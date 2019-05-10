The weekend's best concerts: May 10-12

Friday 5.10

The Nils Lofgren Band @ Dakota

An exceptional guitarist and insinuating, idiosyncratic singer, Nils Lofgren is widely known as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Neil Young’s Crazy Horse. His periodically under-the-radar solo career stretches from the late ’60s band Grin to the just-issued Blue with Lou, which features five never-before-heard songs co-written 40 years ago with Lou Reed plus a reggae-ish version of “City Lights” with jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis. Lofgren and the band are inspired, crafting gritty rock ’n’ roll that cries tough on compelling originals too, including the title cut and the Tom Petty tribute “Dear Heartbreaker.” 7 p.m. $50-$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

David Crosby & Friends @ Pantages Theatre

The surprisingly rejuvenated career of Byrds/Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder David Crosby continues flourishing as he hits the road with his Sky Trails Band, hot on the heels of last fall’s Here If You Listen, the fourth critically acclaimed album he’s released in his mid-70s. This show focuses on material from Crosby’s long career plus his 2017 album Sky Trails, an agile blend of folk, pop, and jazz that recalls Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan. Key band members include Crosby’s son, keyboardist John Raymond, and guitarist Jeff Pevar, as well as Listen, a collaboration with his Lighthouse band. 8 p.m. $73.50-$83.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Rick Mason

Lucius, Pure Bathing Culture @ Fitzgerald Theater

With the beguiling harmonies of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig at its core, Lucius spins in myriad pop directions. The duo’s rock instincts are sufficient to back the likes of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. But Lucius’ third album, Nudes, strips everything down to spare acoustics, resulting in a folky drift on originals, re-dos, and covers that culminates in a raw collaboration with Waters on Leadbelly’s “Goodnight Irene.” PBC recruited producer Tucker Martine to further refine their lush pop-rock on the new Night Pass; Daniel Hindman’s sinuous electric guitar and Sarah Versprille’s mystical vocals still emulate Fleetwood Mac. Also Friday. $36.75-$52.50. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.More info here.—Rick Mason

Lady Lark @ Fine Line

Lady Lark has made her mark on the Twin Cities over the past few years with a dynamic live experience, her sleek mix of disco and smooth R&B distinguished by Lark’s breathy but sturdy voice, which insinuates where disco singers traditionally belt. That sound is expertly captured on her new album, Permission, released today, As a bonus, you get a rare live appearance from veteran live-band hip-hop crew Heiruspecs. With Purple Funk Metropolis. 7:30 p.m. $13-$30. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 5.11

The Lemonheads, Tommy Stinson @ First Avenue

The Lemonheads came out of high school in the late 80s emulating the Replacements before the rich honey of leader Evan Dando’s voice and blond locks held sway and they became indie-pop darlings. The trio has reformed and is touring behind a disc of covers by kindred spirits from their heyday, with nuggets by Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the Jayhawks, and Nick Cave now on the set list amid their own classics. The quintessential Replacement, Tommy Stinson, is the ironic tonic as the opener. 7 p.m. $25. 18+ 701 N. 1st Avenue, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 5.12

Dale Watson and His Lonestars @ Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Looks like this is really the end of Lee’s, as the rootsy Glenwood watering hole calls it quite this week, and to help ease the pain, honky-tonker Dale Watson is coming back to town. He’ll be playing from his latest album, Call Me Lucky, recorded in Memphis, he’ll be rockin’ till 1 a.m., and he’s almost certainly gonna pull out his ode to the joint, “Louie’s Lee’s Liquor Lounge.” Watson will play two more shows on Tuesday, Lee’s final night in operation. 7 p.m. $17-$20. 101 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

