The week's 11 best concerts: Oct. 22-25

Monday 10.22

Fleetwood Mac @ Xcel Energy Center

For a minute there, Fleetwood Mac threatened to get boring. With Christine McVie back in the fold, the reunited mid ’70s lineup of a band that’s gone through more personnel shifts than the Trump Administration seemed to be a stable touring unit again. Then Lindsey Buckingham was ousted, replaced by Neil Finn (best known for his work with Crowded House) and Mike Campbell (best known as the guitarist for Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers). Certain (male) Mac fans were outraged, but no one more so than Buckingham, who’s sued the band, alleging (among other things) that Fleetwood Mac sells fewer records when he’s not with them. The future of Fleetwood Mac is once more in a state of flux, and all’s right with the world. Fifty years from now, the lineup may well consist of Zombie Peter Green, Stevie Nicks contacted via Ouija board, hologram Christine McVie, and Bob Welch’s brain in a jar. But somehow the unshakeable rhythm section of John McVie and Mick Fleetwood will still be powering them along. 7 p.m. $69.50 and up. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.--Keith Harris

Tuesday 10.23

Kali Uchis @ First Avenue

Kali Uchis, a Colombian-American singer who frequently draws comparisons to giants like Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse, has truly emerged in 2018. The 25-year-old’s rise from teenage homelessness to the cusp of pop stardom owes to her 2015 EP Por Vida, her assist on Canadian R&B newcomer Daniel Caesar’s Grammy-nominated “Got You” (among other collaborations with the likes of Gorillaz and Tyler, the Creator), and, most recently, her long-awaited debut album. On April’s surreal, swirling Isolation, Uchis navigates lo-fi pop, neo-soul, reggaeton, bossa nova, and more, with occasional Spanish-language singing and contributions from Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn, Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker, and funk icon Bootsy Collins. But if it sounds like it consists of disparate pieces, it’s a remarkably smooth, well-sequenced album all the way through. With Cuco. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here .—Michael Madden

MC5 @ Varsity Theater

Technically this band is MC50, but spiritually, sonically, and politically it’s a revival of the revolutionarily incendiary hard rock/precociously punk Motor City 5. Lead provocateur, guitarist, and only remaining original member Wayne Kramer, 70, recruited a stellar cast to mark the 50th anniversary of the fuming, irreverent Kick Out The Jams (just re-released with two other MC5 albums on Rhino vinyl). He swears the band—Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, Zen Guerilla vocalist Marcus Durant, and Faith No More bassist Billy Gould—will “rip your head off.” 18+. $35.50. 8 p.m. 1308 4th St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Rick Mason

Soft Machine @ Turf Club

The Soft Machine was a key Canterbury psychedelic/progressive late ’60s band, their intricate music already edging into nascent jazz-rock. The band has undergone numerous personnel changes and name tweaks since, while emphasizing sterling musicianship and complex jazz/avant-garde compositions still echoing their origins. Guitarist John Etheridge, bassist Roy Babbington, and drummer John Marshall are all tied to ‘70s SM; woodwinds/keyboardist Theo Travis joined in 2006. SM’s newHidden Details continues the legacy. Beledo opens. 21+. $30. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Rick Mason

Joyce Manor @ Cedar Cultural Center

Joyce Manor first made their name with raw pop-punk, and their 2011 self-titled debut has become a cult classic. By 2016’s Cody, produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) and included backing vocals from over-the-top Fun. leader Nate Ruess, the California band had grown into a more musically expansive, yet largely uncompromised, existence. They further progressed with this fall’s Million Dollars to Kill Me. With Vundabar and Peach Kelli Pop.7:30 p.m. $18/$22. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Polyrhythmics @ Vieux Carre

The Seattle octet sifts its identity out of a bevy of delicious funk subgenres from the ’70s and ’80s: blaxploitation movie soundtracks, Meters-style syncopation from New Orleans, fatback Midwestern bands from Ohio, Detroit and Memphis, and a dollop of Afropop. Their month-old disc,Caldera abets their musicianship with more confident compositions. 8 p.m. $25-$30. 408 St. Peter Street, St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Wednesday 10.24

Karrin Allyson @ Dakota

Jazz singer/pianist Karrin Allyson is renowned for her supple voice and interpretive flair across an especially broad range, from pop to bop, Brazil to France, ballads to Broadway. The fresh twist on her new Some of That Sunshine? All originals, still running a stylistic gamut from sly grooves to sultry blues to a country-jazz waltz. Her lyrics mostly dissect love’s endless permutations, with two cool exceptions: “Shake It Up,” a simmering, soulful call to political action; “Big Discount,” a sassy scat and Regina Carter fiddle-driven paean to pay equity and the #MeToo movement. 7 & 9 p.m. $30—$40.1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Dom Flemons @ Cedar Cultural Center

As a Carolina Chocolate Drop, Dom Flemons revitalized the nearly forgotten African-American string band tradition. With engaging scholarship and spirited play, his latest solo project, Black Cowboys, sheds light on the widely neglected but prominent role of African-Americans in classic Old West culture and music. Through cowboy poetry, striking interpretations of familiar (“Home On The Range”), obscure songs, and a few originals, Flemons etches vivid tales of indelible ridin’, ropin’ and singin’ characters like Deadwood Dick, Stagecoach Mary, Louie Bluie, and Clear Rock. Nickel & Rose open. 7:30 p.m. $18—$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Ben Allison and Think Free @ Vieux Carre

As a composer, Allison is frequently tuneful, cerebral, and fun all at the same time. As a bassist, he has no problem fueling a drummer-less trio on his latest disc, Quiet Revolution, a tribute to the unique Jim Hall-Jimmy Giuffre ensembles. For this gig, he reunites Think Free, with dynamo Rudy Royston on drums, Shane Endsley on trumpet, and his longtime cohort Steve Cardenas (who shines on the Hall-Giuffre material) on guitar. 8 p.m. $20-$25. 408 St. Peter Street, St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Thursday 10.25

Roseanna Vitro @ Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

It’s a celebration of Vitro’s 14th album, Tell Me the Truth, a culling of songs from the American South that resonate with her politics and Arkansas roots. “Respect Yourself,” “Your Mind is on Vacation,” and “Fortunate Son” are all sung with her customary combo of punch and restraint. One caveat: The disc has horns, guitar, and drums, and this gig features only her regular pianist, Mark Soskin, and Crooners’ first-call bassist Gordy Johnson. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Buckley/Hagens/Granros @ Khyber Pass Café

Bassist James Buckley is coming off a stellar sideman gig in support of David Murray. Trever Hagens plays trumpet without a mouthpiece, calls it “an instrument of war,” and deconstructs via breathy shredding and looping. Ace guitarist Dean Granros is likewise no stranger to special effects. It’s going to be wild and woolly but I bet there is at least one “pretty” song that will hold this intimate room in the palm of its hand. The rest may be fist. 9:30 p.m. $5-$10. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson