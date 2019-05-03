The weekend's best concerts: May 3-5

Friday 5.3

The Tallest Man on Earth @ Palace Theatre

The titular (but not actual) record-holding giant, Swedish-born Brooklynite Kristian Matsson, just released his first album in four years, I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream. An acoustic collection of songs about life on the road that he wrote, produced and engineered all on his own. This is billed as a fully seated show, so don’t even think of standing. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $40. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 5.4

Omara Portuondo @ Ordway

Cuban diva Omara Portuondo was an original member of the Buena Vista Social Club, the ’90s phenomenon that shed light on classic Cuban music and a generation of musicians obscured by politics. This is the 88-year-old’s final global tour, dubbed Omara es Cuba—El Último Beso (The Last Kiss), but she insists she isn’t retiring. Supporting her will be renowned Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca’s trio (bassist Yandy Martinez, drummer Ruly Herrera), plus percussionist Andrés Coayo. On 2018’s Omara Siempre, her voice is rich and supple, marvelously negotiating the expansive repertoire’s exquisite nuances. 7:30 p.m. $48—$79. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Del McCoury Band @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Del McCoury Sings Bluegrass hit the record bins in 1968; a half-century later, we got Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass. And does he ever. Long considered bluegrass’ finest singer, McCoury nails the genre’s classic high lonesome sound. He’s a superb banjo picker of the Earl Scruggs school too, anchoring an equally brilliant band featuring sons Ronnie and Rob. Generally a staunch traditionalist, he’s still been enough of a maverick to work with Steve Earle and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and to cover the likes of Richard Thompson, and, on the latest album,,Shawn Camp and Jerry Lee Lewis. 7:30 p.m. $44—$49. 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. More info here.—Rick Mason

James McVinnie and Darkstar @ Northrop Auditorium

To close its 2018-19 season, SPCO’s Liquid Music series offers the “new music” electronic duo Darkstar working with master organist James McVinnie, their first collaboration since the slow-building splendor of “Dance Unity” in 2017. This world premiere work, “Collapse,” transfers the synthesis techniques of electronics to the organ, relying on the innovations of Darkstar, the versatility and virtuosity of McVinnie, and the mammoth, refurbished, Aeolian-Skinner organ at Northrop. 8 p.m. $30 ($25 for Liquid Music subscribers, free to students and children over 6). 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 5.5

Triage @ Crooners Supper Club in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

Pianist Chris Lomheim has a calming touch and sensibility that is the opposite of muzak—he massages rather than anesthetizes the mind. On the self-titled debut of the trio Triage, works his fingers into our membranes over the course of 11 originals, eight by Lomheim and three by New York-based bassist Michael O’Brien. Lomheim’s longtime cohort Jay Epstein completes the ensemble on drums. 7:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

PUP @ Fine Line

“I was bored as fuck” these bratty Torontans sing to kick off the first song (and title track) on their swell new album, Morbid Stuff, and of course they are—that’s why you make a pop-punk record, right? So for 36 minutes they distract themselves by pounding away and sending guitar lines exploding off at odd tangents and shouting funny shit about their misery like “Just ‘cause you’re sad again/It doesn’t you special at all.” Verdict: Not boring as fuck at all. With Ratboys and Casper Skulls. 7 p.m. $18-$30. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Keith Harris

