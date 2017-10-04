The week's 28 best concerts: Oct. 4-10

EMILY SALIERS Oct. 4, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

TWRP Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

SAVION GLOVER AND MARCUS GILMORE Oct. 4-5, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

Dej Loaf

Fine Line Music Cafe, Thursday 10.5

Dej Loaf’s 2014 breakthrough, “Try Me,” was street-hardened and bubblegum-poppy in equal measure, with a shimmering beat from her favored producer, DDS, and it placed her among Detroit’s elite MCs. Eminem certainly thought so, as he soon enlisted her for the chorus on the all-city anthem “Detroit vs. Everybody.” Since then, Dej has demonstrated her versatility, sharing some of the street-rap rawness of her city’s Doughboyz Cashout and some of the pop instincts of Motor City superstar Big Sean (featured on Dej’s second hit, “Back Up”). After a run of solo mixtapes and her first major-label EP, Dej’s effortless way with melody powered her most R&B-leaning project yet, this February’s steamy Fuck a Friend Zone with Cash Money playboy Jacquees. Meanwhile, her past two solo singles, “No Fear” and “Changes,” suggest that her upcoming LP Liberated will truly be a triumphant joy. Jessie Reyez, Lexii Alijai, and Raven Felix open. 18+. 7 p.m. $24.95-$30. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. —Michael Madden

Will Hoge

Turf Club, Thursday 10.5

Tennessee singer-songwriter Will Hoge has lurked about since the turn of the century, releasing 10 albums and writing songs for others, including the Eli Young Band’s country charttopper “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” Though he shuffles among country, soul, bluegrass, and country-rock, his true calling is roots rocker, falling comfortably among Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and Steve Earle. The material on his latest album, Anchors, was reportedly written as he toured the country solo after dissolving his longtime band. Standouts include “Little Bit of Rust,” a duet with Sheryl Crow that rides a snarly guitar line; the Petty-like “Baby’s Eyes”; “Through Missing You,” featuring jangly guitar worthy of Roger McGuinn; and a pair of Bruce-like rockers, “This Ain’t an Original Sin” and the killer closer, “Young As We Will Ever Be.” Hoge dissects relationships that are either decaying in quiet agony or resiliently hanging on despite the odds. Dan Layus, the now country-leaning former frontman for Augustana, opens. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

PHO Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

FREEWHEELIN' FIRST THURSDAY: THE LOWLAND LAKERS Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

MAUD HIXSON Oct. 5, 8:00 p.m. at Vieux Carre

Torres

7th St. Entry, Friday 10.6

Mackenzie Scott, aka Torres, grew up Georgian and seriously Baptist, and spent her first two albums grappling with both. Her third, Three Futures, moves on to matters of the flesh, whether a body merely taking up space or engaging in life—which in Scott’s realm is fraught with ambiguous notions of consciousness, intent, power, sex, and emotional stability. Complicated by a swirling mysticism that lingers from her religious issues, the entire writhing morass teeters, she’s said, on a line between “sexy and scary.” Scott, now Brooklyn-based, writes gripping, intimate lyrics whose shifting perspectives are provocative and unsettling, exacerbated by music that slips among ominous aural chasms, jagged vocal splinters, noisy industrial clang, pulsing krautrock, and synth-pop flotations while her electric guitar snakes through with an alt-rock bite. This disorientation confuses exactly who’s stalking who, for instance, in “Helen in the Woods,” and haunts “Righteous Woman,” who may not be either. It’s a fascinating conundrum of flesh, fantasy, or both. French dream pop duo the Dove & the Wolf open. 18+. 8 p.m. $12-$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

FRANKIE ROSE Oct. 6, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

JR JR Oct. 6, 8:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

MARK CHESNUTT Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Medina Entertainment Center

Chris Stapleton

Xcel Energy Center, Saturday 10.7

After paying his dues for more than a decade—heading up the SteelDrivers bluegrass band, writing dozens of hits for everyone from Adele to Dierks Bentley—Chris Stapleton was hailed as a genuine antidote to mainstream country mediocrity when he emerged from the Nashville shadows with his 2015 solo debut, Traveller. He stayed on a roll with this spring’s From a Room: Volume I, a collection of country ballads, Southern rock, blues, strum, and twang, plus a Willie Nelson cover. He’s a rootsy throwback to outlaw country crossed with Muscle Shoals R&B and Memphis soul, armed with a distinctly textured voice equally dynamic on both whispers and screams. Joining his All-American Roadshow tour are two more fine writers with classic country inclinations. Margo Price’s dramatic narratives and passionate singing have drawn comparisons to Loretta Lynn. Brent Cobb’s spare, poetic country tunes about small-town Southern life sparkle on his 2016 gem, Shine On Rainy Day. 7 p.m. $35.75 & up. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 800-745-3000. —Rick Mason

BOZ SCAGGS Oct. 7, 8:00 p.m. at Historic State Theatre

AVEY TARE Oct. 7, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

LITTLE EARTHQUAKES LIVE Oct. 7-8, 10:00 p.m. at Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater

TOADIES Oct. 8, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

THE CHURCH Oct. 8, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

THE SCRIPT Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. at Myth

Protomartyr

Turf Club, Monday 10.9

Frontman Joe Casey is the element that separates Detroit post-punk crew Protomartyr from other similar acts. His cryptic wordiness may be challenging at first, but subsequent listens reveal his honesty and wry humor, with a muttering delivery that places him somewhere between Ian Curtis and Nick Cave. Over the course of their first three albums, released between 2012 and 2015, Protomartyr garnered unanimous acclaim and eventually landed a deal with Domino Records. Their brand-new LP and first for Domino, the great Relatives in Descent, arrived last week, and while the band brought in violins and synths to expand their sound, the LP isn’t a sea change—Greg Ahee’s jittery guitar riffs, Scott Davidson’s intense bass playing, and Alex Leonard’s propulsive drumming still form the core of Protomartyr’s searing attack. Relatives is particularly timely, as Casey touches on the anxiety and confusion currently infecting our daily lives. Failed Flowers and Waveless open. 21+. 7 p.m. $12-$15. 1601 University Ave. St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

PEARS Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

MEWITHOUTYOU Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

BOOKER T. JONES Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

Zola Jesus

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Tuesday 10.10

It’s been a long journey, but Zola Jesus has seemingly perfected her ambitious, gothic brand of art-pop. The singer and songwriter’s beginnings were hardly pop at all: She made her full-length debut in 2009 with the noisy, sometimes creepy The Spoils, released via Sacred Bones Records. But the opera-trained Zola has always had an enormous, soaring voice that had the potential to make her far more than a niche concern, and her new album, Okovi, written after Zola moved back to her hometown of Merrill, Wisconsin, is her best yet. The album packs some of her biggest choruses to date (see: “Soak”) and features massive, intense string arrangements. But it’s also deeply intimate and personal, with themes of sadness and death. It’s the sound of an artist in full command of her vision, her abilities coalescing stunningly. John Wiese opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $15. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. —Michael Madden