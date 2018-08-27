The week's 6 best concerts: Aug. 27-30

Monday 8.27

Ziggy Marley @ Minnesota Zoo

With fear, loathing, and abundant evil ascendant globally, reggae vet Ziggy Marley has responded with an impassioned call for love, unity, and positive countervailing action. His May release Rebellion Rises is a rallying cry for progressive challenges to the divisive chicanery he details in “See Dem Fake Leaders.” Songs like “I Am Human” and “Circle of Peace” defy their kumbaya titles with eloquent assertions of individual dignity and empathetic understanding, while the band’s deft fusion of roots and progressive reggae is incisive and lively. Siama opens. 7:30 p.m. $49—$61.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Rick Mason

Steel Pulse @ First Avenue

Steel Pulse emerged from the Handsworth projects of England more than 40 years ago as pure reggae band in terms of topical politics, rasta religion, a killer rhythm section, and a galvanizing leader in singer-songwriter David Hinds, who sounded a lot like Bob Marley. Over the decades the band has shifted, taken stabs at commercial success, and incorporated more jazz and hip hop, but Hinds and a catalog of fabulous songs remains. Tribal Seeds and Iya Terra open. Doors open at 7 p.m. $30, $35 day of show. 21+. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 8.28

Davido @ First Avenue

Nigerian singer Davido is an Afropop superstar building a global movement, winning Best International Act at June’s BET Awards. Though he’s only released one album, 2012’s Omo Baba Olowo, he’s enjoyed a consistent run of irresistibly upbeat singles. He’s also collaborating more and more with stars across the world, including Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan. This show kicks off Davido’s 12-stop U.S. tour and precedes a performance at Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival in Philly. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Nichols, Bates, and Bates @ Vieux Carre

The sibling rhythm section of bassist Chris Bates and drummer JT Bates don’t play together nearly enough, and to have them in an intimate trio with brother-in-spirit Bryan Nichols on piano is a treat laden with possibilities. Expect “mainstream” and “outside” jazz to both get their due in rigorous synergy. 8 p.m. $7. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 8.29

Dinosaur Jr. @ First Avenue

The roiling riffs and splatter of guitarist J Mascis flow like lava, gilded and relentless, prompting folks to label Dinosaur Jr. as punk or thrash or alt-rock or indie-rock at various points of their bifurcated career. (They took nearly a decade off, beginning in 1997.) But Mascis, who comes off as nebbish-slacker in mien, has a signature style of thrust and feedback that is at once classic and inimitable, and with the trio’s best lineup (Lou Barlow on bass, Murph on drums), remains one of more reliably superb performers in music today. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25, $30 at the door. 18+. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 8.30

Alice Cooper @ Ordway

As bizarre, golf-obsessed, bile-projecting, erstwhile TV-hack Republicans go, Vincent Furnier puts on a far more believable performance than the chump in the White House. Once, Furnier was lead singer of a pretty good rock band that issued hits like “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out.” Faux horror show theatrics overwhelmed the music and the original band as Furnier assumed the titular persona. Eons later, AC’s latest comic nightmare, the not at all embarrassing Paranormal, invades the Ordway’s refined confines, sporting fake spews if not news. 7:30 p.m. $58--$750. 325 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

