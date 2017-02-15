The week's 27 best concerts: Feb. 15-21

Tove Lo

First Avenue, Wednesday 2.15

The 29-year-old Swedish pop singer-songwriter Tove Lo personalizes her huge, neon hooks with lyrics that detail her internal struggles and bad habits, offering catchy screenshots of life in the sex, drugs, and EDM age. This idiosyncratic musical identity has been Lo’s signature ever since her 2013 breakthrough single, the No. 3 hit “Habits (Stay High).” Fast forward to last year and her sophomore album, Lady Wood. Though neither of its singles (“Cool Girl” and “True Disaster”) received as much attention as “Habits,” Lo’s star has continued to rise, and she’s become a sought-after festival performer — later this year, she’ll play Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza’s Brazil, Argentina, and Chile fests. Phoebe Ryan opens Wednesday’s show. 21+. 6 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Hamilton Leithauser

Turf Club, Thursday 2.16

With each new successful solo album it’s getting less accurate to say that Hamilton Leithauser is best known as the frontman for the Walkmen. His 2014 Sinatra-inspired solo debut, Black Hours, featured contributions from members of the Shins, Fleet Foxes, and Dirty Projectors, and on two of the songs he worked with former Vampire Weekend member, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij. The creative partnership between Leithauser and Batmanglij blossomed further on last year’s collaborative album I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. On tracks like “A 1000 Times,” “In a Black Out,” and “You Ain’t That Young Kid,” Leithauser’s striking songcraft is enlivened by Batmanglij’s varied instrumentation (celeste! harpsichord! slide guitar!) and imaginative production. Lucy Dacus opens. 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave. St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

Maria Schneider Orchestra

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, Thursday 2.16

Acclaimed worldwide for her uncommonly rich music and 18-piece jazz orchestra, composer, arranger, and conductor Maria Schneider is a native of Windom, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, and a student of Gil Evans and Bob Brookmeyer. Her latest album, The Thompson Fields, was inspired by Schneider’s home turf in southwestern Minnesota, and she captures the beauty, mystery, and drama of that landscape with evocative, painterly strokes, tapping stellar soloists (including saxophonist Donny McCaslin, pianist Frank Kimbrough, and accordionist Gary Versace) to suggest a lilting pre-dawn stroll down a country lane (“Walking By Flashlight”), life teeming in a lush summer native prairie (“The Monarch and the Milkweed”), and the turbulent spectacle of a summer storm (“Nimbus”). The orchestra is Schneider’s instrument, from which she coaxes nuanced power, complex emotions and lithe grandeur. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $33-$63. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. —Rick Mason

Are You Local? Showcase Featuring the Suburbs

First Avenue, Friday 2.17

Four acts from three generations are set to perform at First Avenue on Friday for the final event in the Star Tribune’s eighth annual Are You Local? best-new-bands search. Returning to a venue they’ve played umpteen times since forming in 1977, ingenious new-wave pioneers the Suburbs started on Twin/Tone Records, made the major-label leap to PolyGram for 1984’s Love Is the Law, and have maintained a loyal cult following ever since. Though guitarist Bruce Allen died in 2009 and bassist Michael Halliday retired from the band soon after, the Suburbs released their first album in 27 years in 2013, Si Sauvage, a worthy addition to their catalog. Also representing for the Twin Cities on Friday are fuzzed-up Haley Bonar-fronted rockers Gramma’s Boyfriend, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and 2017 AYL? contest winner Nick Jordan, a heavily Prince-influenced 23-year-old singer slated to play his first-ever Mainroom set. 18+. 7 p.m. $15-$17. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

The Stunt Queen Tour

with Mykki Blanco and Cakes da Killa

7th St. Entry, Monday 2.20

Mykki Blanco, the performance art persona inhabited by Michael Quattlebaum, celebrates fluidity in all things — gender and genre, experimentation and accessibility, brazen performativity and heartfelt honesty — and offers an alternative sound and vision to the often boxed-in world of mainstream hip-hop. Refusing to define herself, Blanco blends avant-club-rap, bombastic noise-punk, and pop that’s both sincere and syrupy, and she challenges listeners with her striking nonconformist lyrics. On his recent debut album, Hedonism, the aggressive New Jersey MC Cakes da Killa showcases his dual interests: raw, hard-hitting bars and electronic dance vibes. The two performers have combined forces for the Stunt Queen Tour, a notable move of the needle for engaging, experimental hip-hop that cuts through conventional heteronormativity. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $16. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jack Spencer

Os Mutantes

Cedar Cultural Center, Tuesday 2.21

In the face of a repressive dictatorship, the mutants arose, mocking the inept clowns in charge and setting the blaze that eventually swept them from power. The place was Brazil, the time was the late ’60s, and the revolutionary spark was Tropicália, the arts movement whose musical wing, anchored by Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and the band Os Mutantes, pioneered a surrealist collage of Brazilian roots music, international pop, psychedelic rock, and avant-garde experimentation. Os Mutantes splintered in the ’70s, but original guitarist and vocalist Sérgio Dias revived the band 30 years later. Their second subsequent album, 2013’s Fool Metal Jack, is their first with predominantly English lyrics, a characteristic mish-mash of styles ranging from the warped lyricism of Gil’s “Eu Descobri” to the Jefferson Airplane-like “Time and Space” to the sludgy antiwar title track. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason