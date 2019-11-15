The weekend's best concerts: Nov. 15-17

Friday 11.15

PJ Morton @ Varsity Theater

PJ Morton specializes in friendly, good-humored retro pastiches that encompass Motown, doo-wop, and New Orleans bounce, complemented and undercut by electronic strings and metallic drum machines. His new Paul peaks with the proudly corny “Kid Again,” in which he examines his life and sadly admits, “My 8-year-old self would be so disappointed.” With Asiahn and Brik.Liam. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45+. 1308 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 11.16

A$AP Ferg @ Skyway Theatre

A$AP Ferg is the A$AP Mob’s weirdest and most distinctive member. While his music fits their murky, laid-back blueprint, it’s also irritating, aggressive, and packed with echoey chants and background dissonances blaring subliminally. Throughout the New York rapper’s new Floor Seats, he uses his rumbling voice to distract you from refracted sirens and ostinato mosquito whines. With Murda Beats and MadeInTyo. 15+. 7 p.m. $32.50. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Maren Morris @ Armory

Solo, Maren Morris is country music’s reigning crossover star, applying her warm, smooth voice to rock stompers, electropop confections, and exercises in bellowed EDM, all filtered through country’s rosy lens. With the Highwomen, she harmonizes alongside Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby on starker, lighter folk songs. Both projects convey her ambition to meld country tropes into unpredictable, protean shapes. With Tenille Townes and Hailey Whitters. 5:30 p.m. $47-$57+. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

DaBaby @ Myth

DaBaby’s deep, irrepressibly rapid-fire rapping and skittering, minimalist beats achieve an exact conjunction of playful charm and poised precision. Of the Charlotte rapper’s two 2019 albums, Baby on Baby is the pure formalist exercise in abstract energy, while the more varied Kirk includes more cameos, plus surprising moments of introspection (“Intro,” “Gospel”). With Stunna 4 Vegas. 7 p.m. $45. 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Pert Near Sandstone, Jerry Douglas @ First Avenue

Locals Pert Near Sandstone are the headliners, but the world’s best dobro player in solo performance is a hell of an opening act. The mastery Jerry Douglas brings to the instrument bridges bluegrass and jazz, and has delivered him 14 Grammys and appearances on hundreds of records across the musical spectrum. Last time I saw him he surreptitiously stole the show from Allison Krauss. For those in the Pert Near Sandstone or Trampled By Turtles orbit, he’s a must-see. 18+. 7 p.m. $20/$25. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 11.17

Complete Saturday music listings here.