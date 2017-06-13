The Weeknd adds St. Paul stop to Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

Tickets – $39.75-$125.75 – go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster and the venue box office; various pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Opening duties belong to delightfully odd rapper Gucci Mane, who triumphantly returned from prison last year, and Canadian MC Nav.

The Weeknd is touring in support of his third album, Starboy, which dropped last November. Propelled by Daft Punk-featuring singles "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming," it scored a mostly warm response from critics.

Relevant to our interests: Minnesota connections abound on Starboy. Minneapolis-launched producer Doc McKinney assisted with the LP, as did Bobby Raps and Psymun of Thestand4rd.

The other big headline surrounding this album cycle is the Weeknd's dramatic haircut. It seems slicing off his signature dreads last fall was as practical as it was cosmetic.

"I could only sleep on one side of my face," the Canadian-born Tesfaye told the Wall St. Journal. "Now, the sleep is amazing. The shower is amazing, because I don’t have to spend two hours cleaning it. I didn’t know how much I wanted it until I did it."

If we're to believe his songs, he's not getting much sleep, so every little bit counts.

Here's the Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour:

June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival

June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival

July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA

September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA

September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA

September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA

September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA

October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA

October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA

October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA

October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA

October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA

October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA

October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA

October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA

October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA

October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA

December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA

December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA

December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA

December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA

December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA