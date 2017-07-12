The week's 27 best concerts: July 12-18

Thurston Moore Group

Turf Club, Wednesday 7.12

Rock n Roll Consciousness is Thurston Moore’s second album with his current quartet, which includes Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, Nought guitarist James Sedwards, and My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe. Moore, of course, spent some three decades with Sonic Youth, whose iconoclastic, arty experimentation carried rock ’n’ roll spirit into the avant-garde ether. The guitarist/singer’s current Consciousness isn’t new in that context, but it still feels invigorating, revelatory, even revolutionary. Over five sprawling tunes, Moore and company expand imaginations with profoundly textured adventures that juxtapose dissonance, lyricism, noise, drone-like menace, and elegant, flowing leads from Sedwards, who also rockets into Hendrix’s psychedelic stratosphere on “Aphrodite.” The album has a conspiratorial undertone; Moore’s deadpan voice, surreal instrumental flurries, and mystical musings about goddesses, spell weavers (lyrics by poet Radio Radieux), and ghosts (Moore’s paean to New York City) suggest origins in some art-rock Middle Earth, where enchanted love and blissful cacophony reign. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

ROBERT CRAY July 12, 7:00 p.m. at Minnesota Zoo Weesner Amphitheater

DAN ISRAEL July 12, 12:00 p.m. at Northrop Plaza

ANGELICA GARCIA July 12, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Kamaiyah

Icehouse, Thursday 7.13

XXL’s selection of Kamaiyah as one of rap’s 10 most promising newcomers on its 2017 “Freshman Class” list was surprising to some. A blog sensation who hasn’t yet made a broader impact, the Oakland MC is a true freshman, where other artists in this year’s class already have a grip of projects to their name. But listeners are starting to catch on, and with good reason: Kamaiyah’s music is contagiously fun, with a Missy Elliott influence and some sunny Bay Area sonics in its DNA. Her 2016 debut mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, featuring the breakthrough single “How Does It Feel,” made for a perfect summer soundtrack, and she’d be heard on records by Cali rap stars YG and E-40 later in the year. Her AGNITG follow-up, Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, is imminent. Air Credits and Sophia Eris open. 18+. 10 p.m. $5-$15. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. —Michael Madden

Santana

Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Thursday 7.13

Half a century into his namesake band’s often-fluctuating history, Carlos Santana’s remarkable guitar work remains its keystone: pure liquid fire whose sinuous tendrils caress the music and whip it into ecstatic expression. Santana the band has undergone innumerable personnel shifts over the decades while adjusting its style in various flirtations with commercial success. But the foundation has always been the band’s pioneering fusion of Latin, rock, jazz, and African styles, as exemplified on its first three albums and in its scorching Woodstock performance. So it was a big deal when most of that early band reunited last year to record Santana IV and a subsequent live album. On board were guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist/vocalist Gregg Rolie (who originally left to form Journey), drummer Michael Shrieve, and conquero Michael Carabello, plus three current band members. Sparks fly; the chemistry among this extraordinary crew is clearly intact, both on new material and classics like “Soul Sacrifice” and “Oyo Como Va.” 18+. $39-$300. 8 p.m. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799. —Rick Mason

Sunny Sweeney

Turf Club, Thursday 7.13

Texas country singer-guitarist Sunny Sweeney is finally settling in. She’s something of a late bloomer: Her 2006 debut, Heartbreaker’s Hall of Fame, arrived when she was already 29, and its follow-up, Concrete, came five years later. The latter album produced a trio of singles that hit the country charts (“From a Table Away,” “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving,” and “Drink Myself Single”), and though neither Sweeney’s third nor fourth album resulted in any big hits, both pleased her core fanbase and solidified her as a critical favorite. The latter, this year’s Trophy, was made with help from Dave Brainard’s production, Lori McKenna’s songwriting, and Trisha Yearwood’s vocal assists, and it’s still Sweeney’s most personal work to date. Case in point: the deceptively named “Bottle by My Bed,” in which Sweeney movingly sings of her experience with infertility. Janelle & the Gentlemen open. 21+. 7 p.m. $12-$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

SASS July 13, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

X GAMES AT FIRST AVENUE FT. PROF AND AESOP ROCK WITH ROB SONIC July 13, 9:00 p.m. at First Avenue

BRILLIANT BEAST (EP RELEASE SHOW) July 13, 9:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

Glen David Andrews

Dakota, Friday 7.14

Trombonist, singer, and human nitroglycerin canister Glen David Andrews is ferrying upriver with a fiery cauldron of Crescent City jambalaya stuffed with gospel, R&B, brass band funk, jazz, blues, and likely some of that stuff scraped off Frenchmen Street Sunday mornings. A character who could only be from New Orleans, Andrews likes to say he was born in a second line and will go out the same way. Fellow NOLA icon Mac Rebennack might say he’s got “poysonality” like Tabasco’s got cayenne—over-the-top charisma that, combined with a raspy growl and blaring horn assault, can commandeer a barroom in seconds, inciting mayhem, likely reviving corpses unless they’re nailed to the floor. It’s been three years since Andrews’ last album, Redemption, a widely praised career landmark that linked personal renewal with that of the post-Katrina city. Meanwhile, he’s been body-surfing the most refined settings—the Dakota included. $30 at 7 p.m. $20 at 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Nicolas Jaar

First Avenue, Friday 7.14

Keeping up with Nicolas Jaar might not be an easy task, but it’s always worthwhile. The Chilean-born, New York-based electronic producer and occasional singer has been a creative machine since he was 21, breaking through with his debut (and still most accessible) album, 2011’s Space Is Only Noise. He’s worked in various formats since then: He’s recorded an album with his jammy Darkside project (a duo also featuring multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington), various EPs, remixes, film soundtracks, and more. Along the way, his music has taken in influences from hip-hop, prog-rock, even Ethiopian jazz, though it tends to be rooted in techno and inescapably atmospheric whatever the other ingredients are. Jaar’s journey has most recently culminated in his evocative second solo album, Sirens, inspired by the political history of his native Chile. 18+. 8 p.m. $16-$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

TEENAGE MOODS July 14, 8:00 p.m. at Eagles Club #34

LITTLE RIDDLES July 14, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT July 14, 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

QUINTRON AND MISS PUSSYCAT July 15, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

KRISTOFF KRANE (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) July 15, 8:00 p.m. at CO Exhibitions

ROCK FEST 2017 July 15, 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. at Chippewa Valley Rock Fest

ALL TIME LOW July 16, 5:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

MITSKI July 16, 7:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

15TH ANNUAL BASTILLE DAY BLOCK PARTY July 16, 3:00 p.m. at Barbette

RED BARAAT July 17, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

JONATHAN HARMS (SINGLE RELEASE SHOW) July 17, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE ROE FAMILY SINGERS July 17, 8:00 p.m. at 331 Club