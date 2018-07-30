The week's 6 best concerts: July 30-Aug. 2

Monday 7.30

Debths and George Marich Trio @ IcehouseThe description of Debths is how you’d imagine a band of this name to sound: “Trio drones, sirens and beacons. Orbital pitches suspended in time and space. Wasteland liturgies in memoriam of Heavenly Palace.” Drummer George Marich takes the second set with the peripatetic Josh Granowski on bass and Ted Godbout on piano. 9:30 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 7.31

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force @ Cedar Cultural Center

In the two decades since his father’s death, Femi Kuti has established himself as a fierce Afrobeat force in his own right, incorporating his own spin of contemporary and global elements while fortifying its core. Fela Kuti founded Afrobeat’s bristling alliance of tradition, funk, jazz, and political advocacy, which are all still embraced by Femi on February’s One People One World. Besides mitigating some of his anger with more positive takes on progressive sociopolitical activism, the music glistens with fresh infusions of reggae, soul and soca, buoyed by his charismatic high tenor voice and alto saxophone. 26 Bats! open. 8 p.m. $50—$55. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 8.1

Deafheaven @ Cedar Cultural Center

Deafheaven are genre gymnasts, known for their patent mix of black metal, shoegaze, and post-rock. The San Francisco band became critical sensations with their 2013 sophomore effort, Sunbather, a favorite metal album for people who don’t ordinarily listen to metal. While their new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, has moments of blackened ferocity, they also double down on their lighter tendencies, capturing sheer beauty thanks, in part, to the use of grand piano. With Drab Majesty and Uniform. 7:30 p.m. $18/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite @ The Palace Theatre

Introduced by boogie blues giant John Lee Hooker 20 years ago, the elder white harp player Charlie Musselwhite and the young black polymath singer-songwriter Ben Harper have turned their mutual admiration into Grammy-winning folk-blues generosity. One roamed from the Mississippi Delta to the Windy City to Haight- Ashbury, accumulating bedrock influences. The other grew up in a musical family with precocious absorbance. They come to the Palace from two sold-out nights in Chicago playing tracks from their new disc, “No Mercy In This Land.” 8 p.m. $49.50-$75. 17 W. 7 th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 8.2

Playboi Carti @ First Avenue

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti’s sound is about as now as it gets. Over the surreal trap beats of go-to producer Pi’erre Bourne, he’s hyper-repetitive and almost anti-lyrical, using giddy ad-libbing as an integral aspect of his songcraft. On his star-studded, surprise-released debut album, May’s Die Lit, the ASAP Mob-affiliated 21-year-old smirkingly embraces the term “mumble rap,” delivering a defining work of the hugely popular (though divisive) subgenre. With Sheck Wes and Duwap Kaine. 18+. 8 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Will Kjeer Quintet @ Studio Z

It's hard to say who’s the most impressive among all the young cats who’ve blossomed on the local jazz scene over the past five years, but pianist Will Kjeer is definitely in the running. A co-founder of Hoaxer and stolid sideman in a handful of ensembles, he fronts an impressive quintet emphasizing his compositions for this All Originals Jazz Series—Brandon Wozniak and Adam Meckler on the horns, Graydon Peterson on bass, and his frequent cohort Miguel Hurtado on drums. 8 p.m. $10. 275 East Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

