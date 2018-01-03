The week's 26 best concerts: Jan. 3-9

Jeremy Messersmith

Icehouse, Wednesday 1.3

Gentle-voiced Minneapolis indie-pop troubadour Jeremy Messersmith debuted with the lo-fi Elliott Smithery of The Alcatraz Kid in 2006 and, two years later, released the slicker The Silver City, featuring expert production from Semisonic’s Dan Wilson. It was with 2010’s inventive The Reluctant Graveyard, written from the perspective of the dead, that listeners outside of Minnesota began to recognize Messersmith’s talent, and by 2014’s kaleidoscopic Heart Murmur, he would be signed to Glassnote Records, the label home of household names like Mumford & Sons and Childish Gambino. Last April, Messersmith uploaded a songbook called 11 Obscenely Optimistic Folk Songs for Ukulele... to his website and, later in the month, released his actual recordings of the ditties, which function as brief, welcome antidotes to our grim times. This is the first of Messersmith’s four-show January residency at Icehouse. With J.S. Ondara and Rachael Kilgour. 21+. 8:30 p.m. $16-$20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. —Michael Madden

Andrew Broder

Turf Club, Thursday 1.4

Minneapolis polymath Andrew Broder’s résumé is too extensive to sum up succinctly. Fog, a sample-based experimental-rock solo endeavor, remains his best-known project; 2007’s Ditherer would be the last Fog record until 2016’s worthy comeback For Good. Yet Broder has been ceaselessly creative, fronting indie rockers the Cloak Ox, composing film soundtracks, releasing electronic music under his birth name (including October’s criminally overlooked Cousin Mask EP), and making beats for rappers like Open Mike Eagle, whose Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, featuring the Broder-produced “Hymnal,” was one of 2017’s most acclaimed rap LPs. Thursday’s show marks the start of Broder’s January “Residency for Music and Action,” proceeds from which will benefit the ACLU. Guests include Baltimore rapper Spank Rock, rising Minneapolis singer Dua, and Stand4rd member Psymun. 21+. 7 p.m. $10. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

Lana Del Rey

Target Center, Friday 1.5

The skepticism that met Lana Del Rey early in her career has largely dissipated, and her persona—romantically stymied California party girl obsessed with ’50s and ’60s pop culture—has propelled a string of enchanting, cinematic albums that have shut down her initial naysayers. The 32-year-old Del Rey’s latest, Lust for Life, is her most collaborative LP yet, with guests ranging from Stevie Nicks on “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” to cartoonish rap newcomer Playboi Carti on “Summer Bummer.” The album makes the best case yet for LDR as a pop visionary who tells uniquely American stories. This Target Center show, where she’ll be joined by alt-R&B star Jhene Aiko, marks the first date of her early-2018 North American tour. One song you won’t hear? Fan favorite “Cola,” a number inspired by a Harvey Weinstein-like figure that Del Rey decided to retire from playing in concert. 8 p.m. $41.50-$127. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-1300. —Michael Madden

Rebirth Brass Band

Dakota, Friday 1.6 & Saturday 1.7

After two catastrophic years in a row, the dawning of 2018 begs for a new beginning, a glimmer of optimism. So if a renaissance is required, who ya gonna call to exorcise the ghosts of fiascos past? New Orleans’ Rebirth Brass Band, of course, who may not actually chase away the scoundrels, but are guaranteed to stir up one hell of a party as the ship of state sinks beneath the green waves. This year will mark the Rebirth’s 35th, remarkable longevity for what started as a group of horn-toting kids on New Orleans’ banquettes, who injected the funk into NOLA’s brass band tradition and proceeded to second line to a Grammy award and international acclaim. Brothers Phil and Keith Frazier still lead a blistering krewe of blazing horns and scintillating NOLA rhythms, firing up a bubbling cauldron of soul, jazz, R&B, gospel, and hip-hop that expresses the euphoric Crescent City spirit and perpetual party revels. $40 at 7 p.m. $35 at 9:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

Charlie Parr

Turf Club, Sunday 1.7

It’s rare for a current musician to be so faithful to seemingly ancient forms—in Charlie Parr’s case, pre-WWII blues and folk in the vein of guys like Charley Patton and Son House—and still feel as present, as here, as the veteran Duluth singer-songwriter does. Following 2015’s Phil Cook-produced Slumpjumper, which was Parr’s first album to feature a full backing band, September’s Dog does feature additional instrumentation besides Parr’s warmly craggy voice and fleet guitar and banjo picking, including Dave Hundrieser’s harmonica and Mikkel Beckman’s light percussion. But the truth is he doesn’t need much accompaniment. Born of depression and uncertainty, Dog presents a down-but-not-out Parr; you can hear resilience on the title track and “Salt Water,” two standouts that encapsulate how hard the 50-year-old Parr’s honesty can hit. This show starts Parr’s four-date Sunday residency at the Turf this month. With Superior Siren. 21+. 7 p.m. $10-$12. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

