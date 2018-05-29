The week's 5 best concerts: May 29-31

Tuesday 5.29

Double Grave @ Kitty Kat Klub

Why have an EP release show when you can have an EP release month? This is the fifth Tuesday that Double Grave will be performing at the Klub in honor of their latest, Empty Hands, and it’ll be your last chance to catch the high-energy local trio live for a while. With Hemma and Bathtub Cig. 21+. 9 p.m. Free. 315 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis. More info here. —Keith Harris

Wednesday 5.30

Bill Carrothers @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Bill Carrothers has his own sound, which is one of the highest compliments you can pay a musician. The pianist has led many memorable ensembles, and he’s partnered and been a sideman in many more, but his gossamer yet tensile touch and matching sensibility impress most profoundly in solo performance. A former Minnesotan long ensconced in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he brings a hermit’s wry wisdom and quietude, and some inevitable eruptions, to the proceedings. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here . — Britt Robson

Thursday 5.31

Parquet Courts @ Fine Line

With their latest, Wide Awake!, these four Texan-bred New Yorkers seems determined to prove that any genre can be “punk,” that eclecticism is a political virtue because it proves that urgency and a sense of play can coexist. Parquet Courts reach into dub and funk, the title track is a roller-skating jam as protest rally, and “Death Will Bring Change” is ’60s pop-psychedelia with a children’s chorus warbling in support. And the band clearly wants us all to join in on the bounciest chorus here: “Well I can’t count how many times I’ve been outdone by nihilism/Joined the march that splits an open heart into a schism.” With Goat Girl.8 p.m. $18/$20/$35. 381 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris

Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole @ Walker Art Center

Visionary jazz pianist and composer Vijay Iyer and writer/photographer Teju Cole present the Midwest premier of their interdisciplinary project Blind Spot. It focuses on “humanity’s voluntary blindness to tragedy and injustice throughout history,” weaving Cole’s images and words with Iyer’s music, played with cellist Okkyung Lee and vibraphonist Patricia Brennan. Iyer, with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra members, will open with selected movements from his chamber pieces Time, Place, Action and Mutations. Also Friday. $30. 8 p.m. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here . — Rick Mason

American Aquarium @ Turf Club

North Carolina alt-country band American Aquarium nearly dissolved last year, with every member except frontman BJ Barham leaving the group. But Barham (who released a debut solo album in 2016) and his new lineup have recovered smoothly. On the seventh American Aquarium album, Things Change, out Friday, Barham movingly reflects on his past struggles with alcohol, his life with the previous American Aquarium lineup, and the imminent birth of his daughter. With Cory Branan.21+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Michael Madden

