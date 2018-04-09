Monday 4.9

Ana Moura @ Dakota Jazz Club

Moura first emerged about 15 years ago as a young revivalist of the Portuguese folk music fado, gaining such notable fans as the Rolling Stones and Prince, who travelled to Lisbon to perform with her in 2010. Maybe she’ll play “Little Red Corvette,” which she sang at a Prince tribute at the Xcel in 2016, or maybe she’ll share her version Joni Mitchell’s sublime “A Case of You,” a song Prince also loved to play live. 7 p.m. $45-$65. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 4.10

Kavita Shah and Francois Moutin @ Vieux Carre

On Kavita Shah’s slept-on 2014 debut disc, Visions, the singer blended kora and tabla with a jazz quintet while covering Jobim and Joni Mitchell and putting her own spin on Wayne Shorter. Six weeks ago she released Interplay, an album of duets with renowned French bassist Francois Moutin that the pair will showcase for delighted patrons who take the chance. 8 p.m. $20/$25. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Martin Carthy @ Cedar Cultural Center

Among the most revered and influential figures of the '60s folk revival, Martin Carthy is an accomplished guitarist, singer, and arranger. His early investigations of traditional English folk music provided material for artists on both sides of the Atlantic, including Paul Simon, who adopted his arrangement of “Scarborough Fair.” Carthy was a member of many bands, including folk-rock outfits Steeleye Span and the Albion Country Band, as well as his wife Norma’s family band, the Watersons. He has also performed with their daughter, Eliza Carthy. Massachusetts folkie Max Wareham opens. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 4.11

Porno Wolves @ Icehouse

This Minneapolis band celebrates the vinyl release of their 2017 album Renegades. That sophomore effort was recorded with engineer Tim Barbeau in a mansion on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, where wood floors shaped the expansive sound the band wanted. They also experimented with mics and different recording approaches, sometimes homing in on sounds from old Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin records. With Dirt Train and MVNIV. 21+ 10 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Youa Vang

Thursday 4.12

Acid Mothers Temple @ Turf Club

Acid Mothers Temple are the astonishingly prolific Japanese psych-rock band you never knew you needed. Led by guitarist Kawabata Makoto, they’ve built one of the most collectible and massive rock catalogs this side of the Grateful Dead, and their music itself takes psychedelia to extremes—in terms of song lengths (often more than 20 minutes), sonic expansiveness, and overall trippiness. With Yoo Doo Right and Black Satori. 21+. 7 p.m. $14/$16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Bettye LaVette @ Dakota Jazz Club

With the assistance of drummer/producer Steve Jordan, soul veteran Bettye LaVette makes both iconic and obscure Bob Dylan tunes freshly relevant and revelatory on her new album, Things Have Changed. The smart, radical transformations of these songs bring them right into LaVette’s wheelhouse: “It Ain’t Me Babe” as slinky Memphis soul, “Political World” as tasty New Orleans funk with Keith Richards on guitar, and “The Times They Are A-Changin’” as sultry, swampy pop. All of it bristles with new life and purpose. 7 p.m. $45-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

