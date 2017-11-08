The week's 27 best concerts: Nov. 8-14

IMMOLATION Nov. 8, 6:00 p.m. at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

A NIGHT FOR NAGEL: BENEFIT CONCERT FOR JASON NAGEL AT TURF CLUB Nov. 8, 6:00 p.m. at Turf Club

ODESZA Nov. 8-9, 7:00 p.m. at Myth

LCD Soundsystem

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Thursday 11.9

Led by James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem first made waves in 2002 with the witty, self-deprecating “Losing My Edge.” The band’s excellent self-titled debut album arrived three years later, establishing LCD as a supremely smart and cool yet easily accessible dance-rock outfit. As clever and inventive as Murphy and company are, many of their best songs are as earnest as they are danceable, from “All My Friends” in 2007 to “All I Want” and “I Can Change” in 2010. LCD disbanded within a year of the release of 2010’s This Is Happening, but two years ago, reports began circulating that LCD Soundsystem were mapping out a reunion. They released a holiday single called “Christmas Will Break Your Heart” at the end of 2015, and they began playing shows again in March 2016. Now they’re back in full swing. Released at the top of September, the fourth proper LCD album, American Dream, features the superb singles “Call the Police” and “Tonite.” 7 p.m. $54.25. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800. —Michael Madden

Kamasi Washington

First Avenue, Thursday 11.9

This might be the single most anticipated jazz show to come through the Twin Cities this year. There’s an increasing sense that Los Angeles bandleader and saxophonist Kamasi Washington is a special case—you’re clearly doing something right when serious jazz critics are calling you a modern-day Coltrane. Performing with Snoop Dogg and Raphael Saadiq earlier in his career kept Washington busy but unable to truly flourish until 2015, when he exploded to a new realm of renown. Two months after his noted contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s dizzyingly ambitious conscious-rap opus To Pimp a Butterfly, Washington released The Epic, a deeply spiritual three-hour odyssey. Washington’s virtuosic playing dazzles throughout, bolstered by powerful soul singing from Patrice Quinn and liquid electric bass from Thundercat. Outside of his own music, Washington’s services continue to be in demand, as he played on Run the Jewels 3 and Lamar’s Damn. The 36-year-old recently released a new EP called Harmony of Difference. 18+. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

SHOUT OUT LOUDS Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

SUSTO Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

AND THE KIDS Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Jon Pardi

Myth, Friday 11.10

Nashville-via-California transplant Jon Pardi first established his neotraditionalist style with the singles “Missin’ You Crazy” and “Up All Night” and the debut album they later appeared on, 2014’s Write You a Song. California Sunrise, the second album from the 32-year-old singer and guitarist, was one of last year’s clearest country breakthroughs, epitomizing Nashville’s immaculate team-songwriting craftsmanship and confirming Pardi as a guitar hero in the making. Though the album doesn’t break any new ground, it nevertheless feels distinctly modern and vital, recorded live in the studio with a full band that includes ubiquitous session man Danny Rader. Pardi and co. captured that magic most potently on the sizzling, raucous mega-hit “Dirt on My Boots,” but it’s a remarkably consistent record, suggesting that Pardi will be at or near country music’s forefront for years to come. With Midland and Runaway June. 8 p.m. $65.50-$103. 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood; 651-779-6984. —Michael Madden

FELLY Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. at Cabooze

LAKE STREET DIVE AND BRUCE HORNSBY Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

DEAD MAN WINTER AND FRIENDS Nov. 10-11, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

Triple Rock Social Club, Saturday 11.11

Indie-punk lifer Ted Leo and his backing band the Pharmacists released a handful of cult-classic albums between 1999 and 2010, and now they’re touring together for the first time since 2011. September’s self-released, Kickstarter-funded The Hanged Man, Leo’s first album since he and Aimee Mann released a self-titled LP as the Both in 2014, is credited to just Leo, though Pharmacists drummer Chris Wilson also contributes. On the expansive, ruminative album Leo successfully experiments with different styles, such as Motown soul, and sings courageously about personal subjects including the tragic late-term miscarriage he and his wife went through in 2011. But while the album is, in some respects, Leo as we’ve never heard him before, he’s in a familiarly urgent and punchy mode on some of its highlights, including the fist-pumping power-poppers “Run to the City” and “You’re Like Me.” With Ian Sweet. 9 p.m. $18-$20. 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399. —Michael Madden

Ibeyi

Fine Line Music Cafe, Saturday 11.11

Ibeyi is a derivation of the Yoruban word for twins, which Franco-Cubans Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz are. Their stunning 2015 debut mingled Afro-Cuban, Yoruban, European electro-soul, jazz, hip-hop, and classical, and the sisters’ harmonies invoked Santerían orishas while reflecting on heritage and family, including their late father, Buena Vista Social Club conguero Angá Diaz. On this year’s Ash, the blend is sleeker and trickier, with intricate vocal choruses punctuated by bata drums, sometimes edged with dissonance or elegantly spare. The songs address spiritual and emotional resolve to confront the evils of these Trumpian times with resilience, resistance, and retention of the high moral ground. “We Are Deathless” is their response to racial profiling, while Kamasi Washington’s saxophone slinks about conspiratorially. “No Man Is Big Enough for My Arms” is woven around empowering excerpts from Michelle Obama speeches. And the solemn, riveting centerpiece, “Transmission/Michaelion,” offers strength and hope: “We sing and our tears dry.” Chicago R&B singer/producer theMIND (aka Zarif Wilder) opens. 18+. 9 p.m. $22-$35. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. —Rick Mason

Jessica Lea Mayfield

7th St Entry, Saturday 11.11

Sorry Is Gone, Jessica Lea Mayfield’s fourth solo album, is packed with angst, uncertainty, anger, pain, resentment, and (despite the title) remorse. The singer-songwriter sorts through the messy pieces of her dissolving, abusive marriage, an often grim exercise she’s called “taking my life back” that ultimately proves cathartic. Mayfield wades through raw, shockingly detailed confessionals (“Can they hear us white trash fighting?”) while discovering fresh confidence through self-reliance (“I’m OK with being alone/So over feeling sorry for myself”), and she finds an expressive middle ground between her country and indie-rock inclinations. “Bum Me Out” trifles with punkish miasma, her drawl as anguished as her body. On the only acoustic tune, “Safe 2 Connect 2,” her robotic monotone pleads for advice on how to feel more human. “Meadow” is noirish country-pop, while ”Offa My Hands” is a jangly country-rocker with wicked hooks and sufficient buoyancy for Mayfield to shake off despair. Nashville’s Blank Range, whose rangy rock ’n’ roll mixes up blues, country-rock, and psychedelia, open. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

INFECTED MUSHROOM Nov. 11, 9:00 p.m. at Skyway Theatre

THE BELFAST COWBOYS Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

MASHROU' LEILA Nov. 11, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

FIRST AVENUE: MINNESOTA'S MAINROOM BOOK LAUNCH PARTY Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

O.A.R. Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

GAELYNN LEA'S HOLIDAY SHOW Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

PETER HIMMELMAN Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

L.A. WITCH Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE ROE FAMILY SINGERS Nov. 13, 8:00 p.m. at 331 Club