The weekend's best concerts: Nov. 8-10

Friday 11.8

Ra Ra Riot @ Fine Line

The craftiest of the late-‘00s prep-rock bands, Ra Ra Riot flutter back and forth between sunny contemporary pop and mannered experimental weirdness. They’ve described their new Superbloom as an East Coast band’s depiction of California, which must mean they find the West Coast confusing and overwhelming: these songs are decorated to the extreme with bouncy strings and sound effects. With Bayonne and Whosah. 18+. 8 p.m. $20/$35. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Lettuce @ First Avenue

Originating on the east coast nearly 30 years ago, jazz-funk ensemble Lettuce has repeatedly turning up the heat on a dynamically tossed mix that includes soul, psychedelia, dub, avant-garde, and a dozen other tasty dressings. This summer’s Elevate is a jam-tight, mostly instrumental foray with prickly horns and irrepressible rhythms, plus a new synth fueled space odyssey laced with acid jazz and trip hop. Highlights include the Princely “Royal Highness” and “Shmink Dabby” with its Santana-like guitar flight. Ghost-Note opens. 18+. 8 p.m. $26—$28.50. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 11.9

Trisha Yearwood @ Orpheum Theatre

A dozen years after her last album of new country material, Nashville queen Trisha Yearwood is out with Every Girl, anchored by a female empowerment anthem (“Every Girl In This Town”) that subtly sticks it to bro country. Yearwood spent the interim touring and issuing a Christmas disc with husband Garth Brooks, covering Sinatra, and becoming a Southern cooking guru. On EG her band nails a savvy Nashville blend of country, pop and rock with shadings of blues and gospel. Yearwood’s powerful voice shines brightly, full of sly phrasing and charming nuances, wringing eclectic emotions with a masterful touch. Caroline Jones opens. 7:30 p.m. $49.50—$127.50. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 11.10

Marcia Ball @ Dakota

Ball was born and raised in Louisiana and resided for decades in Austin, Texas, and her music is thoroughly indigenous to those locales—the blues, boogie-woogie, and zydeco of the Bayou State, infused with the Texas swing and folk-rockabilly of the Austin melting pot, with cut-to-the-quick balladry thrown in for good measure. Now 70, she’s been touring in various configurations for so long, on piano and vocals, always with backing musicians who are wizened pros, that her regular appearances get taken for granted—until she’s in front of you, delivering the goods yet again. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

