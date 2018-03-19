The week's 5 best concerts: Mar. 19-22

Monday 3.19

Tuesday 3.20

Brian Harnetty “Shawnee, Ohio” @ Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester CollegeShawnee, Ohio has been in the extraction business for two centuries, from coal to fracking. Brian Harnetty explores the economic and environmental tensions via video and audio archives, and augments it with a septet playing Appalachian chamber music—bluegrass flecked with soot, spit, and polish. This show is part of Liquid Music’s 2017-18 season. 7:30 p.m. $20 ($16 for SPCO/Liquid Music subscribers). 130 Macalester St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Connie Evingson @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooner’sConnie Evingson has done wonderful interpretations of Peggy Lee, the songs of Dave Frishberg, and variations on “Hot Club” gypsy jazz. This time around, she immerses herself in Gershwin edition of the Ella Fitzgerald Songbooks. The backing trio—saxophonist Dave Karr, bassist Gordy Johnson and pianist Tanner Taylor—will keep her light on her scatting feet. Also Wednesday night. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.21

Thursday 3.22

Lucy Rose @ Turf Club

After opting for a poppier, electronic-dabbed sound on her sophomore album, English singer-songwriter Lucy Rose traveled with just her guitar around South America, where she wrote songs for her subsequent Something’s Changing. Most obviously, that was returning to primarily lean acoustic, folk-pop with hints of chamber music and Brill Building pop, plus intricate vocal harmonies with guests like the Staves. Rose’s well-crafted songs focus on love’s fragility and self-awareness; her exquisite warble etching wistfulness with alluring grace. Charlie Cunningham opens. 7 p.m. $13-$16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

JC Sanford’s Triocracy @ Khyber Pass

Trombonist JC Sanford was named a rising star in the 2017 DownBeat Critic’s Poll. Known primarily as a big band composer, arranger, and conductor, he leads an unconventional trio alongside two saxophonists, Brandon Wozniak and Bruce Thornton, playing “chamber jazz” renditions of songs by everyone from Stevie Wonder to George Fredrick Handel to Billy Joel. But he’s a Bob Brookmeyer aficionado, so expect some Gerry Mulligan too. 9 p.m. $5. 1517 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Zeitgeist tackles Julius Eastman @ Studio Z

Before there was a “new classical” music movement, Julius Eastman was fusing classical with pop with a minimalist fervor and presciently strident politics. A pioneer African-American composer born in 1940, he became too outrageous and radical to sustain a career and eventually had many of his scores confiscated while being evicted. He died alone of cardiac arrest at the age of 49. This four-day tribute to his works by Zeitgeist and special guests is another chapter in the belated celebration of his genius. 7:30 p.m. $15 ($10 for seniors and students), $40 for a 4-day festival pass. 275 E. Fourth St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

