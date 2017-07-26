The week's 27 best concerts: July 26-Aug. 1

The Coathangers

7th St. Entry, Wednesday 7.26

The Coathangers—guitarist Julia Kugel, bassist Meredith Franco, and drummer Stephanie Luke, all of whom share vocal duties—continue to be an underrated punk band. Coming up in the Atlanta rock scene not far behind the Black Lips and the late Jay Reatard, the Suicide Squeeze Records signees are one of the most consistent units produced from their hometown in recent memory. Keyboardist Candice Jones left the group in 2013—a setback for sure, but the remaining members flexed all the muscles of their crunchy, efficient attack on subsequent records. Last year, the ’Hangers made a leap forward with their most professional LP yet, Nosebleed Weekend, which proved their affinity for kinetic fun is unfadeable. This May, Kugel, Franco, and Luke followed it up with a politically inspired, 12-minute blast of an EP, Parasite, written during the 2016 U.S. election. Aside from the delicate closer “Drifter,” it’s another fiery onslaught from the band, highlighted by the alternate version of Nosebleed Weekend’s “Down Down.” 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12-$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

PHAROAH SANDERS July 26, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

SOCIAL DISTORTION July 26, 7:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

MARY BUE JULY RESIDENCY July 26, 8:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe

Amadou and Mariam

Cedar Cultural Center, Thursday, 7.27

Desert blues will always be at the core of their sound, but this blind, Malian-born/Paris-based husband and wife duo have adapted to varied pop production techniques without ever sounding slick or money-grubbing. They broadened their audience in 2005 with the footloose Euro-reggae of the Manu Chao-produced Dimanche à Bamako, went for an even brighter sound in 2009 with Welcome to Mali, then collaborated with American rockers like Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio on Foilia in 2012. Judging from the electronic groove of “Bofou Safou,” their first track in five years, their upcoming album La Confusion may be their greatest stylistic departure yet. But if their past recordings are any indication, the new music will sound like Amadou and Mariam no matter how much their sound changes. All ages. 7 p.m. $45. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Keith Harris

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

Turf Club, Thursday 7.27

With a penchant for harrowing, punk-infused fire-and-brimstone conflagrations, Slim Cessna’s mob definitely ain’t no AAA. The Denver band prefer the term “gothic Americana” for their roiling hurricane of dark gospel, psychobilly, country, freak-folk, and rock, while the lyrics rage about sin and damnation with Pentecostal fury. The Club members are a bit less apocalyptic on their latest album, last fall’s The Commandments According To SCAC, sometimes edging toward the folk end of their turbulent equation; the lyrics are often more surreal, even playful and whimsical, than bilious. Jay Munly wrote all the tunes, a 10 Commandments countdown with only slim connections to the Bible’s more popular lineup. Instead, Munly discusses Pinocchio-like dependency, shapeshifting queen snakes, fear of outsiders, diving horse sideshows, and obsessive pursuit of kitschy bling. All the while a banjo plucks ominously and electric guitars lurk, ready to go careening into the void. Come to think about it, he’s nailed the religious experience. Swallows open. 21+. $13-$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

Hedenstrom, Evens, Helsley & Young

Reverie Café + Bar, Thursday 7.27

Twin Cities saxophonist/composer Aaron Hedenstrom co-leads Hedenstrom, Evens, Helsley & Young with Louisville pianist/composer Gabe Evens. The University of North Texas-bred quartet, which also features bassist Jack Helsley and drummer Matt Young, sounds like a law firm in name only, its writs and clauses far more enlightening than the average court hearing. This performance will celebrate the release of the group’s debut album, The Living Room Sessions, on the local label Shifting Paradigm. Recorded, as advertised, in Evens’ front room, it’s a stylishly written and played contemporary jazz set. Rich, alluring melodies and striking harmonic colors characterize Hedenstrom’s tunes, compounded by a soul streak. Subtle hints of Latin and funk seep into the slyly effervescent “Humble Lion,” while “A Peace Beyond Words” is sprightly swing etched by sparkling improv work. Evens’ five-movement contribution, based on his three-year-old daughter’s day, features lithe compositions laced with intriguing nuances: the bristling samba of “Jamming Routine,” lyrical charm of “Starlight Routine,” and simmering nocturnal flame of “Dream Routine.” Donation suggested. 9 p.m. 1931 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-5252. —Rick Mason

MUSIC IN MEARS: THE TWILIGHT HOURS July 27, 6:30 p.m. at Mears Park

EARTH, WIND & FIRE AND CHIC FEATURING NILE RODGERS July 27, 7:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

ABSOLUTELY NOT July 27, 8:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

André Cymone

Turf Club, Friday 7.28

More than 40 years after he began making music with Prince, Minneapolis native André Cymone is making up for lost time. His futuristic take on the Minneapolis Sound dominated his early- and mid-’80s records—with ’85’s AC featuring the ecstatic, Prince-penned hit “The Dance Electric”—but Cymone would later contribute songwriting and production for everyone from Pebbles to Tom Jones. After going 19 years without releasing a solo record, he returned in 2014 with the greasy Stones stomp and fiery Hendrix psychedelia of The Stone. The 59-year-old’s newest record is April’s 1969, inspired, in part, by the positive and negative connections he sees between the America of that year and that of the present day. Though it’s essentially a hard-rock record, it’s most affecting during moments like the contemplative acoustic number “Black Lives Matter.” ZULUZULUU open. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

JACEO AND DJ FRESKO July 28, 9:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

JON PEMBERTON July 28, 6:30 p.m. at Vieux Carre

RYAN ADAMS July 28, 7:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER July 29, 7:00 p.m. at Minnesota Zoo Weesner Amphitheater

IMPALER July 29, 9:00 p.m. at Turf Club

TINY DEATHS July 29, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Big Fancy Go Show

Outside the Fine Line, Sunday 7.30

Earlier this month, the visual for Wiz Khalifa’s soaring pop-rap No. 1 hit “See You Again” surpassed Psy’s “Gangnam Style” video as the most-viewed YouTube upload of all time. So to say Wiz has transcended his initial labeling as a weed rapper is an understatement. While he doesn’t have Kendrick’s sprawling ambition or Drake’s pop versatility, Wiz has long been able to stuff a setlist with stylistically wide-ranging bangers, from melodic mega-hits to hard trap deep cuts. He’s also more prolific than he gets credit for, with his two mixtapes from June, Pre-Rolleds and Bong Rips, doing big online numbers despite little fanfare. For this Go 95.3 FM-presented outdoor mini-fest, Wiz will be joined by Long Beach’s Vince Staples, whose heavily electronic Big Fish Theory is not only whip-smart but also one of the year’s most forward-thinking rap LPs. Also performing: Blackbear and locals Bobby Raps, Finding Novyon, and Mac Irv. 18+. 3 p.m. $45.95-$95. First Avenue and Fourth Street North, Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. —Michael Madden

STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES July 30, 6:30 p.m. at Minnesota Zoo Weesner Amphitheater

NIGHTCHURCH July 30, 10:00 p.m. at Icehouse

DIEMONDS July 30, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

EARLY EYES July 31, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE ROE FAMILY SINGERS July 31, 8:00 p.m. at 331 Club

STEELE ARUNDEL July 31, 8:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe