The week's 5 best concerts: July 2-5

Monday 7.2

Tuesday 7.3



Janelle Monáe @ State Theatre

After her breakout acting roles in Oscar nominees Hidden Figures and Moonlight, Janelle Monáe returned to music in earnest with April’s Dirty Computer, her first album in five years. On her adventurous, Afrofuturistic first two albums, 2010’s The ArchAndroid and 2013’s The Electric Lady, Monáe kinetically blended pop, R&B, soul, rap, and funk. Dirty Computer (which, as with The Electric Lady, Prince worked on before his death) is 20 minutes shorter than either, but it’s still eclectic and full of ideas, with contributors ranging from Brian Wilson to Pharrell to Grimes. And with Monáe’s focus on themes of race and sexuality—she came out as pansexual in a Rolling Stone cover story earlier this year—it feels like the record Monáe was born to make. Highlights include her fierce raps on “Django Jane,” the Grimes-assisted electropop of “Pynk,” and the Prince-ly “Make Me Feel.” With St. Beauty.7:30 p.m. $53.50-$93.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Natania and Ticket to Brasil @ Icehouse

Vocalist Natania Kamin and the ensemble Ticket to Brasil are greater than the sum of their individual parts, and so it’s good to see them playing together more frequently. Their two-sided single tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim is deftly spry and wistful and their ability to float sambas and bossa novas alongside light Latin jazz generates buoyant sets that range easily from Kamin to Pavel Jany’s guitar to John Croarkin’s sax and flute. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $8, $10 at the door. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Zacc Harris’s American Reverie Trio @ Vieux Carre

Artists from the Shifting Paradigm label will take over Tuesdays at Vieux Carre throughout the month of July and first up is label owner Harris with the muted Americana of his Reverie Trio. Akin to John Raymond’s Real Feels ensemble, the group executes sonic scrimshaw on the more venerable chestnuts that used to be heard in the Town Squares back the 20th century. Harris, a versatile guitarist, lovingly wrings them out. 8 p.m. $7. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 7.4

Longshot and Lazerbeak @ 7th Street Entry

Longshot’s albums now number nine, the same amount of years he’s lived in Minneapolis, where he relocated from Chicago. He shares credit for his latest LP, Parades, with Doomtree producer Lazerbeak. Over funky, innovative beats, Longshot shares his dreams for a happy home life, emerging from poverty, and building a sustainable music career. While Longshot’s last album, Struggle Music, was about adversity, this one is about how to respond to it—namely, without resentment or bitterness. Hosted by Metasota. With Holidae, Angel Davanport, and Purple Orange Beach. 18+. 9 p.m. $10/$12. More info here.—Erica Rivera

Thursday 7.5

Paramore @ Armory

Rarely does a band transform like Paramore has and make it work so well. Led by its only constant member, Hayley Williams, the Tennessee three-piece has departed from the explosive pop-punk of “Misery Business” and “Crushcrushcrush” that first won over an audience a decade ago. With last year’s After Laughter, the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record, Williams and her crew took to exuberant ’80s new wave and synth-pop sounds without a misstep. From the album opener “Hard Times” onward, Williams, who can sound fiery and graceful at the same time, comes across as a bona fide pop star. Though it’s the kind of record guaranteed to alienate some longtime fans, it all made for a surprisingly smooth transition that’s still rooted in the band’s alt-rock beginnings. With Foster the People, Jay Som. All ages. $55-$150. 6 p.m. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis More info here.—Michael Madden

