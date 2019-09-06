The weekend's best concerts: Sept. 6-8

Friday 9.6

The Who @ Xcel Energy Center

From the lean, aggressive, pre-pre-punk “My Generation” through a pair of majestic rock operas and on to this stirring spasm of septuagenarian spectacle, the two remaining Who members, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend did not die before they got old. Instead they roar through their catalog with instrumentation ranging from duets to over 50 pieces (counting the attendant orchestra.) There may be a message in the fact that the duet is frequently “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” 7:30 p.m. $21-$950. 199 West Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Great Black Music Ensemble @ Cedar

For more than 50 years, Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians has been a beacon of highly influential avant-garde jazz, focusing on original, improvised, innovative, serious music. In April, AACM’s signature band, the Art Ensemble of Chicago, issued its first studio album in 15 years, We Are On The Edge, an inspired set with a renewed lineup led by original members Roscoe Mitchell and Don Moye. This 13-strong Great Black Music Ensemble is another multi-generational AACM band sharing the same aesthetic and led by AACM vet and multi-reed ace Ernest Dawkins. 7:30 p.m. $15—$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Western Centuries @ Hook and Ladder

A gushing reviewdisplayed prominently on Western Centuries’ website compares them to The Band, and while hyperbolic, that isn’t ridiculous. Three ace songwriters share a kindred yet distinctive approach to storytelling backed by in-the-pocket musicianship, and while the prevailing style is vintage country (in ways good and bad), the twirl and twang goes down easy. Best of all, it’s free—although donations are eagerly accepted. 6:30 p.m. 21+. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 9.7

Humbird @ Parkway Theater (read our full profile here)

Static Panic @ Turf Club

Thomas Rhett @ Xcel Energy Center (read our full preview here)

Sunday 9.8

Sheer Mag @ Turf Club

Sheer Mag maintain punk speed even as their fuzzy, discrete, efficient power chords and fractured electric riffs nod to pre-punk ‘70s hard rock. The Philly band doesn’t aim for the familiarity of retro so much as the pathos of discovering and falling in love with old songs; their synthetic, bass-heavy disco tracks (“Pure Desire,” “Silver Line”) ache with particular vehemence. With Empath and Tweens. 21+. 7 p.m. $13/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Social Distortion @ Armory

Social Distortion are the prototypical crossover punk band. Vocalist-leader Mike Ness has the right rasp for his plainspoken narratives, but the snarl is subtle and you can understand every word. The music likewise slams and careens but never goes off the rails. This is how you get to your 40th anniversary tour, albeit with few purists in your appropriately appreciative crowd. Fellow L.A. punk band Flogging Molly is one of three solid openers. 6:30 p.m. $47-$62. 500 South 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson