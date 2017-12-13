The week's 27 best concerts: Dec. 13-19

Bad Bad Hats perform at the 7th St Entry on Saturday, Dec. 16. Courtesy of Afternoon Records

Rounding up the best shows this week in the Twin Cities.

SUICIDEBOYS Dec. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Myth

LOJO RUSSO Dec. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Icehouse

SEMISONIC Dec. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

Drivin’n’Cryin

Turf Club, Thursday 12.14

If any band’s career qualifies for the proverbial long, strange trip tag these days, surely it’s Atlanta’s Drivin’n’Cryin. D’n’C is touring in its 32nd year, with founding singer/guitarist/songwriter Kevn Kinney and bassist Tim Nielsen joined by drummer Dave V. Johnson and Estonian guitarist Laur Joamets. An intriguing jumble of Southern, garage, hard and punk rock, plus country, bluegrass, and jangly pop, D’n’C’s music propelled the band up the charts and into arenas (in the early ’90s) and currently to thriving cult status. Recently, the band exulted in its eclecticism on four fired-up EPs (each focusing on a distinct aspect) issued from 2012-14, and just reissued 1989’s Mystery Road in an expanded edition featuring demos recorded by R.E.M.’s Peter Buck (including the long-missing title track), indicating this sob story’s still truckin’. Rich Mattson and the Northstars open. 21+. 7 p.m. $16-$18. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

CHEVELLE Dec. 14, 7:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

LARRY MCDONOUGH QUARTET: TWISTED HOLIDAYS Dec. 14, 8:00 p.m. at Vieux Carre

MIKE ZITO Dec. 14, 8:30 p.m. at Cabooze

Darlene Love

Ordway Center, Friday 12.15

There’s Bing Crosby and “White Christmas,” and Mel Tormé roasting chestnuts in “The Christmas Song,” maybe even Springsteen’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” But if any one singer owns Christmas with any one song these days it’s Darlene Love skating into “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Juggling pathos and deck-the-halls exuberance, the tune originated on Phil Spector’s girl-group-fueled ’63 Christmas album, then Love reprised it annually for nearly 30 years on Letterman. That and the other Christmas baubles she sang on the Spector disc—“White Christmas,” “Marshmallow World,” “Winter Wonderland”—will be on tap as Love brings her holiday extravaganza back to the Ordway. So will other hits she sang with the Crystals, such as “He’s a Rebel,” and maybe something from her 2015 Steve Van Zandt-produced album. 7:30 p.m. $47-$111.50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. —Rick Mason

Teague Alexy & Erik Berry

Dakota, Friday 12.15

Mandolinist Erik Berry is a longtime member of the renegade bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles. Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Teague Alexy and his brother Ian are Jersey shore expats and the principals of the Americana outfit Hobo Brothers of Uncle Frank. Both stalwarts of the Duluth music scene, Alexy and Berry roll in from Up North to celebrate the release of their new album,Irish American, which includes contributions from Ian, Turtles’ fiddler Ryan Young, Nicholas David, and Jillian Rae. With spirited picking and energetic singalong choruses supporting appropriately weathered lead vocals, the repertoire is nine traditional Irish tunes plus a couple of originals: Alexy’s title track, which suggests an outtake from Workingman’s Dead while telling his own family’s immigration tale, and Berry’s sprightly jig “Miss K’s Fancy.” 7 p.m. $15-$25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Dru Hill

The Pourhouse, Friday 12.15

Dru Hill’s return to Minnesota is ostensibly a 20th anniversary show, even though their first album came out in 1996—better late than never. That self-titled debut established the group members as some of the best pure singers in ’90s R&B, with skills and chemistry they’d developed by performing for customers while working at a Baltimore fudgery. After a run of hits, turmoil within the group and solo ventures followed, from Sisqo’s first two solo albums (with the first, Unleash the Dragon, featuring the deathless novelty hit “Thong Song”) to Woody Rock’s short-lived time on Kirk Franklin’s Gospocentric Records. The group released two albums in the past 15 years, both only moderately successful, then returned last month with their Christmas in Baltimore EP. Only loosely holiday-themed, it nearly functions as a full-on new DH record, with the group successfully incorporating Caribbean rhythms and trap-rap drums. With Suga Shane and DJ Dudley D. 21+. 9 p.m. $40-$65. 10 Fifth St. S., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555. —Michael Madden

THE HONEYDOGS Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

SO IT GOES (REUNION SHOW) Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

DOSH & FRIENDS 10TH ANNUAL CEDAR SHOW Dec. 15, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

Bad Bad Hats

7th St. Entry, Saturday 12.16

Among the most promising Minneapolis indie bands to emerge in the past five years, Bad Bad Hats are in the process of reigniting their initial buzz. In 2013, their breakout EP, It Hurts, introduced new fans to singer-guitarist Kerry Alexander’s curlicue melodies, lyrics about being in (or out) of love, and jaunty indie-pop instrumentation, rounded out by bassist Noah Boswell and drummer Chris Hoge. Their more varied and confident 2015 debut album, Psychic Reader, featuring the stomping anthem “Fight Song,” helped the band top City Pages’ Picked to Click poll that year and was ranked as the second best Minnesota album in the Star Tribune’s Twin Cities Critics Tally. They haven’t released so much as a single since then, but this August they announced they’d finished mixing the follow-up. On Saturday, Bad Bad Hats will play a doubleheader at the Entry: an all-ages show starting at 5 p.m. (featuring opening act Idle Empress) to be followed by an 18+ gig at 9 (with support from Jessica Manning). $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

A CORNBREAD HOLIDAY WITH CORNBREAD HARRIS Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH THE STEELES Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Theater

SEMISONIC Dec. 16, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

FRANKIE LEE DECEMBER RESIDENCY Dec. 17, 7:00 p.m. at Clown Lounge At The Turf Club

THE BLACKSMITH'S DAUGHTERS Dec. 17, 8:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe

THE PETERSON FAMILY: TWAS THE JAM BEFORE CHRISTMAS Dec. 17-18, 6:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

Lil Pump

First Avenue, Monday 12.18

Lil Pump—one of a handful of insurgent Florida kids who’ve rocketed up the charts—is a divisive avatar for the direction rap might be heading. The 17-year-old’s fast rise owes not just to his music (supremely turnt-up and radically repetitious trap-rap), but also his social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where he has more than six million followers. The propulsive and mesmerizing “Gucci Gang” peaked at No. 3, and it’s the shortest song to enter the top 10 since 1975. Pump clearly has some growing up to do—his Instagram, for example, is full of miscreant fuckery, including reckless glorification of Xanax and lean abuse. But the clamor of his young fan base—and cosigns from by Southern rap veterans more than twice his age, including Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Rick Ross, who all cameo on Pump’s self-titled October mixtape—indicate he’s here to stay. With Devon Reason. All ages. 6:30 p.m. Sold out. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden