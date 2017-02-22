Valerie June

Cedar Cultural Center, Wednesday 2.22

Valerie June’s second big-label album, The Order of Time, due March 10, touches upon love, survival, memory, regret, and opportunity. Her evocative, reedy voice shifts between multiple styles — country drawl, soulful sass, edgy blues, gospel moan — and she’s refined the distinctive fusion of 2013’s Pushin’ Against a Stone ever further, now incorporating jazz and pop experimentalism, perhaps reflecting the Tennessee native’s current Brooklyn digs. June reminisces about family on the sultry Southern blues “Long Lonely Road,” and romance “faded to dust” on “Love You Once Made,” an aching blend of country and Memphis soul. She gets rowdy on the raw, deep blues stomp of “Shakedown” and the glorious, horn-driven “Got Soul,” which is drenched in the stuff. But the spiritual heart of Time is “Astral Plane,” a sweet reverie suffused with optimism. Oh Pep! opens. All ages. 7:30 p.m. Sold out. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

Thundercat

Fine Line Music Cafe, Friday 2.24

Bassist extraordinaire Stephen Bruner, better known as Thundercat, has been a key player in the recent reinvigoration of Los Angeles’s jazz, g-funk, and psychedelic instrumental hip-hop scenes. He’s lent his innovative touch to the work of Kamasi Washington, Kendrick Lamar, and Flying Lotus, and he’s also collaborated with artists as varied as Erykah Badu, Suicidal Tendencies, and Kenny Loggins. Thundercat’s solo work mixes styles, swimming between genres with a smooth, almost otherworldly delicacy, and live, he’s both immersive and astounding, his masterful technical proficiency blending into warm, downtempo explorations that zero in on your soul. He’ll release his fourth full-length, Drunk, on Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder Records on the same day as his Fine Line show. 18+. 8 p.m. $18/20. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. 612-338-8100. —Jack Spencer

Lil Wayne

Target Center, Saturday 2.25

The fantastically weird, prolific, and uneven New Orleans rap great experienced issues when he tried to play Minneapolis in 2015, pulling out just hours ahead of a scheduled show at The Venue, but his 2011 post-prison concert at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center was reportedly a success. In other Weezy news, his beef with former mentor/Cash Money Entertainment partner Birdman shows no signs of being squashed, while his regrettable Wiz Khalifa/Imagine Dragons collab, “Sucker for Pain,” from the soundtrack to the regrettable Suicide Squad, shows no signs of dropping off the rock charts. And his long-delayed 12th album, Tha Carter VI? Well, we shall see. Wayne, a hardcore Green Bay Packers fan, is surely still mourning his team’s loss to in the NFC Championship Game to the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s too much of a pro to let that heartbreak interfere with his ability to perform. Top 40 bro Mike Stud will open. All ages. 7 p.m. $37-$102. 600 First. Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-1300. —Jay Boller

John Scofield

Dakota Jazz Club, Saturday 2.25

Far from the limelight of the televised awards, guitarist John Scofield won two Grammys this week: Best Instrumental Jazz Album (Country for Old Men) and Best Improvised Solo (“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”). The 65-year-old has a sense of humor, eclectic musical interests, sterling credentials as an improviser, and the virtuosic skills to pull off just about anything. Accompanied by longtime associates drummer Bill Stewart and keyboardist Larry Goldings, plus bassist Vicente Archer, Scofield will focus on Country, which mostly tackles classics by the likes of George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Bob Wills in adventurous jazz contexts. Sco’s work on the Hank Williams Grammy winner is liquid fire, a lava flow that shoots sparks in all directions while the band sizzles at a frenetic pace. “Wayfaring Stranger” is a dark, unsettled blues, with Stewart laying down a New Orleans shuffle while Sco’s guitar yearns and cries. The Carter Family’s “Wildwood Flower” bops along, peppered with twang. And Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” simmers in 6/8, incisive swing driving wonderfully intricate twists and tangents. $35-$45 at 7 p.m; $25-$35 at 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Tee Grizzley

Prive Minneapolis, Saturday 2.25

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” was one of the last major street singles of 2016. Its true-crime lyrics, which detail Grizzley’s roles in Michigan home invasions and the attempted robbery of a Kentucky jewelry store, and its epic, cinematic structure, similar to Meek Mill’s explosive two-part masterpiece “Dreams and Nightmares,” made the song an instant viral hit. Not even three months passed before Grizzley signed a deal with 300 Entertainment (home to Migos, Young Thug, and Fetty Wap), setting him up to be the first big Detroit street rapper to come up since the city’s beloved Doughboyz Cashout. It’ll be interesting to see the sonic direction Grizzley chooses in 2017, because he’s been associating with an eclectic circle of rappers; his social media accounts indicate that he’s been hanging with Kendrick and Schoolboy Q and FaceTiming with everyone from YG to Lil Durk to Lil Yachty. For now, though, Grizzley’s output mostly consists of songs with strong Detroit roots, like his BandGang collaborations “Straight to It” and “Mouth Closed.” 21+. 10 p.m. $20-$40. 315 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-990-5058. —Michael Madden

LVL UP

7th St. Entry, Monday 2.27

There have been a lot of conversations about rock music’s current cultural import recently, but the New York indie four-piece LVL UP aren’t trying to be saviors. They humbly keep alive the fuzzy ’90s sounds of bands like Neutral Milk Hotel, Guided by Voices, and Sebadoh. Fortunately, their jump from smaller labels to indie-rock mainstay Sub Pop for their third album, last year’s Return to Love, didn’t change their sound in any drastic way: This band should be allowed to do its thing, because “its thing” is unique. Three of the band members contribute songwriting, and their lo-fi aesthetic is not to be confused with a lack of ambition or lazy musicianship — for one thing, Mike Caridi and Dave Benton’s guitar work tends to be bold and blazing. Overall, they’ve proven themselves worthy of their spot on the Sub Pop roster. The future of indie rock is hard to forecast, but it’s easy to imagine LVL UP being at its forefront for years to come. Set to open Monday’s show are Palm and Double Grave. 18+. 7 p.m. $10-$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Cabooze, Monday 2.27

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, or just A Boogie, is from the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop. But the 21-year-old is a distinctly modern, post-regional artist, a melodically inventive sing-rapper who has more in common with Fetty Wap and PnB Rock than any traditionally skilled East Coast icons. His YouTube and SoundCloud numbers are consistently in the eight figures, and with good reason: Strong melodies seem to come as easy to Boogie as breathing. In that sense, he has a skillset comparable to established R&B hitmakers like Jeremih, and that preternatural hook-writing ability defines his singles “My Shit,” “Jungle,” and, really, the entirety of his 2016 projects Artist and TBA. Among the newest names of New York hip-hop, he’s at the forefront with the likes of Young M.A. and Dave East. In fact, Boogie was supposed to perform alongside the former in Maplewood in November — but he missed his flight to Minnesota. 18+. 8 p.m. $25-$30. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Michael Madden