The week's 5 best concerts: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Monday 10.29

Nik Bartsch’s Ronin @ The Dakota

ECM artists Ronin lost a percussionist from the original quintet and switched bassists.before recording Awase, their first disc in six years. But the heart and soul of the group—the roiling, repetitious grooves of Swiss leader-pianist Nik Bartsch and the distinctively stabbing phrases from Sha on bass clarinet and alto sax—continue to inject tension and energy into what Bartsch calls “zen funk.” 7 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 10.30

Brockhampton @ Armory

In May, Brockhampton ousted key member Ameer Vann following abuse allegations, but this rap collective’s roster is deep—14-deep, to be exact. After partially forming on the forum Kanye To The, they broke out in 2017 with their Saturation trilogy before returning with the relatively long-awaited Iridescence last month. A hardcore-rap record at core, it’s also an unrelenting blitz of musical ideas, incorporating everything from campfire guitar-pop to drum ‘n’ bass. Most impressively, pretty much all of it works. 9 p.m. $37-$65. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis More info here . —Michael Madden

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 10.31

Loudon Wainwright III @ Cedar Cultural Center

With acerbic wit and self-lacerating candor, Loudon Wainwright III has been probing his colorful, dysfunctional personal and family life for the last half century. His just-released Years In The Making compiles unreleased visual and audio oddities, spanning the decades and assembled from live, radio, demo, bootleg, and studio material; the collection polishes LWIII’s rep as a hilariously twisted narcissist and clever satirist via extreme minutiae, foibles, trysts, and existential frights. Most telling tracks: “Meet The Wainwrights,” starring cad dad and his riven kin, and the poli-sci-fried “It Ain’t Gaza.” Swanny Rose opens. 7:30 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 11.1



Kamasi Washington @ Palace Theatre

After a relatively low-key decade and a half working in sideman capacities for artists ranging from Ryan Adams to Snoop Dogg, Kamasi Washington jolted normally jazz-averse listeners awake with 2015’s The Epic, a triple album that led to the Los Angeles tenor saxophonist, bandleader, and composer being compared to spiritual-jazz greats of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Washington’s ambition hasn’t wavered in the slightest. Following last year’s Harmony of Difference EP, plus contributions to records by Kendrick Lamar and Run the Jewels, he and his usual supporting cast (including trombonist Ryan Porter, bassist Miles Mosley, and drummer Ronald Bruner Jr.) delivered another colossal statement with the two-and-a-half-hour Heaven and Earth. It’s all made Washington the obvious leader of contemporary jazz and, almost exactly a year after his excellent First Avenue show, the reopened Palace Theatre’s second-ever jazz headliner. With Butcher Brown.18+. 8 p.m. $30/$50. 17 W. Seventh Place W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Low Cut Connie @ First Avenue

Unlike a lot of old time rock ‘n’ roll revivalists who try to get by on vibe and nostalgia, these Philly folks write solid songs: Try “All These Kids Are Way Too High” (a bad thing) and “Desegregation” (a good one) from their latest, Dirty Pictures (Part 2). (Both songs, incidentally, are about dancing. As he demonstrated at Rock the Garden this year, Adam Weiner is a helluva frontman, whether he’s banging on his piano or climbing on it, and for their first Mainroom show, you know they’re gonna rev up their version of Prince’s “Controversy,” which smokes. With Ruby Boots. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Thursday music listings here.