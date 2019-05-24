The weekend's best concerts: May 24-27

Friday 5.24

Terry Reid @ Cedar Cultural Center

Affectionately nicknamed Superlungs, English guitarist/songwriter Terry Reid is a semi-legendary rock and roll character whose potentially stellar career was sidelined by bad luck and timing. Reid’s charismatic, soulful voice prompted invitations to front nascent Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, which he turned down. But he crafted a cult rep via a handful of strong albums and tunes and becaome a lost treasure periodically surfacing out of ’70s mists via performances and other artists’ covers. In a forthcoming biopic, Robert Plant, Graham Nash, and others lavish praise on his still extant talents. 8 p.m. $25—$30. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sleep Study and Van Stee @ Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater (read our Sleep Study profile here)



Chromeo @ First Avenue



France Camp @ 7th St Entry

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 5.25

Mudhoney @ Fine Line

A key originator of Seattle’s late ’80s grunge outbreak, Mudhoney blazes on 30 years later, still spewing blistering, gloriously dirty rock inspired by the Stooges and still royally pissed off. That lingering anger, now focused on Trump and the other “Neanderfucks” (Mark Arm’s borrowed term) afflicting the planet, fires the quartet’s latest album, Digital Garbage. Arm spares no caustic wit eviscerating “evangelical hypocrites,” right-wing paranoiacs, and social media zombies, his sneering howl ricocheting off the rhythm section’s thunder and Steve Turner’s lacerating guitar. Metz and The Black Eyed Snakes open. 18+. $25—$40. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sun Ra Tribute @ Cedar Cultural Center

The success of the grand myth Sun Ra built around being a denizen of Saturn lay in the astral glory of his jazz fantasia, decades ahead of its time in the 1960s and ’70s. Three days after the 105th anniversary of Ra’s first habitation on earth, a stellar cast of kindred ensembles—including Portal III and Temple of the Nu—will conjure a variant of his inimitable blend of avant-garde jazz, deep blues, electronics and chants in a program dubbed “Cosmo Sun Connection.” All ages. 8 p.m. $15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Snarky Puppy @ Palace Theatre



Sebadoh @ First Avenue



Official Soundset Before Party @ First Avenue

Sunday 5.26

Official Soundset After Party @ First Avenue

Complete Sunday music listings here.

Monday 5.27

Todd Clouser, John Medeski, Greg Schutte @ Icehouse

Robert Robinson @ Dakota

Complete Monday music listings here.