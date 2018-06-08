The week's 6 best concerts: June 8-10

Friday 6.8

Amadou & Mariam @ The Cedar Cultural Center

After performing for three decades, the fusionist Malian duo Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia exploded internationally with the 2004 album Dimanche à Bamako thanks, in part, to the heavy involvement of French star Manu Chao. The pair—husband and wife, both blind since childhood—have maintained a practically universal appeal ever since, their music rooted in Afropop and desert blues but gloriously indulging other sensibilities, like Amadou’s classic-rock guitar gusto. With Talia Knight. 8 p.m. $45. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Paul Simon @ Xcel Energy Center

With a title you could see coming down the New Jersey Turnpike, “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour” is Paul Simon’s purported swan song to the road, although he says he’ll continue making music and performing. But if this is the final time—at least out on the highway—that a nation can turn its lonely eyes to Rhymin’ Simon, the 76-year-old is going out in style, heading up a highly versatile 16-piece band (including the chamber ensemble yMusic), still experimenting with fresh arrangements after all these years, but not neglecting the iconic tunes with which he peppered the last 50 years. $49.50—$156.50. 8 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 6.9

Electric Fetus’ 50th Anniversary Party ft. Real Estate @ First Avenue

For the past decade, Jersey indie rockers Real Estate have consistently made a Byrds-style soaring jangle work for them. Last year, the band released In Mind, their first album without founding guitarist Matt Mondanile, who exited the band in 2016 over later-revealed sexual misconduct allegations. New guitarist Julian Lynch has proven admirably capable of replicating the established Real Estate sound. With Habibi, Flamin’ Oh’s, Last Import, and Roy Freedom.18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Mallman Aural Hotbed @ Cedar Cultural Center

This could be a wild one, with madcap rocker Mark Mallman and found-object avant-clamor ensemble Savage Aural Hotbed joining forces to...well, who the hell knows what they’ve got in mind? Something melodic, chaotic and unpredictable, we assume. And with local notables Martin Dosh and Jeremy Ylvisaker will be helping out, something dextrous and nuanced as well. All ages. 8 p.m. $12/$15. 416 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 6.10

Aizuri String Quartet @ Sundin Hall

The Chamber Music Society of Minnesota has snagged a string quartet on the rise in Aizuri, four young women who won the 9th Osaka Chamber Music Competition last year and the 2018 Grand Prize in the International M Prize Chamber Arts Competition. Currently the resident quartet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, they’ll perform a program that includes two Minnesota premieres, by Paul Wiancko and Lembit Beecher. 7 p.m. $15-$25. 1531 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Ivan Lins @ Dakota Jazz Club

Carioca composer, singer and pianist Ivan Lins is one of Brazil’s most iconic artists, rivaling the great Jobim for the sophistication of his tunes and ranking second only to him as Brazil’s most covered songwriter. Streisand, Sarah Vaughan, Herbie Mann, Quincy Jones, George Benson, Terence Blanchard, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and scores more have recorded Lins songs, entranced by his sinuous melodies, alluring harmonies and tricky chords. Many LIns tunes are now Brazilian standards, beginning with Elis Regina’s 1971 hit “Madalena.” Lins himself is an engaging performer with a sly, subtly textured voice.$45-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

