The weekend's best concerts: Nov. 1-3

Friday 11.1

Open Mike Eagle @ Turf Club

Eagle has steadily injected himself into the socio-political hip-hop conversation since the release of his incisive Brick Body Kids Still Daydream from 2017. There have been podcasts, his co-hosting of the New Negroes stand-up show on Comedy Central (tagged by ace video collaborations with the likes of MF Doom and Lizzo), an EP (What Happens When I Try to Relax)and a pair of tracks, “The Edge of New Clothes” and especially “Whiskey + Push Ups,” that echo Brick Body Kids’s theme of impoverished despair and resilience. Here’s hoping sometime collaborator POS drops by. With Elucid and Video Dave. 9 p.m. $15 ($17 day of show). 21+. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi @ Dakota

Combining borderless curiosity, genuine roots savvy, academic rigor, a sense of justice, and a glorious, classically trained voice, Rhiannon Giddens is on a cosmic roll. Initially reviving the African-American string band legacy with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, she subsequently creatively surfaced everywhere from Obama’s White House to Greenwich Village to Nashville. Her latest, There Is No Other, is a brilliant collaboration with Italian multi-instrumentalist Turrisi, exploring indelible global connections in a divisive era and illuminating African, Arab, American, and European musical links. 7 p.m. $50—$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Alessia Cara @ Mystic Lake

Alessia Cara has two personas: the homiletic wailer of motivational ballads (“Scars to Your Beautiful”) who assembles solemn pep talks out of #selfcare Instagram posts, and the sulky, standoffish weirdo who doesn’t want to be at your party (“Here”), hiding in the corner behind clouds of joint smoke and the billowing sampled strings from Isaac Hayes’ “Ike’s Rap II.” Both characters believe themselves to be unique outsiders and preach the virtues of eccentric individualism. With Craig Stickland. 7:30 p.m. $39+. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd, Prior Lake. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

SPCO plays Schubert’s Fifth Symphony @ Ordway Concert Hall

Composed while Schubert was still a teenager (he died of syphilis at 31), his Symphony No. 5 has the majestic sweep and swirl of Mozart while being ingrained with the song motifs that are the composer’s abiding legacy. Along with this anchor performance, the SPCO under buzzed-about guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt will play the U.S. premiere of Missy Mazzoli’s Contrabass Concerto, Dark With Excessive Bright, featuring Zachary Cohen. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $12-$50. 345 Washington Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Leila Josefowicz with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Josefowicz is a superstar violinist who champions new music and wields an energetically charismatic stage presence. Esteemed contemporary composers Oliver Knussen, Esa-Pekka Salonen and John Adams have written concertos for her—she played the Adams piece, Scheherazade.2, on her last trip to Orchestra Hall. This time through will feature a quasi-modern classic, Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, followed by guest conductor Juraj Valcuha leading the orchestra through the 51-minute An Alpine Symphony by Strauss. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $12-$125. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 11.2

Peter Hook & the Light @ First Avenue

Peter Hook was Joy Division/New Order’s key musician: his basslines house the melody, poking out above the fray like stray sharp wires and pulling the music along. His solo show with the Light commemorates New Order’s silkiest dance albums, Technique and Republic, plus an opening set of Joy Division songs. With DJ Jake Rudh. 18+. 8 p.m. $27.50. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Devendra Banhart @ Varsity Theater

Devendra Banhart sings solo acoustic folk, rootsy country-rock, piano parlor music, dinky reggae, smoky samba, cocktail jazz, Jewish doo-wop, Brazilian bluegrass—really, any popular genre from around the globe he can turn into sweetly lilting pastiche. His new Ma, a collection of advice songs addressed to his imagined child, concentrates on lullabies. With Black Belt Eagle Scout. 18+. 7 p.m. $28-$46+. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 11.3

Maxo Kream @ 7th St Entry

Maxo Kream’s dry, gravelly voice and light, watery trap beats suit the garrulous, conversational cadences of an attentive storyteller who loves to play with autobiography and fiction. The Houston rapper’s second album, Brandon Banks, is a pained, fierce, brooding examination of his family tree and his father’s life, named for his dad’s real-life criminal alias. With Q Da Fool and Slayter. 18+. 7 p.m. $23/$25. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

