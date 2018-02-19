Monday 2.19

Frontier Ruckus @ 7th St Entry

After four Frontier Ruckus albums, Matthew Milia’s wry songwriting really came into focus last year on number five, Enter the Kingdom, recorded in Nashville with production from drummer Ken Coomer (previously of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo), though you can catch up on the best of what came before that as the band comes to town on this “intimate/catalog-spanning acoustic tour.” With a solo set from Seattle’s Catalado and Minnesota’s own Savannah Smith. 18+. $10/$12. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 2.20

Ana Tijoux @ Cedar Cultural Center

The French-born Chilean MC Ana Tijoux has been a hurricane of political activism and musical mashups for most of her career, using cumbia, hip hop, jazz, and soul to leverage her feminism and call out injustice. But her Roya Y Negro (Red and Black) trio with acoustic guitarists Raimundo Santander and Ramiro Duran tones it down via Andean and other Latin American folk and love songs. Inevitably some sharp edges emerge—Tijoux’s fiery “Antipatriarca” is often reprised—but this career interlude is mostly about plumbing her heart and her heritage. 8 p.m. $27 ($30 day of show). 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Wednesday 2.21

Poliça & Stargaze @ First Avenue

What’s the role of the artist during unsettling times? That’s hardly a new question, and Minneapolis-based electronic band Poliça and the Berlin orchestral collective Stargaze offer their own sonic answer with their adventurous new collaborative album, Music for the Long Emergency. Read our feature on that collaboration here. With Divide and Dissolve and IN // VIA. 18+. 7 p.m. $27.50. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Caroline Palmer

Thursday 2.22

Palm @ 7th St Entry

In their decidedly small-scale manner, Philly-via-New York foursome Palm are here to prove that rock music is still mutable in compelling ways. Co-fronted by Kasra Kurt and Eve Alpert, their convergences of rhythm and interplay are inventive, the end result more physical than brainy. It’s particularly accessible in dosages of psych-pop like “Composite,” from their new sophomore album, Rock Island. With the Spirit of the Beehive and Scrunchies. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Robert Plant @ Orpheum Theatre

The former Led Zeppelin frontman has now released two studio LPs with his latest backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters. In 2014, the richly embellished lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roar introduced the unit’s melting-pot approach, drawing less from Americana styles and more from U.K. folk and riti player Juldeh Camara’s West Africa. Highlights from last October’s similarly exploratory Carry Fire include the blazing psychedelia of their version of Ersel Hickey’s “Bluebirds over the Mountain,” featuring a vocal assist from Chrissie Hynde. With Seth Lakeman. 7:30 p.m. $75-$100. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Galactic/Lettuce @ Palace Theatre

High-flying, ambitious, inventive funk spurts with equal intensity from New Orleans’ Galactic and Boston’s Lettuce, both two-decade bandstand vets. Galactic douses NOLA’s potent canon, ignited by the second-line derived ripples of drummer Stanton Moore, with eclectic, genre-leaping twists, and their 2015 album, Into The Deep, features smart collaborations with Mavis Staples and JJ Grey. The equally daring Lettuce focus more on psychedelia-laced jazz infusions, as on last fall’s wild and perceptive Miles Davis tribute, Witches’ Stew. 18+. 8 p.m. $27-$47. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

