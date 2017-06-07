The week's 27 best concerts: June 6-13

John Legend

Northrop Auditorium, Wednesday 6.7

John Legend has racked up Grammys, an Academy Award, and widespread acclaim while climbing the charts, often with love songs that make the short list of contemporary wedding fodder. But it sounds like Legend might want something more, based on the opening lines of “I Know Better,” which kicks off his latest album, Darkness and Light. “They say sing what you know/But I’ve sung what they want,” he intones, working into a gospel-fueled assertion of principle. Alabama Shakes producer Blake Mills complicates Legend’s usual soul-pop with shadowy, organic twists, and the Shakes’ Brittany Howard contributes shouts to the reggae-tinged, surrealist lust-fest title tune. The message is that love is fraught with danger, whether it’s the love-hate vibe of “What You Do to Me,” the looming split of “Love Me Now” or, as its video makes clear, Trump’s immigration agents in “Surefire.” 7 p.m. $82.50-$152.50. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Rick Mason

ICEHOUSE 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY: BB GUN, DUSTY HEART, AND ERIK KOSKINEN June 7, 9:30 p.m. at Icehouse

DAY WAVE June 7, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

BYRNE AND KELLY June 7, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

CANDID KID (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) June 8, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

ACTUAL WOLF June 8, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

ICEHOUSE 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY: MARIJUANA DEATHSQUADS AND THE GANG FONT June 8, 10:00 p.m. at Icehouse

MN Young N Reckless

Hip-Hop Showcase Viking Bar, Friday 6.9

Put together by the local blog Motivation to Hustle, Young N Reckless highlights rising St. Paul rap talent. The main attraction is rapper, singer, and songwriter Taylor J, whose imminent debut album is the latest in a long line of projects, most notably a 2016 EP with superproducer Lex Luger. The hard-working DB Tha Rasta is another big draw—his solo material and his collaborations with rap stars Boosie Badazz, G Herbo, and Famous Dex have made him a real force in St. Paul hip-hop. Further contributing to the well-rounded lineup are prolific street rapper Dubb P, who has sharply incorporated his Liberian roots into his music; the precocious Juice Lord, quickly emerging as a poetic and learned lyricist; and R&B singer Jay Bree, a silky vocalist who splits his time between STP and Atlanta and is poised for a breakout in this age of Tory Lanez and Bryson Tiller. Also performing are close Taylor J associate Meezy, G-Black, Spiffy Wilds, and Chuck Blaze. 21+. 9 p.m. $5. 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794. —Michael Madden

ROBERT EARL KEEN June 9, 7:30 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

CLOUD CULT June 9, 8:00 p.m. at Northrop

MANCHITA (EP RELEASE SHOW) WITH BIONIK June 9, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Tim Kasher

Turf Club, Saturday 6.10

Tim Kasher’s versatility as a songwriter has always justified his jumps back and forth between projects. The Omaha native is best known for fronting two influential bands: Saddle Creek Records mainstays Cursive and the Good Life. Cursive remains the more popular group, a raging post-hardcore outfit with a penchant for concept albums, most notably the early ’00s LPs Domestica and The Ugly Organ. The Good Life, a more traditional indie-rock outfit, debuted in 2000 with Novena on a Nocturn, at first a solo affair but later expanding to the lineup that makes their recent full-band material like 2015’s Everybody’s Coming Down so well-balanced. Kasher’s most recent album came under his own name: No Resolution is equally defined by his excellent songwriting fundamentals and affinity for warm, lovingly crafted arrangements. His touring lineup is faithful to those arrangements, featuring cello, violin, and trumpet. John Bradley and Campdogzz open. 21+. 7 p.m. $13-$15. 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

Old Crow Medicine Show

Palace Theatre, Saturday 6.10

On this tour, Old Crow Medicine Show, a string band that juggles vintage elements with a more contemporary ethos, will tackle Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde in its entirety. Dylan recorded the 1966 double album in Nashville with future members of The Band and local session vets; a year ago Old Crow recorded 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde live in Nashville over two days, honoring the original while infusing it with their own spirit. The Crows charge into things with a playful burst of energy and irreverence, kicking off a ragged “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” with marching band percussion and a kazoo. “Pledging My Time” and “Obviously 5 Believers” become wild bluegrass dashes, “Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again” is a bristling country-rocker, and “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” acquires a rock ’n’ roll flourish. 8 p.m. $35-$45. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-502-2259. —Rick Mason

Alejandro Escovedo Band

Dakota, Saturday 6.10

The voices of Alejandro Escovedo and Kelly Hogan twist together in poignant resignation on “Farewell to the Good Times,” one of several reflections on the ravages of time and rock ’n’ roll on Escovedo’s latest album, Burn Something Beautiful. “There’s nothin’ left to believe in,” they sigh, before adding coyly, “But me and you.” On BSB, the punk and alt-country pioneer co-writes and combines for triple-headed guitar exploits with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and the Minus 5’s Scott McCaughey, who also produce. The tunes may be littered with end-of-the-trail sentiments: “Someday I’ll find a little peace,” “There’s livin’ and there’s dyin’/What I’m doin’ here is somethin’ in between,” “I don’t even wanna play guitar anymore.” But “Luna De Miel” is sizzling garage-rock spewing youthful sparks, “Beauty of Your Smile” has the lean, muscular menace of the Velvets, and “Shave the Cat” pulses with the glam careen of T.Rex. Nicholas Tremulis opens. 7 p.m. $40-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Redman

Myth, 6.10

An undying love for funk and weed flows through the music of Redman, whose supremely animated flow and sense of humor show that you can be considered a top-tier MC even if you (allegedly) lack seriousness and ambition. After cameos on EPMD’s 1990 classic Business as Usual introduced the Newark native to the culture, he emerged in his own right with the irresistibly funky debut, Whut? Thee Album, the experimental cult favorite Dare Iz a Darkside, and the return to hard-funk Muddy Waters. And his creative relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man has yielded the rowdy Blackout! collabo albums and the stoner shenanigans of the 2001 comedy How High, which shares a name with the duo’s 1995 hit single. Red’s latter-day solo material, most recently 2015’s Mudface, isn’t revelatory, but “Bars” is proof that the 47-year-old can still rap his ass off. With Dizzee Wright and Devin the Dude. 18+. $40-$60. 3090 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood; 651-779-6984. —Michael Madden

KILL THE NOISE June 10, 8:00 p.m. at Skyway Theatre

MIXED BLOOD MAJORITY June 10, 9:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

WINSTOCK COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL June 10, 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. at Winstock Festival Grounds

AAVARTAN: THE CYCLE OF RHYTHM June 11, 7:30 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

JAKUBI June 11, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

JON REGEN June 11, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

DAVE KING TRUCKING COMPANY June 12, 9:30 p.m. at Icehouse

SAYWECANFLY June 12, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

TUXEDO June 12, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe