The Weeknd adds St. Paul stop to Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour
The Weeknd is beaming into St. Paul on September 24. The amorous pop/R&B titan born Abel Tesfaye announced a new leg of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour late Monday, and Xcel Energy Center made the cut.
Tickets – $39.75-$125.75 – go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster and the venue box office; various pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Opening duties belong to delightfully odd rapper Gucci Mane, who triumphantly returned from prison last year, and Canadian MC Nav.
The Weeknd is touring in support of his third album, Starboy, which dropped last November. Propelled by Daft Punk-featuring singles "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming," it scored a mostly warm response from critics.
Relevant to our interests: Minnesota connections abound on Starboy. Minneapolis-launched producer Doc McKinney assisted with the LP, as did Bobby Raps and Psymun of Thestand4rd.
The other big headline surrounding this album cycle is the Weeknd's dramatic haircut. It seems slicing off his signature dreads last fall was as practical as it was cosmetic.
"I could only sleep on one side of my face," the Canadian-born Tesfaye told the Wall St. Journal. "Now, the sleep is amazing. The shower is amazing, because I don’t have to spend two hours cleaning it. I didn’t know how much I wanted it until I did it."
If we're to believe his songs, he's not getting much sleep, so every little bit counts.
Here's the Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour:
June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival
June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning
July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival
July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA
September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA
September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA
September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA
September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA
September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA
September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA
October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA
October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA
October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA
October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA
October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA
October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA
October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA
October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA
October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA
October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA
October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA
October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA
November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA
December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA
December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA
December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA
December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA
December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA
