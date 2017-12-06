The week's 27 best concerts: Dec. 6-12

Shamir

7th St. Entry, Wednesday 12.6

For better and worse—but mostly better—the 23-year-old Philly-via-Las Vegas singer and multi-instrumentalist Shamir Bailey is perpetually in search of his voice and sound. His 2014 debut EP, Northtown, and 2015 debut album, Ratchet, introduced him as a hugely talented polymath with a singing voice that recalled Prince at his most androgynous, coming up with variations on house, pop, and R&B, and combining them all to perfection on the singles “If It Wasn’t True” and “On the Regular.” After a 2016 that included touring with Duran Duran, he surprise-released Ratchet’s follow-up, this April’s Hope, a spotty lo-fi indie-rock experiment he recorded on a weekend he considered quitting music. In November, he bounced back with his third album, Revelations, which explores indie rock more successfully and even offers up a couple songs (“You Have a Song,” “Straight Boy”) that have the feel of a Prince epic. With Peaer. 6 p.m. $20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Joey DeFrancesco

Dakota, Wednesday 12.6

The big man of the Hammond B-3 organ, Joey DeFrancesco returns to the Dakota with a new quartet, the People, and a soulful, spiritually charged new album, Project Freedom. The band—saxophonist Troy Roberts, guitarist Dan Wilson, drummer Jason Brown—joins DeFrancesco’s effervescent organ in an uplifting soul-jazz, swing, bop, and gospel-inflected collection bubbling with optimism. Kicked off by a snippet of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the album is built around three covers: the Civil Rights Movement anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” in a soaring arrangement; Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” highlighted by Roberts’ expressive tenor; and the Miles Davis vehicle “So Near, So Far,” which thrives in a warm, funky arrangement. DeFrancesco’s seven smart originals easily slip into the thematic and musical groove, from the rambunctious bop of the title track (with a sly quote of “Go Down Moses”) to the blissful ballad “Peace Bridge” and the skittering, call-to-action finale, “Stand Up.” 7 p.m. $30. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Kris Delmhorst & Jeffrey Foucault

Cedar Cultural Center, Thursday 12.7

On the title cut of her latest album, The Wild, Kris Delmhorst sings in a whispery, aching voice about the feral vestiges in otherwise tamed human souls, fleeting youthful passion, and civilization’s yearning for wilderness. The arrangement is stark and minimal, haunted by pedal steel, acoustic picking, ghostly harmonies, and echoing drums. Delmhorst’s austerely beautiful tunes dissect the conflicting human emotions that lurk in what she calls “the place behind the place we never go” in “All the Way Around.” Husband/co-producer Jeffrey Foucault’s guitar whittles pungent asides, while Delmhorst conjures a measure of country soul on “Color of the Sky.” This is the first time in their 13-year marriage that Delmhorst and Foucault have recorded or toured together. Live, backed by Foucault’s band, the pair will split sets with material from The Wild and Foucault’s forthcoming Blood Brothers. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

Kelis

Skyway Theatre, Saturday 12.9

Kelis isn’t trying to reproduce the mega-success that her chorus on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Got Your Money” and her own immortal single “Milkshake” brought her, and her music is more compelling because of it. Her recent material flows with a sense of freedom. Flesh Tone, released during the same month of her divorce from Nas in 2010, was a triumphant pivot into exploratory, euphoric EDM, though she wouldn’t stay in that musical space for long. In 2014, her most recent album, Food, was another reinvention; produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, known for his indie-rock pedigree, it was simultaneously Kelis’ most expansive and intricate album, with bursting horn arrangements and even a lovely cover of Labi Siffre’s “Bless the Telephone.” She’s due for a follow-up soon, though she’s kept busy with gigs including her post as a judge on BBC One singing competition Pitch Battle. With Leikeli47, Yaeji, and DJ Sophia Eris. 18+. 8 p.m. $5 with RSVP, $15 without. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-6100. —Michael Madden

Mark Olson

Cedar Cultural Center, Saturday 12.9

No longer involved with alt-country giants the Jayhawks (he left in 2012 after an ugly falling out with co-leader Gary Louris) or the Original Harmony Ridge Creekdippers (they closed out a prolific seven-year run with their last album in 2004), Minneapolis native and bandana enthusiast Mark Olson has kept busy continuing his lifelong burrow into Americana traditions, releasing solo and duet records. Most recently, the 56-year-old has been recording and touring with his wife, Norwegian singer and multi-instrumentalist Ingunn Ringvold. Following 2014’s worldly Good-bye Lizelle, Olson and Ringvold released their second album together this September. Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun is a work of quiet, pastoral beauty that, like its predecessor, subtly incorporates a vast range of instrumentation, including dulcimer, mellotron, and strings. Following recent touring in the Netherlands, Ireland, and elsewhere, Saturday’s show at the Cedar is one of Olson’s two Minnesota concerts to close out the year, preceding a gig in Duluth next Wednesday. With Chris Koza. 8 p.m. $20-$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Michael Madden

Iris DeMent

Cedar Cultural Center, Sunday 12.10

Etched in sepia tones that appear to predate the Carter Family, yet glistening with contemporary insight, Iris DeMent’s gentle but vibrant drawl seems both as fragile as an alpine flower and tough enough to withstand the harshest conditions. DeMent hasn’t been especially prolific, but the five albums she’s released since her outright brilliant 1992 debut, Infamous Angel, have been gems, including the last, 2015’s The Trackless Woods, based on the poetry of Russian Anna Akhmatova. Lately she’s been inciting action with a new resistance anthem, “We Won’t Keep Quiet.” “It’s a revolution in defense of the Constitution / What we’re fighting for is our democracy,” she sings in a bit filmed at last winter’s protests. And that’s her singing backup on husband Greg Brown’s “Trump Can’t Have That.” 8 p.m. $33-$37. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

