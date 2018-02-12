Monday 2.12

Dizzy Wright @ Cabooze

Smoked-out Las Vegas rapper Dizzy Wright is the nephew of rap royalty in Layzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone, and his style owes a melodic debt to those guys while also evoking a more technique-oriented Curren$y. Ever prolific, Dizzy released two albums over the course of three months in 2017; on The Golden Age 2 and State of Mind 2, the 27-year-old collaborated with a fleet of fellow MCs ranging from introspective Mississippian Big K.R.I.T. to South Central gangsta G Perico. 7 p.m. $25/$75. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thurston Moore @ James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW

Seven years after Sonic Youth’s split, alt-rock hero Thurston Moore is in the middle of his most consistent run as a solo artist. Featuring the same backing band as 2014’s The Best Day, last year’s five-track, 42-minute Rock N Roll Consciousness is a sprawling, mystical, latter-day triumph for the 59-year-old, with guitar work that’s inventive even for him. With London poet Radio Radieux, who contributed to The Best Day and RNRC. 21+. 8 p.m. $16/$20. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

John Raymond & Real Feels @ Icehouse

John Raymond’s Real Feels Trio has honed a distinctive approach that’s both buffered and bold in texture, phrasing, and interplay. Tonight, the group celebrates its third release, Joy Ride, a typical mixture of cherry-picked modern pop (Bon Iver, Peter Gabriel) and venerable folk (Paul Simon, Bob Dylan) standards mixed with Raymond’s like-minded originals. Raymond (who opts for flugelhorn over trumpet on all tracks), guitarist Gilad Hekselman, and drummer Colin Stranahan all excel at slow fireworks on solos, further goosing their inventive exchanges. 7:30 p.m. $15. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Dave King Trio @ The Dunsmore Room

The “Dave King Trio” is a poker-faced billing for an ensemble that features pianist Matt Mitchell, whose enormous reservoirs of technique and imagination can make listeners intellectually giddy as he forages through the ivories. Mitchell is indispensable to Tim Berne’s Snakeoil, is ideal for Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Bird Calls, and shines on his own discs as well as with a dozen other bands. He’ll certainly broaden King’s smile behind the kit. With Billy Peterson on bass. Also 7:30. $20-$25. 6161 Highway 65 NE., Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Tuesday 2.13

Coach Said Not To, ZibraZibra @ Icehouse

It’s not every day that all four members of ’00s local band Coach Said Not To happen to be in town at the same time. So with singer-guitarist Eva Mohn visiting from Sweden and drummer Annika Johnson returning to research her dissertation, the quartet’s rejoined for the first show in a decade. And you don't get too many chances to see wacky electro-nerds ZibraZibra perform either. 21+. 9:30. $8/$10. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 2.14

Rostam @ Fine Line Music Cafe

As a multi-instrumentalist and producer for Vampire Weekend, Rostam Batmanglij shaped the eclectic indie rockers’ sound as much as frontman Ezra Koenig. Since leaving the group in early 2016, Batmanglij has produced tracks for Frank Ocean, Solange, and Haim. Released last September, his first solo album, Half-Light, is an LP of warm, quietly intricate indie-pop beauty that’s lyrically predicated on his identity as a gay Israeli-American born to immigrant parents. With Joy Again. 18+. 8 p.m. $17/$30. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.--Michael Madden

Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson @ Icehouse

Hey, look: a Valentine’s Day gig without romantic adornment. Wolf and Mayson have bigger-picture dreams, opening a four-gig “Close Gates When Leaving” Icehouse residency that will showcase her vocal shimmer and his sonic array of styles along with a rotating cast of enablers. For this first show, that will include the Frank Oceanic local rapper Izell Pyramid and the Trombone Band (three sliders, drums, and electronics). 10 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S. More info here. —Britt Robson

Thursday 2.15

Brockhampton @ Music Hall Minneapolis

Self-proclaimed as “the Internet’s first boy band,” the Texas-formed, California-based Brockhampton is really an incisive alt-rap collective full of weird, talented kids, though they can stretch their sound in seemingly any direction they like, also exploring PBR&B and lo-fi pop. Following a 2016 debut mixtape, their 2017 Saturation album trilogy generated a whirlwind of buzz reminiscent of Odd Future’s rise in the early 2010s (minus the shock value). 15+. 9 p.m. $45-$93. 111 5th St. N., Minneapolis. More info here.--Michael Madden

PnB Rock @ Varsity Theater

Philly sing-rapper PnB Rock, who unsurprisingly made the cut for XXL magazine’s coveted Freshman list last June, makes trap-ified R&B with hooks for days. After releasing hits of his own (like “Selfish”) and guesting on others’ (like Atlanta street rapper YFN Lucci’s breakthrough “Everyday We Lit”), PnB delivered his debut album in November, a star-studded, consistently tuneful collection called Catch These Vibes, featuring Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and more. With ascendant Quality Control signee Lil Baby. 7:30 p.m. $30/$78. 1308 4th St. SE., Minneapolis. More info here.--Michael Madden



Turnpike Troubadours @ First Avenue

Oklahoma’s Turnpike Troubadours play country music far more fertile than its Red Dirt origins, a blend of fiddle, pedal steel, banjo, and guitars, Chief songwriter Evan Felker’s contagious melodies probe blues, bluegrass, Bakersfield and ,Southern rock, and on TT’s fifth, A Long Way From Your Heart, his character-driven tales reference front porches, gravel roads, grassy fields, love and loss. But their nuanced emotions, sharp details, and clever twists reveal the real world’s gritty complexities. Blue Water Highway opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $20—$25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason



ADULT. @ 7th St Entry

Ann Arbor wife-husband duo of Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have been making stylishly herky-jerky shock-treatment electro-pop as ADULT. for some two decades. Though both are also gallery artists and treat their early-’80s musical referents with a wink, there’s nothing distanced about their music; it’s loving and playful, even through the stiff beats and ominous synths. Their most recent album, 2017’s Detroit House Guests, features a plethora of guest stars, including Swans’ Michael Gira and Light Asylum’s Shannon Funchess, whose sepulchral visions match their own. With Hide, Black Plague, and Dark Energy DJs. 7:30 p.m. $14 adv./$16. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michaelangelo Matos

