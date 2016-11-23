The week's 24 best concerts: Nov. 23-29

Lucki Eck$

Secret venue, Wednesday 11.23

Twenty-year-old Chicago rapper Lucki Eck$ makes woozy, smoked-out hip-hop with an element of introspection. His career as a standout prospect in the incredibly packed Chicago alt-rap scene started taking off when he was just 17. That’s when he released his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap, whose title doubles as a loose description of its sound. On that tape, Lucki reconfigured usual trap-rap aesthetics, emphasizing atmosphere and mood rather than immediate hooks or thunderous drums. His rapping is often compared to that of fellow young spitters like Earl Sweatshirt and Chester Watson. But over the course of a handful of tapes and EPs, including August’s Freewave II, Lucki has perfected his supremely laid-back flow, separating himself from those other prodigies. Though he’s not a particularly prolific collaborator, he has played well with others at times, like on his Danny Brown collab “Weightin’ On,” the FKA twigs-produced “Ouch Ouch,” or most recently the Chance the Rapper-assisted “Stevie Wonder.” With Cram, DJ TIIIIIIIIIIP, and more. Head to bit.ly/luckimpls to RSVP and see the location. 15+. 7 p.m. $17-$20. -- Michael Madden

SEUN KUTI AND EGYPT 80 Nov. 23, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Nov. 23, 7:00 p.m. at Myth

ZULUZULUU'S ASTRAL BEAT SERIES Nov. 23, 10:00 p.m. at Icehouse

THE BIG WU ANNUAL THANKSGIVING SHOW Nov. 24, 8:00 p.m. at Cabooze

A Tribute to the Replacements

Turf Club, Friday 11.25

Color us impressed! The annual Black Friday tribute to the Replacements ran out of ’Mats albums to cover. The event had been running sequentially through the discography of the Minneapolis rock legends, and hit the end of the road last year with 1990’s All Shook Down (effectively the first Paul Westerberg solo disc, but whatever). So what was this assortment of Twin Cities rockers to do? Wait in line for bargain flat-screens, ignoring the Replacements’ legacy altogether? They wouldn’t dare. Among the performers set to shred through the career-spanning ’Mats jams this year: Americana party-starters Eleganza!, indie-folk quintet Tabah, garage-pop brooder Monica LaPlante, and power-pop band Private Interests, who drummed up some buzz in this year’s Picked to Click poll, plus several others. A collection of guest vocalists (Ben Miller, Curtiss A, Lydia Liza, others) will join house band the Melismatics to perform a special set list determined by fan votes. The tribute benefits the Twin Cities Music Community Trust, which assists local musicians with bills during times of need. 21+. 7 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave. W., Minneapolis; 651-647-0486. -- Jay Boller

THE PINES Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

CARNAGE THE EXECUTIONER Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

VASKI Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. at Skyway Theatre

3rd Annual Dave King Takeover

Icehouse, Friday 11.25 & Saturday 11.26

Dave King may not be the hardest-working man in show biz, but he can’t be far off. The Twin Cities-based drummer, composer, and bandleader has a cool baker’s dozen projects going at any given time. He’s a prolific propulsion professor whose versatility stretches from elegant finesse to prodigious swing to avant-garde cubism to metallic thrash. All of his acts — from internationally acclaimed the Bad Plus to local notables Halloween, Alaska — are saturated with a bubbling jazz elixir brewed from both roots and astral odysseys. Such is the case with the two ensembles featured in this back-to-back late-night King incursion: Dave King’s Trucking Company on Friday and Happy Apple on Saturday. The Truckers drive a highway lined with Americana roots and pop landmarks, steered by the tenor saxophone tandem of Brandon Wozniak and Chris Speed, plus guitarist Erik Fratzke and bassist Chris Morrissey. Happy Apple, a trio with Fratzke on bass and saxophonist Michael Lewis, relies on more prominent peaks of rock, funk, and blues, not fusion as much as a reconfiguration in a jazz context. 21+. 11 p.m. $12. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. -- Rick Mason

Two Door Cinema Club

Skyway Theatre, Saturday 11.26

Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema Club had the all the makings of a one-hit wonder when their infectious 2012 single, “What You Know,” invaded every dance club in the U.S. But the millennial indie-rockers proved their staying power with their third and latest album, June’s Gameshow. Of course, folks in the U.K. have known as much since the effervescent six-piece emerged six years ago. Gameshow, however, shows Two Door Cinema Club’s maturation into a veritable hit factory. Look no further than opener “Are We Ready? (Wreck),” a cheeky shuffle propped up by tight guitars and irresistible gang vocals. The band cites two recently departed legends — David Bowie and Prince, the latter of whom is totally from here — as key influences on the album, which was produced by Irish super-producer Jacknife Lee (Taylor Swift, U2, Weezer). Opening is Kiwi electropop duo BROODS, who headlined First Avenue in August. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $32.50. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-6100. -- Jerard Fagerberg

RONNIE SPECTOR Nov. 26, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS Nov. 26, 8:00 p.m. at First Avenue

FRIENDS GIVING DANCE PARTY FEATURING DJLOW Nov. 26, 10:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Real Numbers

7th St. Entry, Sunday 11.27

Minneapolis garage-rockers Real Numbers have made considerable moves with a sound that, while increasingly intricate, is ultimately direct and uncomplicated. Music journalists have compared the group’s aesthetic to bands on the legendary compilation C86, but they also share commonalities with earlier bands like the Modern Lovers and Television Personalities. Signed to Oakland-based Slumberland Records (Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Joanna Gruesome, Allo Darlin’), Real Numbers added another solid album to the label’s catalog with October’s punchy, 25-minute Wordless Wonder, for which this show serves as the release party. Throughout the LP, the band get a boost in their musicianship from new guitarist Ian Nygaard (also a member of Minneapolis band Howler), who brings consistently catchy, Mac DeMarco-esque lead lines that add countless hooks to the album. The sugary, well-placed oh-ohs and ah-ahs don’t hurt things, either. With Teenage Moods, Universel, and DJ Shawn Reed. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $6. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Michael Madden

WAX Nov. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

MOLLY MAHER & HER DISBELIEVERS Nov. 27, 6:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe

55TH ANNUAL UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA MARCHING BAND INDOOR CONCERT Nov. 27, 2:00 p.m. at Northrop

NETHAN Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS CHRISTMAS SHOW Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at Historic State Theatre

Mipso

Dakota Jazz Club, Tuesday 11.29

North Carolina bluegrass band Mipso refer to themselves as renegade traditionalists. The quartet lives up to the renegade tag by eschewing standard Appalachian covers for a pop array ranging from Bowie and the Beatles to George Michael, Michael Jackson, Drake, and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” The trad bit is evident in the core instrumentation, intricate vocal harmonies, and relatively straightforward arrangements, though there are sneaky textures and streaks of jazz, classical, and pop. The lyrical content of the all-original tunes on last year’s Old Time Reverie is another matter, as it features a contemporary sensibility even when addressing time-worn concerns like loss and alienation. Then there’s “Marianne,” about a 1960s interracial couple, and “Bad Penny,” surreally linking Abe Lincoln, greed, and a Broadway cab ride. The rebellious trio grew to a quartet with the pre-Reverie addition of fiddler/vocalist Libby Rodenbough. She adds a darker melodic tone to the already solid core of mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell, and double bassist Wood Robinson. Kristin Andreassen opens. 7 p.m. $25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. -- Rick Mason