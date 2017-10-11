The week's 27 best concerts: Oct. 11-17

AGENT ORANGE Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

CHICK COREA SEXTET Oct. 11, 9:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

PAUL KELLY Oct. 11, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

Bjarte Eike and Barokksolistene

Aria, Thursday 10.12

Bjarte Eike and Barokksolistene, out of Norway and another era, immerse themselves in tumultuous counterculture music on their latest album, The Alehouse Sessions, and now on their equally rambunctious tour. This nine-piece ensemble tackles an array of English country dance tunes, sea shanties, hornpipes, and folk songs from the 17th century, when Puritan fanatic Oliver Cromwell closed the theaters and musicians were relegated to the taverns. This is essentially the pop music of its day, arousing boisterous, pint-fueled crowd participation, spirited sing-alongs, and hot-footed workouts by band members and audience alike. Eike, a baroque violinist, went for broke with a group that defies genre and classical conventions; the musicianship is impeccable and the vibe is exuberant. Strict authenticity isn’t a priority, but joyous celebration that mingles humor, poignance, and ribaldry is, so an aching lyrical take on the Scottish ballad “Johnny Faa” is juxtaposed with a drinking song or an irreverent shanty. 7:30 p.m. $31. 105 N. First St., Minneapolis; 651-292-3268. —Rick Mason

AN EVENING WITH DAILEY AND VINCENT Oct. 12, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

AMINE Oct. 12, 6:00 p.m. at Cabooze

311 Oct. 12, 7:00 p.m. at Myth

Paul Weller

Pantages Theatre, Friday 10.13

There’s always been a confounding gap between Englishman Paul Weller’s renown in the U.K. and his popularity in the U.S., going back to his days fronting the Who-indebted mod-punks the Jam and, later in the ’80s, the sophisti-pop outfit the Style Council. After the latter band’s breakup, Weller soon secured a solo classic with 1993’s Wild Wood, beginning an unending streak of albums that would reach the Top 5 on the U.K. charts. The 59-year-old Weller is now touring his most acclaimed album in years, this May’s A Kind Revolution, a collection of variations on a bluesy rock template bedecked with piano, strings, and horns. Weller’s voice is still in superb shape after all these years, and he uses it to powerful effect on the gospel-influenced “The Cranes Are Back.” 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500. —Michael Madden

JON BELLION Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Myth

PAUL WELLER Oct. 13, 8:00 p.m. at Pantages Theatre

D.R.I. Oct. 13, 9:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

Arcwelder

Turf Club, Saturday 10.14

Mainstays of the ’90s local rock scene, this Minneapolis trio hasn’t released a record since ’99’s Everest, but a chance to see Arcwelder perform is an exciting, roughly annual occurrence. After two now-hard-to-find LPs released with Big Money, Inc., Arcwelder jumped to Touch and Go Records, joining sonically like-minded labelmates Big Black and the Jesus Lizard. Arcwelder’s classic album, if they have only one, is their 1993 T&G debut, Pull, defined by its blistering, hooky post-hardcore sensibility. Later on, their soft touch would be apparent in the subtle melodies of acoustic songs like Everest’s “Will You Stay?” and “I Gave This Up for You,” but they’re most-loved and best-remembered for a ferocity that’s still potent today. 21+. 7 p.m. $12-$15. 1601 University Ave. St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

Old 97’s/Lilly Hiatt

First Avenue, Saturday 10.14

Alt-country stalwarts Old 97’s have been at it for nearly a quarter-century, initially emerging from Dallas with a bristly mix of country roots, pop hooks, and rock ’n’ roll fervor. The original quartet is intact, still hard-riding Rhett Miller’s clever tales of twisted behavior without a sunset in sight. The band went full circle, recording its latest, Graveyard Whistling, at the same remote South Texas studio as its major label debut, Too Far to Care. Graveyard is littered with love, whiskey, religion, and other hazards, veering in intensity from the raging inebriation of “Drinkin’ Song” (written with Butch Walker) to the reflective gallop of “Those Were the Days” (written and sung with Nicole Atkins). Dark, uneasy feelings hover elsewhere, from the nervous lover on the rollicking honky-tonker “She Hates Everybody” to the cowpunk rouser “Good With God,” whose co-writer/celestial voice Brandi Carlile doesn’t necessarily agree. Opening is rootsy country-rocker Lilly Hiatt, who’s proving to be as memorable a singer-songwriter as her father, John, on her third album, Trinity Lane. $22-$25. 18+. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

A$AP MOB Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. at Skyway Theatre

RICH MATTSON AND THE NORTHSTARS (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Oct. 14, 7:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

IRON & WINE Oct. 14, 7:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

Joan Soriano

Cedar Cultural Center, Sunday 10.15

Singer and guitarist Joan Soriano is one of the pivotal artists of bachata, a lilting, bittersweet genre whose popularity has spread from its native Dominican Republic throughout the Caribbean. With roots in bolero, bachata migrated from the countryside to Santo Domingo’s barrios, and was once considered low class. Bachata addresses loss, hard times, and heartache, and a key element of the style is a lingering sense of melancholy, called saudade in Brazil and amargue in the Dominican. Soriano renders this feeling marvelously, picking effervescent lines on steel-stringed acoustic guitar with percussive precision while his voice sighs with soulful yearning. While some bachata has drifted toward pop, Soriano’s remains earthy and anything but slick. On a love lament like “Solo Tu,” the ensemble simmers behind his sublime guitar, while African call-and-response vocal patterns fuel the grittier, playful “Aye Belie.” 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

THE LONE BELLOW Oct. 15, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

SAM MILTICH AND BRIAND MORRISON Oct. 15, 5:00 p.m. at Icehouse

ISSUES Oct. 15, 5:00 p.m. at Cabooze

Martha Wainwright

Cedar Cultural Center, Monday 10.16

Martha Wainwright sounds like a natural singer-songwriter, which makes sense—she’s the daughter of Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, two people who made a career excelling in the form. For more than a decade, Wainwright has secured her individual place in the family dynasty, beginning with the folk-rock sweep of her self-titled 2005 debut and the varied alt-pop of the 2008 follow-up, I Know You’re Married But I’ve Got Feelings Too. Following a live tribute album to Edith Piaf in 2009, Wainwright’s third proper LP was 2012’s Come Home to Mama, which was lyrically informed by the death of her mother and featured contributions by famous friends like Sean Lennon and Wilco’s Nels Cline. Her latest is 2016’s Goodnight City, another collaborative record with songs written or co-written by her brother Rufus, Glen Hansard, and even author Michael Ondaatje. Still, some of the LP’s best moments are Wainwright’s solo compositions, including lead single “Around the Bend” (with its memorable admission “I used to do a lot of blow/ But now I only do the show”) and the glam rocker “So Down.” 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Michael Madden

SARAI LEWIS (EP RELEASE SHOW) Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m. at Pepito's Parkway Theater

CANDACE Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

THE OBSESSED Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry