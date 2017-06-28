The week's 27 best concerts: June 28-July 4

LAST IMPORT June 28, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE REVEREND PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND June 28, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

PAUL BERGEN & THE ASTRONAUTS OF RHYTHM & SOUND June 28, 6:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

CASH'D OUT June 29, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

THE USUAL THINGS (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) June 29, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

GO SHOW FEATURING MISTERWIVES June 29, 5:00 p.m. at First Avenue

Ziggy Marley

Minnesota Zoo, Friday 6.30

Ziggy Marley chose an eponymous title for his latest album, a curious decision considering his three-plus decade career as hitmaker, Grammy winner, and chief heir of his father’s enormous legacy. Maybe he did so because many of the new songs have an intimate feel and are very personal, though they’re not about Ziggy himself. Rather, they reflect his particular, obviously sincerely held beliefs about the precarious state of the world, which humanity has so screwed up that even “Heaven Can’t Take It,” as he and brother Stephen lament on an anguished acoustic track. Ziggy’s solution is peace, love, understanding, plus mutual respect and the effervescent, classic reggae-fueled knowledge that we’re “Better Together.” If those look like platitudes on paper, they’re anything but with Zig’s passionate delivery and the band’s shimmery vibe. In fact, the lilting music is far more enticing than ominous, a cheerful call for a love revolution set to a wicked hitched beat. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley; 952-431-9200. —Rick Mason

GENERAL B AND THE WIZ (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) June 30, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

NOOKY JONES (ALBUM RELEASE PARTY) June 30, 9:30 p.m. at Icehouse

ALMA AFROBEAT ENSEMBLE June 30, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

Scottie Miller Band

Bunker’s, Friday 6.30

Local music scene stalwart Scottie Miller has been around long enough to acquire a funky nickname (Bones), membership in the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, experience touring with blues icon Bo Diddley, a signature style that warps far to the south of his home tundra, and an international rep. He’s first and foremost a pianist, with a grease-and-grits-slathered approach that suggests an affinity for New Orleans, Memphis, and swampy spots in between, but he also cranks up organ, guitar, and, lately, mandolin. His muscular vocals boast grit and firewater, and he really howls on the riveting dark-hued title track from SMB’s new album, Stay Above Water, whose release will be celebrated here. It’s packed with solid Miller originals grounded in blues and rock, but with soul, R&B, country, and jazz elements, suggesting Little Feat, Mofro, Wet Willie, and Dr. John, and with a funky NOLA/Caribbean vibe thrown into “It’s What You Do.” $7. 9:30 p.m. 761 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-8188. —Rick Mason

Chastity Belt

7th St. Entry Saturday 7.1

When the Seattle quartet Chastity Belt unlocked their sound on their intentionally misspelled 2013 debut, No Regerts, it mixed up post-punk aggression and silly (though pointed), off-the-stall humor—“Pussy Weed Beer,” “Giant (Vagina)”—with the knotted, slightly dissonant guitar sound of Northwest bands like Sleater-Kinney. Two albums later, on this year’s I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, CB have opted for maturity, ditching the snark and merging their disparate extremes to create a moody, world-weary nugget rippling with the gravity and charm of prime S-K. There’s plenty of angst on the new disc—“Fucked up, anxious, full of fear,” Julia Shapiro wails on “This Time of Night”—while the slightly off-kilter guitars and tight, unsettled percussion of drummer Gretchen Grimm and bassist Annie Truscott hint at a chilly, barely suppressed urgency. The pent-up restraint finally explodes on the careening, cathartic finale, “5 am.” Darren Hanlon opens. 18+. $12-$14. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

DILLINGER FOUR: 52ND ANNUAL D-(1ST?) OF JULY July 1, 6:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

GRANT HART July 1, 8:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

DIRTY HEADS AND SOJA July 1, 5:00 p.m. at Cabooze Outdoor Plaza

A Giant Dog

Triple Rock Social Club, Sunday 7.2

Like their contemporaries Sheer Mag and White Reaper, A Giant Dog pay idiosyncratic homage to ’70s rock. Across their three punnily named albums so far — Fight, Bone, and Pile — the Austin band have consistently shown an affinity for swaggering, boozy T. Rex choogle, with lead vocalist Sabrina Ellis singing of hedonism—which, at least in AGD’s case, is not to be confused with happiness. Joining the roster of the venerable Merge Records seems to have boosted the band’s confidence and sense of freedom, judging by raucous Pile earworms like “Sex & Drugs” and “& Rock & Roll,” and by occasional stylistic departures like the Britt Daniel-assisted acoustic strummer “Get with You and Get High.” The band is gearing up to release their second Merge LP, Toy, produced by singer/guitarist Andrew Cashen and engineered by Loretta Lynn and Cat Power collaborator Stuart Sikes. With Teenage Moods, France Camp, and Bug Fix. 18+. 8 p.m. $8. 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399. —Michael Madden

Go Fest ’17

Cabooze Outdoor Plaza, Sunday 7.2

Go 96.3 has once again booked an impressive lineup for its annual Go Fest. The man behind headline act Bleachers, Jack Antonoff rose to fame as a member of the popular but divisive trio fun., and he’s since proven to be an undeniable modern-day pop mastermind. After recent collabs with everyone from Taylor Swift to Tegan and Sara, he’s fresh off the release of the second proper Bleachers album, the characteristically bombastic Gone Now, and his songwriting and production are all over Lorde’s excellent new Melodrama. The stylistically restless NOLA rockers Mutemath are set to follow up their 2015 album, Vitals, with Play Dead. Auckland synth-rockers the Naked and Famous have the single biggest song of any of this year’s Go Fest acts (the massively yeah-yeah-yeah-ing “Young Blood”), but they’ve also shown an underrated penchant for nuance, most recently on last year’s Simple Forms. Also performing are Muna and the Unlikely Candidates, plus Minnesota acts Step Rockets, Whosah, and Jeanne Taylor. 1:45 p.m. $29.96-$96. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Michael Madden

THE B-52S July 2, 7:00 p.m. at Minnesota Zoo Weesner Amphitheater

BEVERLY MCCLELLAN July 2, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

ZACC HARRIS TRIO July 2, 7:00 p.m. at Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar

THE STEELES July 3, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

MIIKE SNOW July 3, 7:30 p.m. at First Avenue

HASTINGS 3000 July 3, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Thou

Triple Rock Social Club, Tuesday 7.4

Though Baton Rouge’s prolific Thou began a decade ago as one of metal’s sludgiest sludge bands, the five-piece is not to be pigeonholed. They can pull off stunning displays of ambition, with plenty of songs extending beyond 10 minutes in length. That’s what made the band’s brutal, atmospheric, and critically acclaimed 2014 opus, Heathen, so impressive, as frontman Bryan Funck and company integrated acoustic guitar passages and the spectral vocals of Emily McWilliams. While the band have just five proper albums to their name (including a collab LP with Providence duo the Body), that hardly sums up the extent of their discography. They’ve also released a slew of EPs and compilations, not to mention their covers of songs by the likes of Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, and even the late singer-songwriter Vic Chesnutt. With Cloud Rat, False, Moloch, and Anonymous Choir. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399. —Michael Madden