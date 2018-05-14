Monday 5.14

Haim @ Palace Theatre

After their deafeningly lauded 2013 debut, Days Are Gone, the Haim sisters—Danielle, Este, and Alana—pumped it up on their 2017 follow-up, Something to Tell You. These songs are bigger, louder, hookier: The amped-up retro-soul of “Little of Your Love” and “Want You Back” smack you in the face with their giant, hotly compressed choruses rather than just meeting a nostalgic mood in the middle. With Lizzo. (We don’t need to tell you about her.) Also Tuesday, May 15. 7 p.m. $42.50. 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. More info here.—Dan Weiss

Tatsuya Nakatani @ Icehouse

The free-thinking 47-year old Osaka native Tatsuya Nakatani varies his gigs between solo percussion shows, small-ensemble concerts with like-minded avant garde musicians, and the Nakatani Gong Orchestra, where he leads locals whom he has recently taught to play bowed gongs. The Icehouse date is the middle kind, reuniting him with bassist Chris Bates, along with trumpeter Noah Ophoven-Baldwin and saxophonist Nathan Hanson. 7 p.m. $10. 21+ 2528 Nicollet Ave. S. Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 5.15

Saba @ 7th St. Entry

Though often cast as a background figure in Chicago rap behind frequent collaborator Chance the Rapper, Saba is becoming one of his city’s most vital MCs. Even more impressive, he does it through pure lyricism, his projects arriving without the spectacle of Chance’s mixtapes. Saba’s new CARE FOR ME is haunted by the 2017 fatal stabbing of his cousin Walter, and this deeply personal work ranks as one of the year’s best-written rap LPs. With Joseph Chilliams, Jean Deaux, and Juice Lord. 18+. 8 p.m. $15/$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis More info here.—Michael Madden

Lynne Arriale Trio @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Like most female jazz pianists, Arriale is vastly underrated. She’s a comprehensive stylist without a weakness, save perhaps for a desire to stay in the bop/postbop mainstream—but even then, she’s tackling covers that range from the gumbo groove of “Iko Iko” to Nine Inch Nails’ “Something I Can Never Have.” In command of harmony, melody, and rhythm, on both ballads and burners, she celebrate the release of “Give Us These Days” in a trio with a local rhythm section. 7:30 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Terence Blanchard & E-Collective @ Dakota Jazz Club

New Orleans trumpeter Terence Blanchard and his bristly, electro-jazz-funk-oriented E-Collective recorded in three cities particularly hard-struck by gun violence, including Minneapolis. The resulting album, Live, is a powerful expression of angst, dismay, frustration, and anger, emotions especially palpable in Blanchard’s blistering solos and the riveting original “Kaos.” Ultimately the music heals hearts and opens minds with its uncompromising spirit, while offering tributes to Miles and Hendrix. Also Wednesday, May 16. 7 & 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 5.16

Grand Band: Three Fragile Systems @ the Ordway

Renowned contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli is smitten by the possibilities of this ensemble, comprised of six grand pianos. The world premiere of her work Three Fragile Systems will include times when the sextet plays “massive chords that span the entire range of the instrument,” she says, and other times when they all “play the melody in unison.” Works by four other composers are also on the bill. 7:30 p.m. $20 ($16 for SPCO/Liquid Music subscribers.) 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

John Raymond and Real Feels @ Vieux Carre

Real Feels is Raymond’s mostly successful attempt to wed vintage folk melodies (and their kindred spirits in contemporary pop) with casually adventurous jazz improvisation. The buffered tone of his flugelhorn is an ideal foil for this project, and the combo of guitarist Gilad Hekselman and drummer Colin Stranahan are exceptionally good at helping him create spacious environments and filling them to the brim. 8 p.m. $15 ($20 day of show). 416 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 5.17

Anderson East @ First Avenue

Born Michael Anderson, this fine retro soul/R&B singer is distinctly oriented towards Memphis and, more specifically, Muscle Shoals. The Alabama native’s raspy voice drips with soul, his sweaty testifying leaking tragedy as he commiserates with a burbling organ on the ballad “If You Keep Leaving Me.” On his current Encore album, he also frequently howls on horn-driven burners, notably the Ike & Tina-like “Surrender” and a rousing cover of Ted Hawkins’ “Sorry You’re Sick.” J.S. Ondara opens. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $17-$20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

David Byrne @ Orpheum Theatre

David Byrne, dodging irony, tries to start making sense of these absurd times on his first solo album in more than a decade, American Utopia. It’s a fascinating study rife with ambiguity, contradictions, and eccentric, jittery electronics built on Brian Eno rhythm tracks. Byrne’s clever lyrics are vaguely aloof, edging toward the surreal, fueling a lingering anxiety. But sly hooks, engaging melodies, and a broad sonic landscape recall some of the best Talking Heads stuff, which should also surface in concert as Byrne heads up a kinetic 12-piece band. Also Friday, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $61.50-$179. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Tribute to Marvin Gaye @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

A batch of great locals with Prince connections pay homage to Marvin Gaye. Vocalist Julius Collins is a wonderful choice for the lead, and musicians like New Power Generation keyboardist Tommy Barbarella and powerhouse drummer Michael Bland further whet the appetite. Also Friday. Both dates, 7:30 p.m. $29-$39. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.