The weekend's best concerts: Oct. 25-27

Friday 10.25

Richard Thompson @ Fitzgerald Theater

The redoubtable Richard Thompson returns with a solo acoustic show, following up last winter’s Electric Trio performance, itself fueled by one of his most ferocious albums, 13 Rivers. That set’s brooding turbulence might be lowered a few notches, but the intensity of Thompson’s dazzling guitar work, expressive singing and striking, literate compositions never wanes. He can draw from a half-century of material stretching back to Fairport Convention or even his imaginative survey of 1000 years of popular music. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Eliza Gilkyson, who probes inner spirituality and exterior politics, opens. 7 p.m. $35. 10 Exchange St. E., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Mating Ritual @ 7th St. Entry

As Mating Ritual, twin brothers Ryan and Taylor Lawhon have fashioned a modestly syncretic indie-rock variant that combines the energy of jangle-pop with the fuzzy warmth of chillwave. Their third album’s title, Hot Content, may sound like a dumb joke about the internet, but it’s really an adoring description of the beach soaking up the sun. With Hembree and Kazyak. 18+. 8 p.m. $12/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Boz Scaggs @ Treasure Island Casino

Scaggs is a criminally underrated blues and soul singer because of the subtlety of his restraint. Yeah, he could emote like St. Paul with the Broken Bones—check him out with the Muscle Shoals rhythm section and Duane Allman on “Loan Me A Dime” from 1969—but soon learned not to push the river, and let the music lubricate. That’s how he was able to graft disco onto his soulful wending for the monster hit album Silk Degrees, and why he has delivered a slew of four-star albums of richly mined roots music since cashing in. This 75-year old dude playing a casino can still slay you if you let him. 8 p.m. $41-$61. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 10.26

Terence Blanchard’s Caravan @ Ordway

Trumpeter Terence Blanchard was one of the last of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, went on to form his own sterling ensemble with saxophonist Donald Harrison, and achieved renown (and Grammys) scoring the films of Spike Lee and others. But for the past few years he has focused on gun violence, including time spent in the Twin Cities educating himself about the Philando Castilo shooting and recording part of his live album, Breathless, at the Dakota. This Caravan furthers his activism, as he brings his electric ensemble E-Collective for a multimedia show that includes choreographer Rennie Harris and visual artist Andrew Scott. To broaden participation, he is selling tickets on a “Pay What You Wish” basis: Any available seat in the house from $5 to $45. 7:30 p.m. $5-$45. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Jpegmafia @ 7th St. Entry

Jpegmafia specializes in density and quick transitions. Whether scattering electronic bleeps in hypnotic patterns, gliding through smooth ambient vistas, or crunching and exploding, his glitchy, lurching beats abound with hairpin turns. The experimental Baltimore rapper’s new All My Heroes Are Cornballs peaks with “Grimy Waifu,” a warm, loose, Auto-Tuned ode to his gun, set to percolating flutes and acoustic guitar. With Butch Dawson. 18+. 8 p.m. $20.701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 10.27

Jinjer @ Turf Club

Jinjer’s new EP, Micro, builds complex, rapidly shifting percussive guitar grooves into a whirlwind of noise and fury, with occasional quieter moments of contemplation so you can catch your breath. Tatiana Shmailyuk jumps between soprano and death growl. The Ukranian metal band’s fourth full-length album, Macro, comes out October 25. With the Browning and Sumo Cyco. 21+. 6:30 p.m. $17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Ryan Bingham @ First Avenue

When Ryan Bingham first drifted out of West Texas in the mid-’00s, the former rodeo bull rider was synonymous with grit: serrated voice, barbed-wire guitars, searing tales bound up in hard country, blues, folk, and ragged rock. Those elements remain at the core of this year’s AmericanLove Song, but its sound is more expansive, peppered with honky-tonk piano, sassy choruses, and Cajun fiddle. His singing is more expressive too, whether yowling for fun, lamenting “Got Damn Blues,” sighing over the president who “shits upon the nation,” or musing with an acoustic guitar about America’s lost dream. Jamestown Revival opens. 18+. $35. 6 p.m. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

