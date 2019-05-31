The weekend's best concerts: May 31-June 2

Friday 5.31

John Prine @ Northrop Auditorium

An illegal smile still caressing his lips, wry quips ready to cue still relevant 50-year-old classics along with tunes fresh off the vine, John Prine carries on, the troubadour somewhat ravaged but unbowed. With a catalog full of songs offering sharp insight into America’s long-peculiar condition, Prine is still at it. On last year’s The Tree of Forgiveness, his first album of new material since 2005, the 72-year-old ruminates about waning seasons and mortality, alludes to dire politics in “Caravan of Fools” but also engages in the whimsical wordplay and absurdist humor for which he’s renowned. Todd Snider opens. 8 p.m. $62.50—$102.50. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Walter Salas-Humara/IE @ The Warming House

The son of Cuban exiles, Walter Salas-Humara founded the rootsy Silos in the 1980s, anticipating alt-country with doses of pop, punk, and avant-garde. His new solo album, Walterio, includes musings about family and existential escape as well as comic takes on love and band life. For this special tour-concluding performance, Salas-Humara, keyboardist Jonathan Rundman, and guitarist Eric Kassel will collaborate with Minneapolis collective IE, which focuses on ambient, minimalism, and drone, conjured by keyboards, guitars and voices, influenced by the likes of Terry Riley. IE will also open. 8 p.m. $10—$12. 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Martin Frost @ Wooddale Church

Clarinetist Martin Frost is a key component of the most dynamic stable of artistic partners guiding the programming of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. A charismatic performer whose style on the licorice stick is both lithe and bright, Frost tops the program with Mozart’s classic Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, but also delves into tango via Astor Piazzolla, Romanian folk dance via Bela Bartok, and even a little klezmer music. 8 p.m. $11-$26. 6630 Shady Oak Rd., Eden Prairie. Also wait list tickets only 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Church of Christ and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Gogol Bordello @ Palace Theatre

Sass @ 7th St. Entry

Jillian Rae @ Cedar Cultural Center

Saturday 6.1

Nachito Herrera @ Cubano Gallery

Herrera almost always plays with the hush and thunder of a tropical storm, his classical training forged in the fiery rhythms of his native Cuba and by his passion for performance. Even if you’ve caught some of his many Dakota appearances, he should be in rare form for this benefit for his colleagues from the island. 6 p.m. $58. 5101 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Cactus Blossoms @ Minnesota Zoo Weesner Amphitheater

Erik Koskinen @ Turf Club

Jay Electronica @ Cabooze

Sunday 6.2

Pile @ 7th St. Entry

Northing @ Icehouse

