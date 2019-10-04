The weekend's best concerts: Oct. 4-6

Friday 10.4

Jade Bird @ First Avenue

Jade Bird writes, scrupulous, beatific, Americana-inflected folk songs, with the same subdued acoustic sound whether whether she’s rocking (“Uh Huh”) or aching (“My Motto”). Her self-titled debut Jade Bird displays her delicate, earthy voice and her trick of remaining mellifluous even when doubling the number of syllables in a line (“I Get No Joy”). With Flyte. 18+. 8 p.m. $20/$22. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Off With Their Heads @ Mortimer’s

Once upon a time there was a little local band called Off With Their Heads that played most of their Twin Cities shows in dirty basements you couldn’t find, like the long defunct Alamo House. Over the past 17 years, the band—frontman Ryan Young, along with a rotating cast of over 20 touring and recording bandmates—ditched their homes, wandered the world, signed to Epitaph, launched a podcast and merchandise business called Anxious & Angry, and found a somewhat settled existence in Chicago, all while churning out five full length albums and numerous singles of pure mental struggle-pain-angst-fuck the world punk rock that somehow manages to still be catchy as hell. Friday they stage a homecoming show at Mortimer’s, which has also grown up just a little bit over the past 17 years. 6 p.m. $14. 2001 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405. More info here.—Tigger Lunney

Injury Reserve @ 7th St Entry

Jon Pardi @ Armory

Dan Israel @ Hook and Ladder

Reina Del Cid @ Cedar

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 10.5

Stereolab @ First Avenue

“This is French disco,” announced Laetitia Sadier at Stereolab’s excellent Pitchfork Music Festival show this summer. Is that what they’re calling indie rock now? The French-English band’s kaleidoscopic hybrid of lounge, jazz, disco, noise, archness, absurdity, and anything else that can suitably decorate a wicked groove continues to startle; they’re touring for the first time in a decade. With Bitchin Bajas. 18+. 8 p.m. $30/$35. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sequoyah Murray @ Moon Palace Books

Murray’s first full-length, Before I Begin, is effortlessly versatile, with his breathless baritone buffed up against burbling keys that bump the 1980s into 2019 on the single “Penalties of Love,” and catch a tan in the winsome, updated Tropicalia of “Is Enough.” There are strings and horns that don’t come from a keyboard, along with a rainstick, kalimba, and confident, optimistic lyrics befitting a young artist in bloom. Whether all that can emerge at Moon Palace, Murray’s hip-hop-r&b hybrid should travel well and won’t likely appear in such an intimate space next time around. 8 p.m. $10 ($12 day of show). 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Jesse Dayton @ Turf Club

Although East Texas native Jesse Dayton’s career has simmered below the general radar for some 30 years, he’s worked with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Rockin’ Dopsie, Rob Zombie, Doug Sahm, X, Flaco Jimenez and Willie Nelson. His voice is as deep and resonant as Jennings’, guitar skills abundant and eclectic tastes run to hard country, rockabilly, punk, blues and zydeco. His new Mixtape Volume 1 covers the likes of The Clash, Elton John, AC/DC, The Cars and Springsteen via unique honky-tonk-leaning arrangements heavy on twang and kickass attitude. Mike Stinson opens. 21+. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 10.6

Aaron Neville Duo @ Dakota

It’s been a rough couple of years for New Orleans’ first family of funk. Saxophonist Charles Neville died in 2018; keyboardist Art Neville died this past July. With Aaron and Cyril, they were the Neville Brothers, the iconic band that closed every Jazz Fest for years. Happily Aaron and his astounding, inimitable voice, topped by an otherworldly falsetto, endure. He’s touring again with his longtime pianist, Michael Goods, tapping into NOLA R&B, doo-wop tradition, classic soul and pop balladry, and always his 1966 signature tune “Tell It Like It Is.” Which he does too on his latest, Apache, especially the Bros-worthy “Stompin Ground.” 7 p.m. $75—$105. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Sunday music listings here.