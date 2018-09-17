The week's 10 best concerts: Sept. 17-20

Monday 9.17

Café Tacvba @ First Avenue

For three decades, Mexico City’s Café Tacvba not only has been the cutting edge of the rock en español phenomenon, it’s also been among the most creative rock bands period. The quartet is still touring behind 2017’s Jei Beibi, a deftly integrated foray among psychedelic rock, pop, cumbia, norteño, electronics, and both acoustic and electric guitars. Serious concerns temper the band’s customary irreverence—moody lyrics (all en español) about unsettling changes and angst on both sides of the border belie shimmery pop like “1-2-3” but underscore haunting tunes like “Vaiven.” L.A.’s slinky dream popsters The Marias open. 18+7 p.m. $30/$35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Subtle Degrees (Travis Laplante + Gerald Cleaver) @ Parkway Theater

Co-sponsored by the intrepidly wise record label New Amsterdam, this gig in the new Parkway space features Laplante’s album-length composition, A Dance That Empties, for his tenor saxophone and the virtuosic beats of drummer Gerald Cleaver. The cherry on top is the opener, Drone Band, another experimental outfit whose second cassette will drop next month. 8 p.m. $10 ($15 at the door). 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio @ Dakota Jazz Club

Harold Lopez-Nussa belongs to the distinguished lineage of Cuban pianists (Chucho Valdes and Gonzalo Rubalcaba are others) who don’t compromise between the conservatory and the barrio. On his newly-released Un dia Cualquiera (Just Another Day), he spotlights songs reflecting routine living in Cuba, where he still resides. Folk tunes, religious songs, and classical numbers are all splayed in his jazz kaleidoscope, with his brother Ruy on drums, and the woodier acoustic bass sound of Cuban Gaston Joya replacing the electric instrumentation of his former Senegalese cohort Alune Wade. 7 p.m. $25-$30. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Tuesday 9.18

Japanese Breakfast @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Japanese Breakfast became a pleasant surprise for Michelle Zauner. It started as a solo song-per-day writing project while on break from her band Little Big League; she thought 2016’s Psychopomp would be the only proper Japanese Breakfast album; she would go on to release a breakthrough in Soft Sounds from Another Planet. The potential hinted at with songs like Psychopomp earworm “Everybody Wants to Love You” was more consistently revealed with the new album’s gorgeous flickers of dream-pop and shoegaze. With Ought. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $15-$30. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Río Mira/ Zhou Family Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Named for the river transecting El Pacifico, the culturally unified Colombia-Ecuador border region, Río Mira plays beguiling, African-derived music centered on marimbas, scintillating percussion, and call-and-response vocals. Marvelously captured on their album Marimba Del Pacifico, melodically charged percolating rhythms dance among keening lead vocals and intricate harmonies. A self-described wedding and funeral band from Central China, the Zhou Family plays energetic, often raucous folk music on exotic wind and percussion instruments. Part of Global Roots Festival 2018. 7:30 p.m. Free. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 9.19

J. Cole @ Target Center

While he hasn’t commanded the near-universal acclaim of peer Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole is still a superstar even as he’s effectively become a trend-dodging conscious rapper. The Raleigh native’s latest and fifth consecutive No. 1 LP, KOD, is partly a concept album examining drug culture in the present-day rap world, but its direct hooks and energized bursts of technical rapping prevent it from being bogged down by its message. With Young Thug, Jaden Smith, EarthGang, and Kill Edward. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Pallbearer and Tribulation @ Turf Club

Following last year’s excellent Heartless, Pallbearer is three albums into their run as one of the decade’s defining doom-metal bands, a reputation owing to Brett Campbell’s soaring, Ozzy-like vocals and epic riff progressions that feel like musical worlds unto themselves. They’re on a co-headlining tour with Sweden’s Tribulation, whose expansive latest, Down Below, was good enough to immediately merit “metal album of the year” praise—and it was released in January. 21+. 7 p.m. $17/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Delgrès @ Cedar Cultural Center

Paris trio Delgrès’ multiple tendrils stretch to Guadeloupe, the ancestral home of leader Pascal Danaë and source of his Creole vocals; New Orleans, whose brass bands inspired Rafgee’s sousaphone to handle bass chores; and Mississippi, origin of the snarly Delta blues that permeate the band’s debut album, Mo Jodi (Die Today). Jazz, rockabilly, and classic Brit rock also swirl about, but adeptly nuanced gutbucket blues prevail, etched by Danaë’s warbling howl and impressive Dobro and slide guitar work. Wild spirit fires the music along with lyrics focused on troubled love and liberation politics. Toronto’s Balkans-leaning Lemon Bucket Orkestra also performs. Part of Global Roots Festival 2018. 7:30 p.m. Free. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Kendra Shank @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Whether she’s delving into the catalog of Abbey Lincoln, linking Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” with her own “Reflections in Blue” in a medley, or scatting up something entirely new, Shank is an amiably confident stylist with her own taste and aesthetic. Her drummer-less duo behind reunites her with pianist Phil Aaron from her August ’17 Dunsmore Room appearance, and also features Graydon Peterson on bass. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 9.20

Leon Bridges @ Palace Theatre

On this spring’s Good Thing, Texas dishwasher-to-Obama-White-House singer Leon Bridges consciously updates the signature retro-soul/R&B sound that flooded his debut, Coming Home. The zinging strings of opener “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and slinky jazz-funk of “Bad Bad News” pushes forward a decade or two, while the seductive “Shy,” frankly sexual “Mrs.,” synth-slick “Forgive You,” and disco-ish “If It Feels Good, Then It Must Be” further warp the calendar. The glue among this time banditry is Bridges’ stellar voice, which still merits Sam Cooke comparisons even as it explores new dimensions. Khruangbin opens. Also Friday. 8 p.m. $62—$82. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason