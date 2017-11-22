The week's 27 best concerts: Nov. 22-28

HAR MAR SUPERSTAR Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

THE IKE REILLY ASSASSINATION Nov. 22, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

JOYWAVE Nov. 22, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Doomtree

Palace Theatre, Wednesday 11.22

Doomtree’s Palace Theatre debut comes at a particularly exciting time for the Minneapolis hip-hop collective. There’s no word on a follow-up to the group’s reliably explosive and whip-smart third album, 2015’s All Hands, but individual members have been keeping busy. In the past year, rappers P.O.S and Sims have starred even more than usual. With Chill, dummy, the former made a mature return to form following 2012’s slightly subpar We Don’t Even Live Here, while the latter released his most confident and commanding album, More Than Ever. This summer, offshoot group Shredders (P.O.S. and Sims, plus producers Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger) emerged with their streamlined, lower-stakes version of the usual Doomtree sound on their self-titled debut. Whether Wednesday night’s performance features much of this new music or just proper Doomtree material, expect plenty of the collective’s raucous, inimitable chemistry. With Bruise Violet, MAKR, Sophia Eris, Astronautalis, and the Lioness. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $25-$40. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-266-8989. —Michael Madden

Bruce Cockburn

Cedar Cultural Center, Wednesday 11.22

Guitarist, songwriter, philosopher, activist, and Great White North icon Bruce Cockburn has produced work to rival the finest of the past half-century. His lyrics have probed political and spiritual matters with insight and curiosity, and his music has evolved from folk roots to experiment with jazz, rock, and global sounds. On this fall’s Bone to Bone, his 33rd album (and first in six years), Cockburn, 72, reflects on all he’s experienced and witnessed, initially on the stark “States I’m In” (a sly play on his current San Francisco residence), voice gruff and anguished against sparkling acoustic guitar, later on “Mon Chemin,” speculating in French about his continuing journey against luminous jazz-folk punctuated by charango and Ron Miles’ cornet. “False River” is a harrowing blues about the wrong path leading to ecological apocalypse, and Cockburn also reconciles his progressive politics and Christian faith with a brilliant reworking of Rev. Gary Davis’ “Twelve Gates to the City.” 8 p.m. Sold out. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

THE BIG WU ANNUAL THANKSGIVING SHOW Nov. 23, 8:00 p.m. at Cabooze

DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS Nov. 23, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

CHRIS LAWRENCE BAND Nov. 23, 9:30 p.m. at Dog House Bar and Grill

ERIK KOSKINEN (EP RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

THE CLOAK OX Nov. 24, 8:00 p.m. at Icehouse

THE 4ONTHEFLOOR Nov. 24-25, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Grieves

First Avenue, Friday 11.24

Seattle’s Grieves is wrapping up his latest tour, but not without making a stop in Minnesota, where he’s been beloved for years as a Rhymesayers mainstay and frequent Soundset performer. Audibly influenced by MCs like Atmosphere, the rapper arrived 10 years ago with an introspective and deftly technical style that earned him props from more established MCs like Mr. Lif. In 2010, Grieves signed with Rhymesayers, re-released his 2008 LP 88 Keys & Counting, and further developed his chemistry with producer and multi-instrumentalist Budo on 2011’s Together/Apart. Following 2014’s underwhelming Winter & the Wolves, Grieves’ fifth and latest album, August’s Running Wild, was made, in part, as a reaction to the media’s portrayal of him as an overly intense, gloomy dude. Over a propulsive, colorful, and occasionally even fun tapestry of sounds, Grieves ruminates on go-to subjects like anxiety and romantic frustrations, but with more personality and humor than usual. ProbCause, Sean Anonymous with DJ Name, and DJ Fundo open. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

A PERFECT CIRCLE Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

HALEY Nov. 25, 10:30 p.m. at Icehouse

HEARTBEAT FOR HUNGER PRESENTS: HIPPO CAMPUS Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

Alex Lahey

7th St Entry, Saturday 11.25

Aussie newcomer Alex Lahey is one of indie rock’s most promising young songwriters. In summer 2016, with her B-Grade University EP and particularly the blogosphere-breakthrough single “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me,” she injected exuberant new energy into stomping Ramones- and Strokes-style templates. After opening for acts including Blondie and Tegan and Sara, Lahey released her debut LP, I Love You Like a Brother, this fall. Most of the album’s highlights are its big, fuzzy pop-punk moments, like new single “I Haven’t Been Taking Care of Myself” and its unabashed “whoa-oh” hooks, but Lahey also demonstrates a soft touch on the gently sweeping album closer, “There’s No Money,” a song about millennial paycheck-to-paycheck malaise. As a queer, witty young rocker from Australia, Lahey has already garnered innumerable comparisons to Courtney Barnett, but there’s little doubt that she’s her own woman, with her own idiosyncrasies and gifts. With Dude York. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12-$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

TOO WEIRD TO LIVE, TOO RARE TO DIE: A BENEFIT AND MEMORIAL FOR CHAD HANKS OF AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE Nov. 26, 6:00 p.m. at First Avenue

THE FRIGHTS Nov. 26, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

RAY BONNEVILLE Nov. 26, 6:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe

EX-SUPERMODELS (EP RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 27, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

LEO KOTTKE Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Guthrie Theater

THE ROE FAMILY SINGERS Nov. 27, 8:00 p.m. at 331 Club

Cold Specks

Cedar Cultural Center, Monday 11.27

Cold Specks is the alias of Somali-Canadian singer-songwriter Ladan Hussein, whose haunting, soulful voice twists and sidles through deep seas of emotion. Her third album, Fool’s Paradise, is a spare and melancholy but subtly rich and complex reflection on her roots. In contrast to Hussein’s first two albums, whose moody “doom soul” still varied tempos and sometimes used rock instrumentation, Paradise is more restrained, maintaining a languid pace with enigmatic synth-pop and sketchy musings while an unsettling tension lurks beneath the surface. Hussein’s distinctive gospel-folk-blues hybrid is intact, but sometimes pared to spacey electronics over a funky beat as on “Rupture” or laced with whispery R&B as on “Wild Card.” Despite songs like “Exile” and the title track (where she invokes legendary Somali queen Araweelo), Hussein’s take on Somalian upheaval is largely impressionistic, which combined with the temperate music perhaps reflects her struggle (as she sings in Somali) to “understand the difference between your bones and your soul.” LA Timpa opens. 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

GARY NUMAN Nov. 28, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

JAKE BUGG Nov. 28, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

AERO FLYNN Nov. 28, 9:30 p.m. at Icehouse

Karrin Allyson

Dakota, Tuesday 11.28

This event brings together a world-class jazz singer with strong local ties, a stellar band featuring some of the finest local jazz musicians, and a worthy cause aimed at preserving historic jazz archives and honoring the legacy of a jazz broadcast legend. The singer is Karrin Allyson, who launched her career here and in Kansas City. Her sly vocals, enchanting arrangements, and interpretative magic have given fresh perspective to jazz and pop standards, Brazilian samba, French chanson, and Broadway classics, the last on her newest album, Many a New Day, featuring the compositions of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein. The band is pianist Laura Caviani, bassist Gordy Johnson, and drummer Phil Hey. And the cause is the Leigh Kamman Legacy Project, which protects and shares the work of the late, beloved jazz broadcaster, including decades of interviews with hundreds of jazz greats. Hosting will be Kamman’s friend, composer, conductor, and fellow broadcaster Bill McLaughlin, host of numerous radio programs, including St. Paul Sunday and Exploring Music. 7 p.m. $50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason