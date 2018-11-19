The week’s 10 best concerts: Nov. 19-25

Monday 11.19

Mark Guiliana: Space Heroes @ Icehouse

Guiliana is an arresting but never space-hogging drummer whose sideman gigs include holding the drum chair in Donny McCaslin’s quartet, which formed the core group for David Bowie’s swan song, Blackstar. He’s a master at creating parts inspired by programmed drums but is just as commanding with his acoustic quartet, whose latest album, Jersey, is full of beautiful, often poplike melodies presented in unobtrusively inventive forms. That quartet’s saxophonist, Jason Rigby, and its bassist, former Minnesotan Chris Morrissey, are joined in Space Heroes by saxophonist (and current Minnesotan) Mike Lewis. The horn players and Guiliana will double on keyboards and electronics. 9:30 p.m. $25/$30. 2528 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Dylan Hicks

Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Memphis Soulphony @ Dakota

Bridgewater has fashioned some notable tributes during her decades roaming the bandstand—to Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, New Orleans—but last year’s ode to her native city, Memphis…Yes I’m Ready, which has spawned the lengthy tour, best captures the sass, sophistication, and soulfulness that always stretched the seams of her more overtly jazz efforts. The Soulphony comes with horns and backup singers. Also Tuesday. 7 & 9 p.m. $35-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 11.20

Daydream Nation: A Sonic Youth concert film by Lance Bangs @ First Avenue

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic Youth’s best ’80s album (don’t @ me, Sister fans; GTFO, anyone stumping for anything even earlier than that), filmmaker Lance Bangs has assembled a film event featuring two newly restored “archival pieces” from 1989, along with excerpts from Bangs’ film of the band’s 2007 Glasgow performance of Daydream Nation and some other video curios. Bangs, Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, and Minneapolis’ own Lori Barbero will be on hand for a roundtable discussion as well. This is part of Sound Unseen. 6 p.m. $10. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 11.21

Maxwell @ State Theatre

An overlooked titan of the neo-soul movement, Maxwell always sounded more vulnerable on record than D’Angelo or Lauren Hill but ironically had it much more together in terms of making music. The creamy breadth and depth of his phrasing and the heights of his falsetto perfectly align with the themes and tunes on what are invariably concept discs about love and romance. He’ll touch on all five of them in his catalog, with a special 20th anniversary focus on Embrya. 7:30 p.m. $46-$90.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 11.22

It’s Thanksgiving, what, you can’t spend one night at home with your family? OK, fine—complete Thursday music listings here.

Friday 11.23

Atlantis Quartet @ Vieux Carré

Twin Cities premier modern jazz band Atlantis Quartet’s new fifth album, Hello Human, focuses on original music that’s fresh, malleable, and roots-savvy. The sallies of guitarist Zacc Harris and saxophonist Brandon Wozniak explore complex contours and plumb emotional depth, while drummer Pete Hennig and bassist Chris Bates define the rhythms with slippery grooves and conspiratorial angles. Standouts include the bristly “Ghost Tension,” boppish “Aggressive Pretender” and the funky, Caribbean-tinged ”Five Corners.” It’s music brimming with intriguing ideas, easily making that human connection. 9 p.m. $10—$15. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 11.24



Astralblak @ Varsity Theater

The evolution of the Minneapolis sound remains in good hands with Astralblak. As ZuluZuluu, the quasi-supergroup (whose best-known member is rapper and truth-seeking everyman Greg Grease) officially debuted with What's the Price? in 2016, topping both City Pages' Picked to Click poll and the Star Tribune's Twin Cities Critics Tally that year. Following the name change, the band explores even more space on the new Seeds, swinging between near-ambient drift as well as hip-hop and house-influenced propulsion.18+. 8 p.m. $10. 1308 4th St. SE., Minneapolis. More info here . —Michael Madden

Young Dro @ Cabooze

Atlanta rapper Young Dro’s proper albums and charting hits (like the ringtone-era smash “Shoulder Lean” and, later, “FDB”) may come few and far between, but he's had a purposeful run as a mixtape-oriented regional star and mainstay of T.I.’s Grand Hustle label. While his best-known songs are remembered for their classic Southern-rap repetition, Dro loyalists know he has an underrated flair for dense rhyme sprees. That joy of rapping is evident throughout the heart-racing freestyles of his latest tape (and 16th of the decade), Adderall Flow. With Gorilla Zoe. 11 p.m. $40/$60. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Take 6 @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Thirty years ago, the gospel a cappella group Take 6 dropped their eponymous debut, leading to jazz and gospel Grammys and an appearance on the soundtrack to Do the Right Thing. And while that was the highlight of their career thus far, the group has continued apace on an even creative keel. It’s a safe bet that no November gig in these parts will deliver more divine renditions of Christmas carols than Take 6 in Hopkins. 8 p.m. $55. 1111 Main Street, Hopkins. More info here .—Britt Robson

Novo Amor @ Cedar Cultural Center

With his background creating karaoke, film, and sound sample tracks, it’s little wonder Welsh singer-songwriter Ali Lacey’s debut album, Birthplace, has cinematic sweep. A.k.a. Novo Amor, Lacey’s songs ebb and flow among sighing reveries, lush atmospherics, chamber pop, folkie interludes, and cascading rock, often pausing for effect before exhilarating crescendos. Acoustic guitar picking morphs into zinging strings, percussive thunder, or blaring horns, all while his falsetto vocals waft above the fray, reflecting on the past, losses, and heartache with blissful melancholy. Gia Margaret opens. 8 p.m. $17.50—$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 11.25

Chris Speed Trio @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Chris Speed is a little dude with a big tenor horn who plays with quiet fire, the lines tuneful but unpredictable, ingenious without showing off. Together with drummer Dave King and bassist Chris Tordini, he’ll take the measure of a Bowie song or a jazz standard, then turn it inside out, or snap it taut for folding, like outcats at the laundromat. Ditto Speed’s original tunes, which are pre-shrunk but with colors prone to bleeding. 7 & 9 p.m. $15-$25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.