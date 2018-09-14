The week's 5 best concerts: Sept. 14-16

Friday 9.14

Bruce Henry @ Dakota Jazz Club

Bruce Henry and the catalog of the late vocalist Al Jarreau is an inspired match. Both singers find their sweet spot in jazz-infused R&B, especially soulfully smooth numbers that allow their vocal pitch and tone to roam. Henry has done this with Stevie Wonder tunes, and has an incisive history of African-American music he performs for students. But Jarreau songs are sure to unearth his inner soufflé. Also Saturday. 7 p.m. $20-$25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Suzie @ Icehouse

Local pop-rocker Mark Ritsema knows his ’80s. On Suzie’s new album, Pressure, guitar arpeggios repeat with obsessive insistence and synth hooks rise like mirages of sculptured ice castles in the distance—though Ritsema is too dreamy a sensualist to disturb his pop reveries with booming gated drums. And for a nice change of pace, “Analyze Me” hands vocals over to Claire de Lune and spotlights a new-wave sax break from Cole Pulice. With All That. 11 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 9.15



The Cedar at 30 with Aar Manta and Hoven Droven @ Cedar Cultural Center

The ebony and ivory cultural legacy of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood is reflected in the marquee acts as the Cedar launches its 30th season of operation with its 10th Global Roots Festival. Aar Manta is a galvanizing Somali singer by way of London whose pliable quaver glides over music that has the pop sweetness of his native music with a seasoning of hip-hop beats. Hoven Droven is string-driven Swedish folk-rock. Come early for local roots performances outdoors. 8 p.m. $30. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Halloween, Alaska @ Parkway Theater

It’s a weekend of rebirth down on Chicago Avenue. The Parkway opened its doors again on Thursday, and its first musical event will feature the premiere of new material from Le Centre, Halloween, Alaska’s first album in seven years. With a bobbing melody from James Diers skipping across Dave King’s tricky rhythms, the band’s new track, “Ginger,” certainly bodes well. With Andrew Broder + David King Duo. 7:00 p.m. $15. 4814 Chicago Ave . More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 9/16

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

On his august series of duets with saxophonist Mark Turner on the just-released ECM album Temporary Kings, pianist Ethan Iverson highlights (inadvertently?) the differences with his Bad Plus bandmates that broke up their trio after 17 years. This is delicate, cerebral chamber music done without any ironical asides, along with a dosage of the Lee Konitz-Lennie Tristano advanced school of cool. Turner and Iverson are kindred spirits and longtime cohorts in drummer Billy Hart’s Quartet. Together they are masterfully comfortable in their own collective skin. 6:30 p.m. $25-$30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. Also Monday at 7:30. More info here .—Britt Robson

