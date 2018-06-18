The week's 10 best concerts: June 18-21

Monday 6.18

Broken Shadows @ Icehouse

Named after Ornette Coleman’s song and album, Broken Shadows features two-thirds of the Bad Plus (drummer Dave King and bassist Reid Anderson) engaging Coleman’s uniquely dilapidated swing with ace saxophonists Tim Berne and Chris Speed. Having performed Coleman’s extended opus “Science Fiction” not too long ago, King and Anderson are rigorously qualified for this. And both Berne and Speed traffic on the same cusp of avant-garde accessibility that was Ornette’s métier. 9:30 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here —Britt Robson

Jackson Browne @ State Theatre

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, who will turn 70 in October, released his 14th album in 2014 with Standing in the Breach, a collection of comforting, elegant folk-rock inspired by the political moment, and it still feels relevant four years later. The album, his first since the underwhelming Time the Conqueror in 2008, made for a latter-day highlight in Browne’s career, though his recent setlists almost entirely consist of classic material from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. $63.50-$254. 7:30 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. More info here.—Michael Madden

Iceage @ 7th St. Entry

Copenhagen punks Iceage, who have fans in Iggy Pop and Richard Hell, were teenagers when their 2011 debut, New Brigade, brought them huge Stateside acclaim. Their sound, initially crusty, raw, and more influenced by hardcore, has steadily evolved, resulting most recently in the string- and brass-packed new Beyondless. Meanwhile, deranged- and drunken-sounding frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt is increasingly revealing his melodic instincts on tracks like the Sky Ferreira collaboration “Pain Killer.” With Mary Lattimore.18+. 8 p.m. $14/$16. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Kenny Garrett @ Dakota Jazz Club

A serious hard-bop alto saxophonist, Kenny Garrett plays with wit, imagination, and fierce energy. He’s also versatile, reflecting significant stints with Mercer Ellington, Art Blakey, and Miles Davis. His own groups flirt with contemporary flavors even while tapping jazz heritage, conjuring strong melodies and inventive rhythms among uncompromising improvisations. Irresistible grooves designed to instigate audience movement are the key to his latest, Do Your Dance! Calypso, bossa, funk, blues, and hip-hop charge the music, which remains taut, lithe, and intellectually engaging.7 & 9 p.m. $20—$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Eric Alexander/Harold Mabern Quartet @ Vieux Carre

Pianist Harold Mabern taught tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander at William Paterson College thirty years ago. Alexander established himself as one of the premiere hard-bop players on the scene before joining forces with Mabern, who prefers being a consummate sideman (before Alexander, most notably with Lee Morgan). More than a dozen discs and hundreds of dates later, their telepathic approach to unique harmonies over chord changes creates jazz that animates the mind as well as the blues-fed soul. With drummer Joe Farnsworth and probably bassist John Webber. 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$35. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Jim Rotundi and David Hazeltine Quartet @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Trumpeter Jim Rotundi and pianist David Hazeltine are bop classicists who have played together for decades in the band One For All. They also frequently came through the old Artists’ Quarter and will enjoy a reunion of sorts with the AQ co-owners and former house rhythm section of bassist Billy Peterson and drummer Kenny Horst completing the foursome. 7:30 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Jim Rotundi, Eric Alexander and David Hazeltine Quintet @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners Fresh off his St. Paul date with Harold Mabern, saxophonist Eric Alexander joins his fellow One For All members Jim Rotundi and David Hazeltine over the rhythm section of Billy Peterson and Kenny Horst. Both this gig and the quartet (sans Alexander) from the previous night are worth your time. But if you have to choose one, Alexander’s presence is worth the extra five bucks. 7:30 p.m. $30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Ghost-Note @ Dakota Jazz Club

A couple of Snarky Puppy alumni, percussionist Nate Werth and drummer Sput Searight, throw down with two horns, keys, bass and guitar for a groove that veers from the acme of disco (Nile Rodgers-led Chic) to the depth of instrumental funk (Prince, James Brown) to the jackhammer propulsion of Afro-Cuban polyrhythms. 7 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Dip @ 7 th St. Entry

This Seattle septet tiptoes the fine line between homage and cultural appropriation with its soulfully beseeching vocals and plush horn arrangements—the studio legacies in Memphis and Muscle Shoals minted it all better decades ago. Decide for yourself whether The Dip’s nearly superb derivation of vintage r&b is a pleasure or a crime—this long after the fact, I’ll say a justifiable misdemeanor. Black Market Brass opens. 7 p.m. $10, $12 at the door. 18+ More info here.—Britt Robson

Douglas Ewart @ Walker Art Center

Perhaps the most underrated component of the Walker’s performing arts programming, the free Sound Horizons programs blend live sound and visual art. (I caught a solo Mary Halvorson gig gratis that way two years ago.) Curated this summer by pianist Jason Moran, the first concert is a natural: our eminent instrument maker Douglas Ewart fronting an ace quintet that includes fellow elder Carei Thomas, Indian dancer Ananya Chatterjea, singer-storyteller Mankwe Ndosi, and Steve Goldstein on percussion and electronics. 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Free. All ages. Target Gallery, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

