The weekend's best concerts: Oct. 11-13

Friday 10.11

Charli XCX @ First Avenue

Charli XCX is the decade’s sneakiest pop tinkerer: On her own material and as a collaborative hitmaker, she’s experimented with countless microscopic pop trends, subjecting power punk, anthemic raves, and refracted electronic kaleidoscopes to her own weird, cheerful ministrations. Her new Charli abounds with fashionable guests (Lizzo, Troye Sivan, Haim, Clairo) and minimalist manifestos (“Click,” “Shake It”). With Dorian Electra. 18+. 7 p.m. $30/$32. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

The Mavericks @ State Theatre

The Mavericks emerged from Miami’s melting pot with their own tasty scramble of country, vintage pop and rock, R&B, swing, and pan-Latino stuff (Cuban, Tejano, norteño), further distinguished by Raul Malo’s emotional operatic voice via Roy Orbison and Elvis. The odd hiatus aside, the Mavs have been at it for 30 years and are celebrating the anniversary, revving up their already ecstatic live shows by dusting off nuggets from throughout their cross-cultural history plus choice covers (Freddy Fender, the Beatles) likely to end up on a forthcoming album. 8 p.m. $53.50—$63.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Lizzo @ Armory

Maybe you’ve heard of her? The Minneapolis-nurtured diva’s slow, steady climb to fame and ubiquity continued apace this month when the wobbly and wonderful “Truth Hurts” became her first number-one song—only two years after it was first released. In the interim, Lizzo’s major label debut album, Cuz I Luv You, expanded her reach. Ricky Reed’s bald calculation, X Ambassadors’ retro chintz, Oak’s late-pass radio-rap—each producer and co-writer on the album loiters on the unfashionable edge of pop as we know it, and they’re Lizzo’s ideal courtiers because and not despite of that. Preaching self-love more than self-care, with a joy none dare call corny, Lizzo remains eminently root-for-able not because she’s an innovator but because the familiar musical formulas she straps herself into can’t possibly contain her personality, which spills over all formal confines in unexpectedly voluptuous ways. With Ari Lennox. See our review of Wednesday’s night’s show here. All ages. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 10.12

Lucy Dacus @ Cedar

Lucy Dacus sets sad, funny, quietly anguished character sketches to mellow coffeehouse folk. Her warm, wry voice is the musical equivalent of a raised eyebrow. “Night Shift” was last year’s best (only?) song about meeting your ex for coffee before leaving to “walk four hours in the dark feeling all hell.” With Liza Anne and Sun June. 7 p.m. $17/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Zedd @ Armory

As an EDM giant, Zedd has mastered a wide range of different drop styles: therapeutic choral chants (“Clarity”), tinny trop-house squelches (“Stay”), high, breathy metallic shrieks (“The Middle”). The German producer loves ticking clock noises, especially when he can isolate them in the few seconds of anticipatory silence before a drop. A reminder, perhaps, that pop styles are ephemeral, and that he’ll gladly embrace next year’s model when the time comes. With Jax Jones and NOTD. 18+. 9 p.m. $46-$101+. 500 S 6th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

The Regrettes @ Amsterdam

Though frontwoman Lydia Night is still in her teens, L.A. punk-popsters the Regrettes already have a considerable history, turning heads with their debut (Feel Your Feelings Fool!), shifting personnel, and entering political frays (“Poor Boy”). The exuberant, preternaturally savvy FYFF! sported sun-soaked riot grrrl/girl group confections that popped out of the garage with infectious glee. The new How Do You Love? ominously focuses on teenage love, kicked off with an adolescent poem. But Night saves the day, sidestepping clichés with plenty of attitude, slashing guitars and hooks to spare. Greer opens. 6:30 p.m. $16—$18. 6 6th St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Dianne Reeves @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Now into her 60s, Reeves has matured into an elegant singer in the classic jazz mold of Sarah Vaughan, sprinkled with the talk-sung sass of Carmen McRae. She has the artistry and the hard-earned cachet to be able to tour with an impeccable quartet, which will include pianist Peter Martin and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lumbambo and is likely to have Reginald Veal and Terreon Gully in the rhythm section. They can veer into light funk and r&b when Reeves wants to return to her early roots, but this is the type of singer and ensemble meant to tackle standards, both for unearthing the essence of great songcraft and in the inevitable variations they make. 8 p.m. $49-$64. 1111 Main St., Hopkins. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 10.13

Tegan and Sara @ Fitzgerald Theater

Tegan and Sara write expert distillations of longing, polished into exquisite attenuation, whether performed as whooshing synthpop or quieter indie-folk. On their new Hey, I’m Just Like You, the Quin sisters rerecord a number of unreleased demos from their early days as teenage songwriters, expanded into louder, punchier pop-punk songs. 7 p.m. $40.50. 10 E Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

