The weekend's best concerts: Sept. 27-29

Friday 9.27

Post Malone @ Xcel Energy Center

As Post Malone albums go, the sleepy trap-pop rapper’s new Hollywood’s Bleeding is surprisingly clear and upbeat, with sharp beats and lively melodies to cut through the haze, especially when he embraces his rock destiny—“Allergic” and “Take What You Want” are emo power ballads straight up. But don’t worry, the music still reeks of weed, b.o., and body spray. With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. 8 p.m. $50 and up. 199 W Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Saturday 9.28

Graham is a graduate of the New School, which fosters technical proficiency and artistic adventure. The guitarist has corralled top-notch talent for quintet, including pianist Bryan Nichols, saxophonist Aaron Hedestrom, and a rhythm section of bassist Ted Olsen and drummer Pete James Johnson. The opener is the sextet Now What, featuring a pair of trombonists and saxophonist Hannah Hawley in the front line. 7 p.m. Tip jar with suggested $10 donation. 308 East Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Lineage Black Music Series @ Pimento Rumbar

The inaugural gig of the series put together by Julian Mazara as part of the Cedar Artist Collective plays it close to the bone as Davu Seru, Mankwe Ndosi, and Babatunde Lea sing and play percussion, and Lila Ammons likewise melds a blues-jazz hybrid with her band. 7 p.m. $5-$20. 21+. 2524 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 9.29

Buck Up, the eighth full-length Blanton has released since 2002, captures this footloose New Orleans singer-songwriter’s perpetually youthful exuberance and political commitment in full swing. On the horny “Jacket” (“I like your shirt/I like your jacket/I like to think about you when I whack it”), conversation with a pensive crush runs aground when Blanton discovers “You're just a Democrat; I'm a revolutionary,” while “American Kid” extends its sympathies to the fucked-over generation who’ll hopeful send the rest of us adrift on ice floes posthaste. Best of all is the title track, which channels the spirit of John Prine into a shuffling anthem for happy warriors that this age of sadsacks could damn sure use.With Lena Elizabeth. 7 p.m $15. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

