, indomitable emotions. This is the first night of a three-night stand at the State. With the Secret Sisters. 8 p.m. $39.50-$89.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

JD McPherson @ First Avenue

Oklahoma retro rocker JD McPherson’s sound is nestled in the glory days of ’40s R&B and ’50s nascent rock ’n’ roll. His new Christmas album, Socks, is a collection of all originals that glisten right alongside yuletide classics of earlier eras. A disgruntled footwear recipient laments on a title track laced with doo-wop vocals, twangy guitar, and effervescent organ. Elsewhere, a hotrod replaces the trad sled on the boogieing “Santa’s Got a Mean Machine,” pedal steel and crooning vocals knit “Ugly Sweater Blues,” and a sax chortles the delights of “Every Single Christmas.” Eddie Angel opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $22-$25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sister Species @ Cedar Cultural Center

On Sister Species’ new album, Heavy Things Do Move, family therapy for Emily and Abby Kastrul comes in orchestral layers that are often emotionally at odds with their lyrics’ meaning. The three-part trumpet cohort of Jake Baldwin, Sten Johnson, and Noah Ophoven-Baldwin injects the album with a jaunt that makes it forget itself. Then, on the B side, each sister sits at the piano to open her heart. Read our full profile of Sister Species here. This is a double album release show with Lena Elizabeth, who’s also releasing her debut full length, Get It Right! All ages. 7:30 p.m. $12/$15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Jerard Fagerberg

